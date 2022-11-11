Read full article on original website
Related
Liz Cheney sends perfect revenge tweet as Kari Lake loses Arizona governor’s race: ‘You’re welcome’
Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake has been mocked by her Republican colleague Liz Cheney after multiple news outlets called the race for the Democrats.Ms Lake, a pro-Trump firebrand who has repeatedly spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 US presidential election, had written to Ms Cheney last month sarcastically thanking her for running a TV advert against her, which Ms Lake claimed had actually galvanised support.“Thank you again for the huge boost to our campaign! Enjoy your forced retirement from politics,” Ms Lake had said.Seventeen days later, as NBC News, CNN and The Associated Press declared victory for Ms Lake’s...
Sioux City Journal
OUR OPINION: Republican red wave in Siouxland bucked national trend
We can be thankful the back-biting season of election season is over. Yes, it’ll just be a minute before we start with 2024 presidential speculation. But now, we should exhale, enjoy the relative calm and reflect on what has transpired. In Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota, there was a...
Sioux City Journal
AP News Summary at 2:48 p.m. EST
Across the US, a return to democratic order. Will it last?. WASHINGTON (AP) — There was no violence in the midterm elections last week, and many election deniers lost and quietly conceded. Few listened when former President Donald Trump tried to stoke baseless allegations of electoral fraud. For a moment, at least, a familiar sense of normalcy fell over a nation on edge as the extremism that consumed U.S. politics for much of the last two years was replaced by democratic order. The post-election narrative has instead been focused on each party’s electoral fate. Republicans are disappointed that a red wave did not materialize, while Democrats are bracing for the likelihood of a House Republican takeover. At least for now, the serious threats that loomed over democracy heading into Election Day have not materialized.
Biden to press G-20 to hold tough on Russia over Ukraine war
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to cajole the world’s largest economies to further isolate Russia diplomatically and economically over its invasion of Ukraine despite a souring global outlook that has tested other nations’ resolve. In meetings Tuesday at the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia, the U.S. leader is to continue a global tour pressing nations to stand up to Russia and in defense of Ukraine’s sovereignty in both symbolic and substantive ways. The effort comes as global inflation and slowing economies have put new pressures on countries that imposed penalties on Russia for the nine-month war that has sent food and energy prices soaring. A senior U.S. administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the summit discussions, said Tuesday that the summit’s final communique will make clear that “most” of the nations condemn Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, as well the toll it has taken on global food and energy supplies. It remained to be seen how many nations would embrace the tough language or whether the document would refer to Russia’s actions as a “war” — a phrase Moscow has sought to avoid, despite the devastating losses sustained by its military.
Sioux City Journal
Biden, Xi meet at G-20 summit; Congress returns after elections; sports, entertainment highlights | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are holding their first in-person meeting since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago. The leaders are meeting Monday on the Indonesian island of Bali at the Group of 20 summit.
Housing, budget surplus, the judiciary to be among ‘hot topics’ in Montana Legislature
Housing. Mental health. The “partisan judiciary.” Property taxes. “Those will be the hot topics you hear about over and over and over again,” said Rep. Llew Jones, a Conrad Republican. Healthcare and provider rates. Plus, the budget surplus. “Our caucus is going to be really focused on how we build out an economy that works […] The post Housing, budget surplus, the judiciary to be among ‘hot topics’ in Montana Legislature appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Rep. Andy Biggs to challenge McCarthy for speaker
Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) late Monday announced a run for speaker, challenging House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).
Who is Juan Ciscomani? What to know about the Republican who will replace Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick
Republican Juan Ciscomani is expected to fill Arizona’s only open congressional seat, representing the southeastern portion of the state. Ciscomani was leading Democrat Kirsten Engel by a narrow margin in their race to represent Arizona’s new 6th Congressional District, created after post-census redistricting shifted the old 2nd Congressional District. The seat was open...
Comments / 0