Renovations complete on Marion's Tower Square; skating to possibly start Nov. 25
MARION - Things are now looking a little brighter as we approach the holiday season around Marion's Tower Square Plaza. Construction work is now wrapping up on the interior of the square, with fencing now gone. According to the city, equipment for the new ice rink is on site with installations scheduled to start on Monday.
KFVS12
$4M Mega Millions ticket sold in Murphysboro
A man was hit an killed on KY 131 in Graves County on Thursday evening. Ashlynn Collier, with the Cape Girardeau Roller Derby, previews Saturday's home bout and what the crowd can expect. Veterans Day events at Fort D. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Reenactor and genealogist Bill Eddleman previews...
fox32chicago.com
$4 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in southern Illinois
CHICAGO - One lucky Illinois Lottery player has won a life-changing amount of money – a whopping $4 million - after buying a winning Mega Millions ticket in the Tuesday, Nov. 9 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at a Circle K convenience store and gas station, located at...
Car pulled out of river near Shawneetown
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – A car was found in the Saline River after a group was trying to find a link to a cold case. Shawneetown Fire Department (SFD) says Brother Underwater Recovery was searching the Saline River for a car linked to a cold case and came across a vehicle on sonar. They then, contacted […]
KFVS12
Confession leads to renewed hope in Cape Girardeau murder case
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s a nightmare Yameka Robinson relives over and over again. “It’s traumatizing, it’s something I see every night when I go to sleep,” said Yameka Robinson. She says she lives in fear. “Everyday, all the time,” said Robinson. A new...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police seeking information on Franklin County missing person
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — The Zeigler Police Department is seeking information on the location of Cody A. Moyers, who has been reported missing. Officers believe Moyers was in the Zeigler area on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Moyers is a 32-year-old male described as standing about 5’11” tall and weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
KFVS12
Crews respond to early morning crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - County Road 543 in the Fruitland area was briefly reduced to one lane during the Monday morning commute because of a crash. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver of a pickup truck was not feeling well when his vehicle got too close to the edge of a curve.
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
wjpf.com
Benton woman dies after leaf burning accident
BENTON, Ill. (WJPF) – An elderly Benton woman died Wednesday after she fell into a fire while burning leaves. Benton Fire Chief Shane Cockrum says the woman, who has not been publicly identified, fell into the fire at about 4:30 p.m. A neighbor called 9-1-1. First responders found the woman semi-conscious with severe burns. She was flown to a regional hospital where she later died.
cilfm.com
Report Shows Southern Illinois Economy Driven By Manufacturing Sector
A University of South Carolina study that was recently released discovered that manufacturing is responsible for $2.5 billion in economic impact in Illinois’ Jackson and Williamson counties. Across the state, the study’s estimated annual economic impact from manufacturing is between $580 billion and $611 billion each year, according to...
KFVS12
Assault investigation leads to early morning chase
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into an assault in Cape Girardeau led to an early morning chase into southern Illinois. According to Cape Girardeau Police, officers were investigating an assault which happened on the 1300 block of N. Mount Auburn just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, November 10.
wfcnnews.com
Benton woman dies after catching fire while burning leaves
FRANKLIN COUNTY - A Benton woman has died after accidentally catching on fire while burning leaves in a yard. According to Benton Fire Chief Shane Cockrum, crews were dispatched yesterday around 4:31 p.m. to a home at East Taylor and 10th Street in Benton. Upon arrival, an elderly female victim...
wmay.com
Report Finds ”Code Of Silence” At Choate
An ongoing investigation into abuse at an Illinois developmental center finds many workers attempted to cover up incidents of abuse as part of a “code of silence” among staffers. That Department of Human Services inspector general report was obtained by Capitol News Illinois, Lee Enterprises, and ProPublica as...
