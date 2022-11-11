Read full article on original website
Smashville Scope: Nov. 14
Jankowski, Parssinen Come Up Big for the Preds and More in This Week's Smashville Scope Presented by JOCKEY. The Nashville Predators closed out their five-game road trip with a 2-3-0 record, picking up wins at Calgary and Vancouver. After back-to-back losses in Seattle and Colorado, the Preds were able to get back in the win column Saturday with a 2-1 victory over the New York Rangers at Bridgestone Arena.
Yotes Notes: Keller Heating Up & Maccelli Leading Rookies
The NHL is officially on notice: Clayton Keller is on fire. Arizona's 24-year-old forward has seven points, including three goals, in his last five games, and has just three games this season in which he has not found the scoresheet with either a goal or an assist. The former first-round...
Highlights from Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2022 speeches
TORONTO -- The six members of the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2022 were inducted Monday. Here are some of the key moments from the induction speeches of Daniel Alfredsson, Roberto Luongo, Riikka Sallinen, Daniel Sedin, Henrik Sedin and the family of Herb Carnegie, who was inducted as a Builder, as well as from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman's comments.
The mind, the method, and the mystery behind hockey sense
The manual on NHL goal scoring is a tough book to find. The art of snapping the twine (or even just pushing a puck over the goal line) is maybe the most difficult element of the game. If you get 30 goals in 82 games, you're a bit of a...
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Stars
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-5-2) are home on Sunday to take on Peter DeBoer's Dallas Stars (8-5-1) for their Military Appreciation Game presented by Toyota. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The...
Sabres, Bruins present referee Pollock with jerseys for 1,500th game
Teams autograph custom sweater for veteran NHL official. How does one commemorate officiating a 1,500th career NHL game?. How about with the signature of every player that played in it. NHL referee Kevin Pollock officiated his 1,500th career game on Saturday when the Boston Bruins visited the Buffalo Sabres at...
Thank You, Maxy: The Life and Legacy of Peter McNab
No matter the circumstance, the person or the reasoning, Peter McNab had a remarkable knack for leaving places, people, and moments better than he found them. It's no surprise that upon receiving the devastating news of his passing on Nov. 6 at age 70, that there was subsequently a unanimous outpour of recognition as a result of the innumerable lives he so graciously touched for the better as everyone tries to grapple with a world without the illuminating warmth that was Peter McNab.
Soucy fined $2,500 for actions in Kraken game
NEW YORK - Seattle Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy has been fined $2,500 for roughing Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois during NHL Game No. 243 in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 13, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 19:30 of the third period. Soucy...
LA Kings @ Calgary Flames: How to Watch
The Kings begin a four-game divisional road trip in Calgary. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Calgary Flames:. Where: Scotiabank Saddledome (Calgary, Alberta) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports+. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Flames: 6 - 6 - 2...
PIT@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens host the Penguins at the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad is coming off an impressive 5-2 win over the Canucks on Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Kirby Dach put Montreal ahead 3-0 by the time the contest was just 12:23 old, and the Canadiens never looked back. Mike Hoffman lit the lamp in the middle frame, before Dach added his second tally of the night to cap the scoring in the third period. Sam Montembeault made 31 saves to record his third win of the season. St-Louis was deprived of Josh Anderson and Juraj Slafkovsky's services for the game as both were serving suspensions for boarding. Anderson is eligible to return tonight, while Slafkovsky has one contest left to serve.
Maven's Memories: The Amazing Nights of Wade Dubielewicz
Wade Dubielewicz backstopped the Islanders to the 2007 playoffs during memorable late season run. Wade Dubielewicz was not your average goalie. Not by a long shot, a slap shot nor even a one-timer. Dubie -- or Dubie-Dubie-Do as some preferred calling him - didn't necessarily look like a goalie, but...
The Backcheck: Bolts ride fast start to win over Caps
After dropping Friday night's game to the Capitals in Washington, D.C., the Tampa Bay Lightning got a chance at immediate revenge and capitalized with an emphatic 6-3 win on Sunday night. The Bolts came out with a purpose and delivered the best period of the regular season with four goals...
LA Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings: How to Watch
Kings look too close out there four-game home stand with a perfect 4-0-0 record. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Detroit Red Wings:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports+. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings...
Milano scores first two goals for Capitals in win against Lightning
WASHINGTON -- Sonny Milano scored two goals and had an assist for the Washington Capitals in a 5-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Capital One Arena on Friday. Anthony Mantha had a goal and an assist, and Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves for the Capitals (7-7-2), who finished their homestand 2-2-0.
Varlamov makes 36 saves, Islanders hold off Senators
OTTAWA -- Semyon Varlamov made 36 saves for the New York Islanders in a 4-2 win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Monday. Noah Dobson had a goal and an assist, and Mathew Barzal had two assists for the Islanders (11-6-0), who are 4-1-0 in their past five games.
Time for a reset: Stars look to fix uncharacteristic mistakes Sunday
The Stars have lost two games in a row and have surrendered five goals in each. That's uncharacteristic for a team that has been hot to start the season and was ranked in the top five in goals against before the setback. So as they go back on the road...
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Capitals 5, Lightning 1
Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's loss to Washington on Friday. The most important sequence in this game occurred early in the second period. At 1:56, the Lightning received a five-minute power play after Nick Aube-Kubel was assessed a match penalty. At the time, the Caps led, 1-0. Not only did the Lightning not score on the major, they yielded a goal at 7:03 to Sonny Milano (who was serving the penalty for Aube-Kubel) when he exited the penalty box.
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blues
COLORADO AVALANCHE (8-4-1) VS ST. LOUIS BLUES (5-8-0) 7 PM MT | BALL ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche look to stay in the win column as they face off against Central Division rival St. Louis Blues Monday night at Ball Arena. Coverage begins at 7 P.M. on Altitude Sports. Monday's matchup...
Woman in hockey: Emilie Castonguay
Canucks assistant general manager discusses career advice, special musical talent. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Vancouver Canucks assistant general manager Emilie Castonguay:. Name: Emilie Castonguay. Title: Assistant general...
CH Weekly: Nov. 14 to 20
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens continue to play good hockey both at home and on the road. Here are all the ways for fans to connect with the Habs this week. Fans are encouraged to get to the Bell Centre early on Tuesday for their chance to meet METAL! for the very first time. The unofficial official mascot of Canadiens Reverse Retro games reemerged after nearly three decades of absence when he interrupted the team's first period intermission on Saturday.
