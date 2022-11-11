AUBURN, Ala. – The nationally-ranked Auburn equestrian team signed seven for the 2023-24 season, head coach Greg Williams announced Monday. "This class is really well rounded and will impact all four events," Williams said. "Several will likely have an impact early as they have had extensive time in the industry. This is a great signing class top to bottom and will help Auburn win championships."

AUBURN, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO