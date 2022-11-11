Read full article on original website
auburntigers.com
Auburn's Colby Wooden named SEC defensive lineman of the week
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn's Colby Wooden has been named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Lineman of the Week, the SEC announced Monday. Wooden, whose fourth quarter strip sack of Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman created a turnover that led to a field goal Saturday in Auburn's 13-10 win, shares the honor with Alabama's Byron Young.
auburntigers.com
Kinnane punches ticket to NCAA Championship
Auburn, Ala.- Auburn track & field junior Ryan Kinnane earned his first career bid to NCAA Cross Country Championships with a seventh-place finish at the South Regional. The first four finishers from non-automatic qualifying or at-large teams secure an automatic-bid to the championships. Kinnane secured the fourth and final spot.
auburntigers.com
Kemp named SEC Defensive Player of the Week after record-breaking performance
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – If Kendal Kemp hadn't already put the Southeastern Conference on notice, she certainly has now. Following an 11-kill, nine-block performance on the road at Ole Miss, Kemp has been named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week the conference announced Monday. Kemp, the freshman from Eagan,...
auburntigers.com
Holloway Continues Five-Star Recruiting Pipeline to the Plains
AUBURN, Ala. – Aden Holloway signed his National Letter of Intent to play for Auburn Men's Basketball on Monday, continuing Head Coach Bruce Pearl and his staff's five-star recruiting pipeline to the Plains. The Tigers have consistently nabbed top-rated talent on the recruiting trail including NBA Lottery picks in...
auburntigers.com
‘Watch this’: Wooden puts his stamp on Auburn win with clutch play
AUBURN, Ala. – The momentum was starting to turn. After five straight 3-and-outs forced by the Auburn defense to start the second half, Texas A&M finally moved the chains with just under seven minutes to go. A touchdown would tie the game. The sold-out crowd inside Jordan-Hare Stadium was growing anxious.
auburntigers.com
Auburn football notebook: 'Forever grateful'
AUBURN, Ala. – In a video recorded before the 2021 season and recently posted on Auburn football's social media channels, Carnell Williams shares his story with the Tigers before concluding, "It's all about the ball." Fifteen months later, after his first victory as Auburn's interim head coach, Williams brought...
auburntigers.com
Auburn Volleyball delivers in Oxford, returns to the Plains with another win
OXFORD, Miss. – Road victories never come easy but Auburn Volleyball has found the right buttons to press at the right times. Friday night in Oxford, the Orange and Blue were at it again, dialing a victory over Ole Miss, 3-1 (27-25, 15-25, 25-15, 25-23) for its seventh victory away from the Plains.
auburntigers.com
Dean, softball complete 2023 signing class
AUBURN, Ala. – Another top-25 recruiting class is heading to the Plains as head softball coach Mickey Dean announced a 2023 signing class featuring nationally ranked recruits across the board on Monday. "We have a great group coming to campus," said head coach Mickey Dean. "We're bringing some excellent...
auburntigers.com
Nationally-ranked Tigers sign seven for 2023-24 season
AUBURN, Ala. – The nationally-ranked Auburn equestrian team signed seven for the 2023-24 season, head coach Greg Williams announced Monday. "This class is really well rounded and will impact all four events," Williams said. "Several will likely have an impact early as they have had extensive time in the industry. This is a great signing class top to bottom and will help Auburn win championships."
