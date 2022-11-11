Read full article on original website
Related
Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024
CORRECTION: President Biden will turn 80 later this month. An earlier version of this story included incorrect information. Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected. The result will likely be one of the strongest performances...
U.S., China agree to work together on climate, says White House
The U.S. and China will once again collaborate on issues including climate change, according to a White House readout of a meeting between President Biden and Xi Jinping. The readout said that Biden “underscored” that the countries need to work together to address global challenges including climate change.
Biden urges continued fight against climate change at COP 27
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – During Friday’s COP 27 climate conference in Egypt, President Biden vowed the United States will meet emissions targets –warning the world is facing a climate catastrophe. US officials and leaders from around the world say the fight against climate change is also a race...
Democratic order returns across the US. Will it last?
WASHINGTON (AP) — There was no violence. Many candidates who denied the legitimacy of previous elections lost and quietly conceded. And few listened when former President Donald Trump tried to stoke baseless allegations of electoral fraud. For a moment, at least, there’s a sense of normalcy in the U.S....
Cuba, U.S. to hold second round of migration talks in Havana
HAVANA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Cuba and the United States will hold another round of migration talks on Tuesday in Havana, officials said on Monday, as the two countries grapple with a crisis that has seen record-breaking numbers of Cubans enter the United States.
Banksy art appears amid war ruins in Ukraine
BORODYANKA, Ukraine (AP) — Amid the ruins of war, the flowerings of art. A delicate painting of a gymnast doing a handstand has popped up on the wall of a wrecked building outside of Kyiv and appears to be the work of the British graffiti artist known as Banksy.
U.S. Democrats aim at vote reform, gay marriage, debt ceiling in 'lame duck' Congress
WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. Congress aim to pass bills protecting same-sex marriage, clarifying lawmakers' role in certifying presidential elections and raising the nation's debt ceiling when they return from the campaign trail on Monday.
Threats to schools across US may be coming from overseas
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal agents believe a recent spate of threats and false reports of shooters at high schools and colleges across the U.S. may be coming from outside of the country, an FBI official said Monday. So far, officials have identified calls to about 250 colleges, 100 high...
Pence: Trump ‘decided to be part of the problem’ on Jan. 6
(The Hill) – Former Vice President Mike Pence said in a new interview that former President Trump’s tweet during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack attacking Pence was “reckless.”. “It angered me,” Pence told ABC’s David Muir. “But I turned to my daughter who was standing nearby,...
‘Milestone in human development’: World population expected to hit 8 billion on Nov. 15, U.N. says
(NEXSTAR) – A date circled on the calendar since July is finally upon us: the day the world population is projected to reach 8 billion. The United Nations released a report in mid-July that predicted November 15 would be the “Day of Eight Billion,” marking a “milestone in human development.”
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
52K+
Followers
50K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0