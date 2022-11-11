Read full article on original website
Frontier, 5 other airlines to refund more than $600 million
Frontier Airlines and five foreign carriers have agreed to refund more than $600 million combined to travelers whose trips were canceled or significantly delayed since the start of the pandemic, federal officials said Monday.
Amazon to lay off thousands of employees -source
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) is planning to lay off around 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles beginning this week, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday, in what would amount to its biggest such reduction to date.
