After naming Luis Urias as the 10th most valuable Brewer last week, we’re ready to unveil No. 9: former NL MVP Christian Yelich. While Yelich was nowhere near as good as he was in his 2018 MVP season or his 2019 MVP runner-up season, he arguably had his best season since that time in 2022. He finished with a .252/.355/.383 slash line for a 111 OPS+ and 2.7 WAR — the fifth-best WAR among Brewers. He also managed to stay healthy for the entire year, playing in 154 games and totaling 19 stolen bases on 22 attempts.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO