Water main break delays traffic in Sunnyvale
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — A water main break is causing lane closures in the Lakewood neighborhood of Sunnyvale, according to a tweet from Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety (DPS). DPS says there is only one traffic lane open in each direction on Fair Oaks Boulevard between Highway 101 and Tasman Drive. Crews are on the […]
Southbound Highway 17 back open after deadly crash near Bear Creek Road
At least one person is dead after a crash involving multiple vehicles on southbound Highway 17 near Bear Creek Road. The post Southbound Highway 17 back open after deadly crash near Bear Creek Road appeared first on KION546.
Elderly woman, adult son, and dog die in accidental Walnut Creek townhouse fire, officials say
Officials believe smoking materials started the fire that killed a woman and her adult son, and that an oxygen machine helped spread the flames.
Weather service warns of hazardous beach conditions along California coast Sunday
SAN FRANCISCO – The National Weather Service is forecasting hazardous beach conditions along the California coast from the North Bay to the Central Coast Sunday due to an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Hazardous beach conditions are expected between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. The warning covers San Francisco, the coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore and south to the Peninsula coast, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur coast.National Weather Service officials advise staying off coastal rocks and jetties, avoiding steep beaches, keeping a safe distance from the surf zone, and keeping children and pets out of the surf zone.Officials also warn the waves can move large objects such as logs which increase the risk of injury to anyone caught in them.Coastal visitors are also advised to not turn their back to the ocean.
NBC Bay Area
Student Pilot Crashes Small Plane at San Jose's Reid-Hillview Airport
It was some scary moments at San Jose’s Reid-Hillview Airport Sunday when a student pilot crashed while trying to land. According to airport officials, no one was hurt and the student pilot was the only one on board at the time of the incident. Officials said the small plane...
Hwy 680 traffic fatality, CHP says
DUBLIN, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Saturday morning on southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Dublin. The collision, which reportedly involved several vehicles and occurred near the Alcosta Boulevard onramp, was first reported at 2:55 a.m. The incident initially closed down all southbound lanes of the highway, and […]
NBC Bay Area
Driver Shot on I-580 in Richmond: CHP
The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was shot while driving on an East Bay freeway early Sunday morning. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. on Interstate 580 in Richmond. According to CHP, the victim was able to get off the freeway at the Central Avenue exit...
Two injured in rollover crash on Hwy 17
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — Two people were injured, including one who required transport to a hospital by helicopter, following a rollover crash on state Highway 17 in Santa Cruz on Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. on northbound Highway 17 north of the connector […]
All lanes reopened on northbound I-680 following big-rig crash
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — All lanes have reopened on the northbound I-680 south of Bernal Avenue after an overturned big-rig blocked lanes earlier, according to a tweet from the CHP. The big-rig, which crashed near Pleasanton Friday morning, was back up on its wheels by 9 a.m. The crash was reported around 5:15 a.m. on […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Antioch, CA
Situated along the San Joaquin River, Antioch is a city off Highway 4 in Contra Costa County, California. It was founded as Smith’s Landing in 1849, later renamed after the biblical Antioch of Syria during a town picnic in 1851. Antioch started as an agricultural community until industries and...
18-Year-Old Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)
The San Francisco Police Department reported a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident occurred at the first block of South Linden Avenue at around 11:40 p.m. The officials reported that both the driver and the passenger were 18-years-old.
Parts of SF Bay Area see subfreezing temperatures amid frost advisory
But warmer weather is expected in the week ahead.
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: He went postal (literally)
Going Postal: A homeless man took a 7-foot fence post off a road divider and was carrying it around on Bridgeway. He was described as 40-ish with “messy” hair. And, of course, there is that 7-foot post he’s carrying. Burglary: A resident on Gate 5 Road noticed...
thesfnews.com
Three People Injured In Two-Car Collision
SAN FRANCISCO—A collision that occurred near the intersection of San Bruno Avenue and Mansell Street on Thursday, November 10, at around 4:25 p.m. resulted in fourteen people being displaced and three people injured. After receving reports of a collision officers arrived on the scene and found that two cars...
Ballots found dumped on Highway 17 in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In Santa Clara County there are some voters who might not have their votes counted. About two dozen ballots were found dumped on the side of the road in San Jose by Highway 17. The registrar’s office says it’s no fault of theirs and that an investigation is being done. […]
Teen driver facing manslaughter charges in fiery Redwood City crash
REDWOOD CITY -- A 17-year-old in the hospital is facing possible vehicular manslaughter charges for a fiery crash earlier this month in Redwood City, the district attorney said Monday.Two people died in the Nov. 4 crash in the area of El Camino Real and Finger Avenue just before 8 p.m. A witness told KPIX he saw what looked like two cars racing and that those drivers hit another car that pulled out into the intersection. A 17-year-old driver and his two passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. On Monday, San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcycle Accident Fatality on Interstate 580 in Alameda County
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, authorities reported that a motorcyclist was struck and killed on I-580 near Oakland in Alameda County. The collision occurred on westbound Interstate 580 in the vicinity of the 106th Avenue offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on How Motorcyclist Was Struck and Killed...
tourcounsel.com
San Mateo-Hayward Bridge in Foster City (with Map & Photos)
Connecting the San Francisco Peninsula to the East Bay is the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge, which is often referred to simply as the San Mateo Bridge. The original structure had to be replaced during the 1960s because the area had become overcrowded and the aging bridge was severely overcrowded. The new bridge cost a whopping $70 million and had two lanes in each direction.
Man dies after police find him lying on Pacific Grove road
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (BCN) — A man who was found lying in the road in Pacific Grove early Saturday morning with a head injury has died and police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Officers found the man lying in the middle of the road on Lane Street between Lane Street and Eardley […]
Union City police ask for public’s help in shooting investigation
UNION CITY, Calif. (BCN) — The Union City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning. At 6:32 a.m., police responded to reports of gunshots heard in the 4200 block of Lunar Way. At the scene, officers said they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The man was later transported to […]
