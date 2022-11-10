ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

News 4 Buffalo

WNY prepares for first major lake effect storm of season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With snow on the way, everyone is getting prepared for the storm, including Erie County’s Public Works Department. They say they will have plenty of plows to clear about 600 mile of roadway during the storm. Some Western New Yorkers say they are ready for anything. “I’m going to be prepared. […]
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Some accumulating snow for western New York this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s been a mild and tame fall up until this point, but that is starting to change. Wintry weather is making it’s way into western New York this week, and in a very big way for parts of the area. A Yellow Alert is up Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This is an area-wide light snow, with most seeing a coating to an inch or two by Wednesday morning. We’ll likely see snow falling during the morning commute, and with temperatures hovering right around freezing, we may see some impacts on roads. This won’t be a big event, but it will be our first snowfall impacting a commute, so it’s a good time to dust off our winter driving skills!
Power 93.7 WBLK

Winter Storm Watch For WNY: Two Feet Of Snow Possible

More updates will likely come in the next few days, but now is the time to prepare for Western New York’s first big snowstorm. The National Weather Service has issued an alert of possible heavy lake-effect snow in Erie, Wyoming, and Genesee counties later this week, beginning this Thursday evening and ending later on Sunday.
WGRZ TV

NWS: Area of heavy snow to affect parts of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just before noon on Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a special weather statement about an area of heavy snow moving in to WNY, one in northern WNY and the other through the Southern Tier. At 11:48 a.m. an area of heavy snow was located from...
2 On Your Side

Winter Storm Watch issued for later this week in parts of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is a growing chance of an impactful lake effect snow event Thursday through Sunday for portions of Western New York. On Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming counties from Thursday evening through Sunday evening. This is to account for the chance for multiple lake effect snow bands that could develop and bring heavy snow. Several inches of snow, at least, could fall during this timeframe and lead to travel impacts.
96.1 The Breeze

Foot of Lake Effect Snow Forecasted for Western New York

We have gotten used to above-average temperatures in Western New York since fall began. Last weekend was unusually warm, with highs in the mid-to-high 70's and even extending into this past week, with temperatures in the 60's on Friday; albeit with heavy rain. It appears our good-weather luck has finally...
News 4 Buffalo

Video: Hochul makes announcement in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced multiple investments into the East Buffalo community on Monday morning, focusing on 11 projects that intend to improve the area. It was her first time returning to her hometown since being elected to another term. “This is a community that matters,” Hochul said. “It has a story […]
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Missing After Falling Into Flood Waters

SALAMANCA, NY (WNY News Now) – A man, believed to be from Jamestown, is missing after he was likely washed away into the Allegheny River in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says an ATV was washed away in flood waters along the Allegheny River near Old Route 17 around 11 p.m. on Friday night.
96.1 The Breeze

Scary Video of Man With AR-15 Gun Stopped in Buffalo, New York

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO. There is footage of gunshots released by Buffalo Police. "He was going to shoot a lot of people". One woman was shot in Buffalo. A scary situation unfolded in Buffalo, New York. On Thursday, a man with an AR-15 tried walking into an establishment and was stopped by 2 security guards and 2 civilians.
News 8 WROC

Lockport fire under investigation, causes $35k in damages

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Lockport Fire Department responded to a structure fire late Thursday evening. At approximately 10:15 p.m., the LFD say they arrived at the scene on High Street where, they say, a large quantity of smoke was visible. After an initial investigation around the building, fire personnel say an orange glow was […]
