Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNY prepares for first major lake effect storm of season
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With snow on the way, everyone is getting prepared for the storm, including Erie County’s Public Works Department. They say they will have plenty of plows to clear about 600 mile of roadway during the storm. Some Western New Yorkers say they are ready for anything. “I’m going to be prepared. […]
Heavy lake effect snow possible later this week
“We are expecting the lake effect snow bands set up to the south of Buffalo and northern Chautauqua, Cattaraugus counties during the overnight Thursday night into Friday morning,” said Dan Kelly with Buffalo’s National Weather Service.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Some accumulating snow for western New York this week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s been a mild and tame fall up until this point, but that is starting to change. Wintry weather is making it’s way into western New York this week, and in a very big way for parts of the area. A Yellow Alert is up Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This is an area-wide light snow, with most seeing a coating to an inch or two by Wednesday morning. We’ll likely see snow falling during the morning commute, and with temperatures hovering right around freezing, we may see some impacts on roads. This won’t be a big event, but it will be our first snowfall impacting a commute, so it’s a good time to dust off our winter driving skills!
3 injured, 2 power poles knocked down in City of Tonawanda crash
CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were injured after a van struck and took down two power poles Monday on Main Street in the City of Tonawanda, city police announced. Police say the 2010 Dodge Caravan, driven by 57-year-old Christopher Spina of Tonawanda, left the roadway and struck the poles around 11:20 a.m. […]
Winter Storm Watch For WNY: Two Feet Of Snow Possible
More updates will likely come in the next few days, but now is the time to prepare for Western New York’s first big snowstorm. The National Weather Service has issued an alert of possible heavy lake-effect snow in Erie, Wyoming, and Genesee counties later this week, beginning this Thursday evening and ending later on Sunday.
WGRZ TV
NWS: Area of heavy snow to affect parts of WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just before noon on Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a special weather statement about an area of heavy snow moving in to WNY, one in northern WNY and the other through the Southern Tier. At 11:48 a.m. an area of heavy snow was located from...
Heavy Lake Effect Snow Could Soon Bury Western New York
It was a downright chilly weekend. It started out rainy on Friday and then a cold Saturday with rain and even some snow showers on Sunday, with a real-feel temperature around 30 degrees. Before this past weekend, it had been a rather mild and downright pleasant fall for Buffalo and...
Winter Storm Watch issued for later this week in parts of WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is a growing chance of an impactful lake effect snow event Thursday through Sunday for portions of Western New York. On Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming counties from Thursday evening through Sunday evening. This is to account for the chance for multiple lake effect snow bands that could develop and bring heavy snow. Several inches of snow, at least, could fall during this timeframe and lead to travel impacts.
Foot of Lake Effect Snow Forecasted for Western New York
We have gotten used to above-average temperatures in Western New York since fall began. Last weekend was unusually warm, with highs in the mid-to-high 70's and even extending into this past week, with temperatures in the 60's on Friday; albeit with heavy rain. It appears our good-weather luck has finally...
WKBW-TV
Contractors gather to see 'playbook' for construction of new Buffalo Bills stadium
ORCHARD PARK (WKBW) — It was a packed house inside Highmark Stadium on Monday as hundreds gathered for the first of several contractor information session surrounding construction of the new Buffalo Bills Stadium. Those in attendance heard from representatives of Gilbane Building Company and Turner Construction Company, who along...
Massive Cold Front Bringing Freezing Temperatures To New York
It is going to be cold, really cold, over the next couple of days across New York. After starting off the month of November with temperatures well above normal a massive cold front is bringing below-average temperatures to New York over the next 10 days. The National Weather Service in...
Video: Hochul makes announcement in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced multiple investments into the East Buffalo community on Monday morning, focusing on 11 projects that intend to improve the area. It was her first time returning to her hometown since being elected to another term. “This is a community that matters,” Hochul said. “It has a story […]
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Missing After Falling Into Flood Waters
SALAMANCA, NY (WNY News Now) – A man, believed to be from Jamestown, is missing after he was likely washed away into the Allegheny River in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says an ATV was washed away in flood waters along the Allegheny River near Old Route 17 around 11 p.m. on Friday night.
Scary Video of Man With AR-15 Gun Stopped in Buffalo, New York
WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO. There is footage of gunshots released by Buffalo Police. "He was going to shoot a lot of people". One woman was shot in Buffalo. A scary situation unfolded in Buffalo, New York. On Thursday, a man with an AR-15 tried walking into an establishment and was stopped by 2 security guards and 2 civilians.
News 2 You: A look back at what was happening the third week of November
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ten years ago this week was when BP agreed to pay a record $4.5 billion fine in connection with a massive oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico after one of its oil rigs exploded, killing 11 workers, and sparking what was arguably the biggest environmental disaster in U.S. history.
wesb.com
Catt County Search for ATV Passenger Washed Away in Flood
An ATV passenger was washed away in the Allegany River late Friday night. At 10:50, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office was notified that an ATV had been washed away in the flood waters near Old Route 17. The identity of the passenger was unknown to the driver, and was...
Lockport fire under investigation, causes $35k in damages
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Lockport Fire Department responded to a structure fire late Thursday evening. At approximately 10:15 p.m., the LFD say they arrived at the scene on High Street where, they say, a large quantity of smoke was visible. After an initial investigation around the building, fire personnel say an orange glow was […]
Need A Turkey? Sign Up Now To Get One For Free Tomorrow In Buffalo
Do you need a turkey for Thanksgiving? You can sign up for one FREE tomorrow, but only about 100 slots are left. The William-Emslie YMCA will be giving away turkeys tomorrow, Tuesday, November 15, 2022, from 5:00 - 7:30 pm. Join the William-Emslie Family YMCA for a very special Thanksgiving...
Sunday's Bills-Vikings game could be the first with snow this season
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's no secret that this weekend is going to be much colder than last weekend here in Western New York. Pair that with the chance for precipitation, there's the possibility for a wintry mix of rain and snow to impact Orchard Park this Sunday. Lake-enhanced rain...
Fatal house fire in Wyoming County under investigation
One person was killed in a fire that occurred around 7 a.m. Monday on Dutton Road in the Town of Gainesville.
Comments / 0