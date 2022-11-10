Read full article on original website
Art class sparks coast-to-coast student postcard exchange
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - Inside the art classroom at a Florida school, students have been busting out crayons and getting busy crafting colorful postcards. Their creations are shipped all across the country. Chaires Elementary art teacher Colleen Nottingham said she came up with the idea after visiting a...
Train collides with truck in Lipscomb
LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WBRC) -A truck was struck by a train at a railroad crossing in Lipscomb on Sunday night. Authorities say the truck was hit on the tracks at Avenue H. No one was injured in the accident. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store...
FIRST ALERT: Cold rain overnight into Tuesday, more freezing temperatures late week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: A cold rain will be returning to our area tonight, with temperatures falling into the middle 40s. The rain is expected to reach west Alabama by 8 p.m. and will continue overspreading the area through midnight. I would factor is extra drive time for tomorrow morning and plan for a rainy and dreary start to the day. Temperatures will struggle to break out of the 40s tomorrow, with rain continuing through lunchtime. The rain won’t exit east Alabama until early to midafternoon. We could receive over an inch of rain in many areas over the next 24 hours. The clouds will linger into tomorrow night, with lows in the middle 30s.
St. Clair Co. school board member resigns
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - According to St. Clair County Superintendent Justin Burns, Dr. Mike Hobbs has resigned from the Springville School Board of Education seat. Resumes and letters of interest are being considered. The person who fills this vacant seat must reside in the Springville school district. If...
FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning in effect from 9 p.m. until 9 a.m.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Though the calendar may say November, it looks and feels a lot like the dead of winter across much of Alabama today. Winds will stay breezy out of the north-northwest overnight with gusts up to 15-20 MPH possible. Temperatures will continue to fall into the 30s this evening with already freezing wind chills in place for some of us. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 9PM to 9AM CST. With breezy conditions sticking around, we don’t anticipate any issues with frost, but still cover up your plants and keep you and the pets warm tonight with the freezing temperatures in store. We have a First Alert for wind chills in the 20s overnight into Sunday morning.
Doctor encourages stocking up on medicine before getting sick
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting statewide influenza-like illness is at nearly 12%. Luckily, most people can recover from the flu at home, but once you’re feeling sick the last thing you want is to go to the store and expose other people. So if you already have what you’ll need, you’re prepared.
Preparing your car for the cold winter season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Freezing temperatures are finally here in Alabama and before we get too deep into the winter season, your car needs to get checked. That cold weather can do some real damage to vehicles not properly maintained. “We see tires going flat overnight in the driveway, we...
3 children found safe, woman in custody after suspected kidnapping in S.C.
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Three young children believed to have been kidnapped by a family member in South Carolina have been found safe, authorities said Monday. The York County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that 7-year-old Roy’Ale Dean, 5-year-old Ta’Zarlah McKinney and 9-month-old Ja’Hanie McKinney would be checked by EMS staff “to be on the safe side.”
