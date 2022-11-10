BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Though the calendar may say November, it looks and feels a lot like the dead of winter across much of Alabama today. Winds will stay breezy out of the north-northwest overnight with gusts up to 15-20 MPH possible. Temperatures will continue to fall into the 30s this evening with already freezing wind chills in place for some of us. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 9PM to 9AM CST. With breezy conditions sticking around, we don’t anticipate any issues with frost, but still cover up your plants and keep you and the pets warm tonight with the freezing temperatures in store. We have a First Alert for wind chills in the 20s overnight into Sunday morning.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO