iSpot, a media measurement company vying to win clients amid recent pushback against rival Nielsen. has led an investment round in TVision,a company that aims to provide second-by-second analysis of how people watch TV. TVision said Tuesday that it had closed a strategic investment round of $16 million that will help it secure “continued transformation and modernization of accurate, person-level panel measurement.” Other investors included SIG Capital, Accomplice, and Golden Ventures. TVision said its funds raised now totaled more than $58 million. The activity surfaces asa phalanx of start-ups and underdogs are working to compete more fiercely with Nielsen. That company, which...

16 MINUTES AGO