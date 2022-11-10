Read full article on original website
Related
A young banker sounds off on why a boutique shop is better than the bulge bracket
In this first-person perspective, a first-year analyst shares thoughts on why she's happier at a smaller bank than a bulge-bracket firm.
8 Hidden Costs of Renting in Today’s Market
Savvy renters may think they have a pretty good understanding of the costs associated with renting in today's market. Some costs are in plain sight while others are less obvious. These expenses could...
Kohlberg & Company Names Jessica Hoffman Brennan Head of Strategy & Investor Relations
MT. KISCO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Kohlberg & Company, L.L.C. (“Kohlberg”) announced today the appointment of Jessica Hoffman Brennan as Partner, Head of Strategy & Investor Relations. In this role, Ms. Brennan will be responsible for leading Kohlberg’s fundraising, investor relations, communications and investment product strategies. With her appointment, Kohlberg is opening an office in New York City, where Ms. Brennan and her team will be based. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005686/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
4 Best Real Estate Investing Apps
Investing in real estate is a great way to both diversify your portfolio and earn passive income and/or capital gains. However, owning real estate can present some challenges, especially for a...
iSpot Leads New $16 Million Investment Round in TVision
iSpot, a media measurement company vying to win clients amid recent pushback against rival Nielsen. has led an investment round in TVision,a company that aims to provide second-by-second analysis of how people watch TV. TVision said Tuesday that it had closed a strategic investment round of $16 million that will help it secure “continued transformation and modernization of accurate, person-level panel measurement.” Other investors included SIG Capital, Accomplice, and Golden Ventures. TVision said its funds raised now totaled more than $58 million. The activity surfaces asa phalanx of start-ups and underdogs are working to compete more fiercely with Nielsen. That company, which...
Comments / 0