The Associated Press

Kohlberg & Company Names Jessica Hoffman Brennan Head of Strategy & Investor Relations

MT. KISCO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Kohlberg & Company, L.L.C. (“Kohlberg”) announced today the appointment of Jessica Hoffman Brennan as Partner, Head of Strategy & Investor Relations. In this role, Ms. Brennan will be responsible for leading Kohlberg’s fundraising, investor relations, communications and investment product strategies. With her appointment, Kohlberg is opening an office in New York City, where Ms. Brennan and her team will be based. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005686/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Variety

iSpot Leads New $16 Million Investment Round in TVision

iSpot, a media measurement company vying to win clients amid recent pushback against rival Nielsen. has led an investment round in TVision,a company that aims to provide second-by-second analysis of how people watch TV. TVision said Tuesday that it had closed a strategic investment round of $16 million that will help it secure “continued transformation and modernization of accurate, person-level panel measurement.” Other investors included SIG Capital, Accomplice, and Golden Ventures.  TVision said its funds raised now totaled more than $58 million. The activity surfaces asa phalanx of start-ups and underdogs are working to compete more fiercely with Nielsen. That company, which...

