WWE Setting Up Real-Life Romantic Storyline On SmackDown

Vince McMahon used to incorporate real-life romance between WWE stars into television storyline all the time during his time as as the promotion’s head booker. Tonight, Triple H took a page out of his father-in-law’s infamous playbook. Tonight’s episode of SmackDown featured a backstage segment between Emma and...
Sarah Logan’s New WWE Character Called Out For Being A Blatant Rip-Off

Sarah Logan made a surprise return along with Erik and Ivar (collectively known as the Viking Raiders) on this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown destroying a handful of superstars. However, an impactful return for Sarah Logan was slightly overshadowed by a gimmick ripped off former AEW and indie star Max Impaler.
‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Looks Jacked Amid WWE WrestleMania Return Rumors

WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. He singlehandedly ushered in The Attitude Era and remains one of the most beloved pro wrestlers of all time. Amid his in-ring return rumors, Austin also looked very jacked recently.
Scarlett Reacts To Fan Throwing Drink At Her During WWE Live Event

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are looking to become a mainstay on the SmackDown brand. Their chemistry and unorthodox presence on-screen makes them a must-watch attraction on the blue brand. However, an unfortunate fan incident happened with Scarlett happened during a recent WWE live event. Scarlett Bordeaux faced an unfortunate...
PEORIA, IL
Triple H Once Told Randy Orton & Batista They Were Going To Get Buried In WWE

Triple H is regarded as a true veteran in pro wrestling as he has accomplished a lot during his career. He eventually became a huge influence backstage in WWE as well, spearheading NXT’s advancement. He was the leader of Evolution and gave a solid warning to Randy Orton and Batista.
Cora Jade Fangirls Big Time Over Rare Resurfaced Shield Video

Cora Jade worked hard to become one of the most popular stars in all of NXT since her debut last year. She has seen considerable growth over the past year or so. Cora Jade also recently fangirled over The Shield in a video as well. Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and...
Lacey Evans Teases Character Change After Huge Loss On WWE SmackDown

WWE stifled Lacey Evans with frequent gimmick changes during Vince McMahon’s days as CEO of the company. Lacey Evans was said to be a personal favorite of her former boss, but never managed to find her footing. She’s finally getting back to her basics. Lacey Evans was part...
Liv Morgan Links Up With AEW Star Abadon

Liv Morgan has been spotted many times outside WWE, both on professional and personal end. The Miracle Kid can be seen travelling to places, doing other projects and hanging out with stars of rival promotions. This time again, she was spotted hanging out with an AEW star. Liv Morgan is...
Roman Reigns Reacts To The Usos Making History After WWE SmackDown

The Usos are certainly one of the best tag teams in the history of WWE. Their accolades speak for themselves as they have taken part in several historic matches over the years. They crossed yet another milestone recently, and Roman Reigns reacted to it as well. As seen on this...
WWE Makes Big Move For Bloodline’s Survivor Series WarGames Match

Roman Reigns has been on a warpath, WWE as the Undisputed Universal Champion, since his return back in 2020. The leader of The Bloodline remains an imposing figure on Friday Night Smackdown. WWE recently made big move for The Bloodline’s Survivor Series WarGames Match. WWE recently took to Twitter...
Trish Stratus Cuts Up With Mickie James In Reunion Video

Trish Stratus is considered one of the most vital female WWE Superstars in the history of the company. She is truly a pioneer when it comes to the overall development of the women’s division in WWE. Stratus and Mickie James also had a wholesome reunion recently. Trish Stratus has...
Braun Strowman Warned That Fans Won’t Buy His Merchandise After Latest Controversy

Braun Strowman remains one of the biggest stars in all of WWE, but some believe he doesn’t know when to just keep quiet. This has been apparent since his callous remarks about indie wrestlers during the height of the pandemic. In fact, he was also mocked for his recent controversial comments as well.
MJF Flexes His Shredded Abs Ahead Of AEW Full Gear Title Match

Despite his young age, MJF is often lauded for his professionalism and skill by wrestlers such as Chris Jericho. On November 19th, he will compete for the AEW World Heavyweight Title against Jon Moxley in the main event of the Full Gear pay-per-view event. He appears to have been working on it for quite some time, and he recently shared proof of it.
Rhea Ripley Challenges Michael Cole To A Fight

Rhea Ripley has been on a vicious streak ever since joining The Judgment Day. Oftentimes, she has proven to be the difference maker for her faction and has been the reason behind the group’s success as of late. Even AJ Styles has admitted that the reason The O.C. hasn’t been able to defeat The Judgment is because of Ripley. Now, it seems The Nightmare is looking for a new fight.
Charlotte Flair Is ‘Just Fine’ Amid WWE Hiatus

Charlotte Flair has been on a hiatus since her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash earlier this year. Since then, Charlotte hasn’t made a lot of public appearances and even pulled out of a big event in New York. This led fans to speculate about her status within the company.
NEW YORK STATE
Liv Morgan Links Up With Nate Diaz After UFC 281

Liv Morgan remains one of the most beloved female WWE Superstars in recent memory. Her growth over the years has been an organic one and fans are clearly behind her. She also loves MMA a lot, and so she even met up with Nate Diaz after UFC 281. After losing...
Sheamus Blames Roman Reigns For Mic Failure During This Week’s WWE SmackDown

Sheamus had a great career in WWE, winning multiple championships during his time in the company. The Celtic Warrior has almost done it all as far as being a WWE Superstar is concerned. He came back recently and blamed Roman Reigns for technical failures. The Celtic Warrior made his return...
WWE Confirms More Matches For Next Episode Of NXT

This Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT promises to be an exciting one. Two major title matches were announced for the night. Shawn Michaels will also appear to issue a statement regarding the WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event. The first of two title matches will see Bron Breakker defend...

