The richest man in Columbus, OhioLuay RahilColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: Sheldon, Mikulasikova record double-doubles, lead No. 14 Ohio State 82-64 over Boston CollegeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Jacy Sheldon Ties School Record with 11 Steals As Ohio State Women’s Basketball Defeats Boston College to Improve to 2-0
No Ohio State basketball player has ever had more steals in a game than Jacy Sheldon did on Sunday. With 11 steals in Ohio State’s 82-64 win at Boston College, Sheldon tied the school record for most steals in a game previously set by Lisa Cline against UCLA in 1988. Those are not only the most steals in a game by an Ohio State women’s basketball player but by an Ohio State basketball player of either gender, as the men’s basketball record for single-game steals is eight by Troy Taylor against St. Joseph’s in 1983.
buckeyesports.com
Recaps: Buckeyes Swept on Road By Spartans
Coming off an open weekend, No. 10 Ohio State hoped to start a winning streak with the possibility of being at the top of the Big Ten standings. Instead, the Buckeyes (7-4-1, 3-3-0, Big Ten) extended their losing streak to three games after 4-2 and 4-3 losses at Michigan State.
Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
What Indiana Quarterback Dexter Williams Said After Loss to Ohio State
Indiana sophomore quarterback Dexter Williams II took over for Connor Bazelak in the Hoosiers' 56-14 loss to Ohio State on Saturday. Read Williams' full postgame interview transcript, or just watch the attached video.
Ohio State football’s one ‘stubborn’ shortcoming, and the decision Ryan Day must make for Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State football team checked nearly every box in Saturday’s 56-14 romp over Indiana, but that unchecked box left coach Ryan Day contemplating a massive headache. The Buckeyes achieved the fast start Day wanted with a 21-0 first-quarter lead. The running game leveled an...
Urban Meyer Asked Who Has "The Edge" Before Michigan-Ohio State Game
The highly-anticipated showdown between Ohio State and Michigan sits just two weeks away. While the game won't be taking place this weekend, Fox's pregame show asked an important question. Do the Wolverines or Buckeyes have the edge in that showdown?. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was the first...
Ohio State Football Player Addresses 'Gang Sign' Speculation
Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden had one of the best games of his freshman year when registering 102 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 56-14 win over Indiana. Hayden tallied his second score of the season during the first quarter of what turned into a rout. Responding to video of the touchdown, a Twitter user accused him of "throwing up disrespect gang signs on national TV."
Ohio State Players' Reaction To Kamryn Babb Touchdown Going Viral
Ohio State wide receiver Kamryn Babb has faced a lot of adversity during his time in Columbus. But on Saturday, the fifth-year senior was able to have the moment of a lifetime. And his teammates were right there to share it with them. Babb was once a highly-touted recruit out...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to concerning Ohio State news
Entering the 2022-23 college football season, Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson was seen by many as potentially the top running back in the entire country. But due to a few lingering injuries, he hasn’t always been available for the Buckeyes this season. And it looks like he’s going to miss another game on Saturday when Ohio State takes on the Indiana Hoosiers.
Urban Meyer Left Ohio State Game Early Today - Here's Why
Urban Meyer was at Ohio Stadium with the rest of FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" crew this Saturday to preview a matchup between Indiana and Ohio State. He did not stay for the network's halftime show. FOX's Rob Stone announced that Meyer left because he's feeling under the weather. Fortunately, it...
Ohio high school football playoffs: OHSAA brackets, scores, live updates (11/11/22)
The 2022 Ohio high school football playoffs continue on Friday night (November 11) with regional semifinals games across the state. With seven divisions and four regions per division, there are 56 playoff games on the schedule this weekend, with Divisions I, II, III, and V playing on Friday night ...
East High School football team looking to continue making history in Regional Finals
COLUMBUS, Ohio — At East High School in Columbus, it's been a year to remember. The school celebrated its 100-year anniversary and now the school's football program has even more to be proud of. On Saturday, the team will play in the Ohio High School Football Regional Semifinals. Head...
buckeyesports.com
Availability Report: Henderson, JSN Remain Out; Dawand Jones A Game-Time Decision
Ohio State will continue to be without the services of running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba at Indiana, and the Buckeyes may also be down a right tackle, as Dawand Jones is listed as a game-time decision. Running back Chip Trayanum is also listed as a game-time...
Mount Vernon News
Triplicate: Local bowler rolls three consecutive 300 games
Redskin Lanes attracts perfect games. Last season, the Utica bowlers’ haven produced 27 reported 300 games in bowling leagues. Through October of this season, two 300s have been reported. That all changed Nov. 7 in Monday 4x4 play, when Trent Speer rolled a triplicate … three consecutive 300 games...
saturdaytradition.com
Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart share thoughts on Heisman resume of CJ Stroud
Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart think C.J. Stroud is on track to become the next Heisman winner. Leinart stated that Stroud’s limited pass performance last weekend against Northwestern shouldn’t hold much stock when considering his Heisman worthiness. 40 mph+ wind gusts and heavy rain forced the Buckeyes to abandon their first game plan due to the weather.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Meteorologist Maddie Kirker joins 10TV's 'Wake Up CBUS'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — WBNS-10TV welcomes Meteorologist Maddie Kirker as she joins the “Wake Up CBUS” team later this month with a hyperfocus on your morning forecast and helping plan your day, week and weekend. Maddie will be joining “Wake Up CBUS” anchors Angela An, Tracy Townsend, Clay Gordon and Gabriela Garcia to help our viewers start their day.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Halftime Show: Ohio State Marching Band pays tribute to legendary rock band The Rolling Stones
COLUMBUS, Ohio — You can't always get what you want, but if it's the "best damn halftime show" from the Best Damn Band In The Land that you want, you got it. For the second consecutive performance at Ohio Stadium, the Ohio State University Marching Band is paying tribute to an iconic musical act. This time, The Rolling Stones.
WHIZ
Semi Accident on I-70
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a semi accident on Interstate 70. The accident took place before 2pm between the Adamsville and Airport Exit. Muskingum County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said that one semi is on its side and may be leaking. Jadwin said the eastbound passing lane...
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to perform in Columbus
The concert will take place at Ohio Stadium, marking the first time the two have ever performed on the same stage in Columbus.
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Today sawmill crash
Columbus continues debate on flavored tobacco ban. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WQf9FB. Three shot in north Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3teBNKu. Grant to help Columbus women's nonprofit expand. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3G3DIcd. Measles outbreak closes Columbus childcare facility. Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health are investigating a measles outbreak tied to one...
