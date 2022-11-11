HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Cloudy skies this evening and overnight as we have an area of low pressure strengthen to our north and move east along the South Dakota-Nebraska border. As it strengthens overnight into tomorrow morning, a cold front will develop and swing through the region. Once it pushes through early tomorrow morning, much colder air will fill in behind it. A piece of energy will move along and behind the front during the day Monday which could bring some snow with it. Right now it looks as though the snow will stay south and east of the Tri-Cities with accumulations no more than a half an inch. Much colder tomorrow morning with lows in the teens north to mid 20s south. Starting off with cloudy skies tomorrow but becoming partly sunny in the afternoon with day highs in the low to mid 30s. Winds of course will make it feel like it’s in the 20s as they will be out of the north between 10 and 20 mph.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO