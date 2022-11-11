Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
Another week of unseasonably cold weather
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Frigid temperatures continue this week with a strong northwest flow aloft bringing in several reinforcing shots of cold air. With each system, some snow will fall. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the northern hills and Wyoming black hills, as well as the Spearfish - Whitewood - Sundance area through Tuesday morning. Also, a Winter Weather Advisory for the Big Horns west of Sheridan. 2″-4″ of snow could fall in these areas, with lesser amounts on the surrounding plains.
KELOLAND TV
More light snow and cold in the forecast
Some snow chances are ahead this week for much of KELOLAND. It certainly looks like winter in Aberdeen. A new coating of snow can also be found in Watertown. Here’s the latest road report. Winter weather advisories in effect this morning for areas east of Sioux Falls. We also...
KSNB Local4
Feeling more like winter than the middle of fall
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Cloudy skies this evening and overnight as we have an area of low pressure strengthen to our north and move east along the South Dakota-Nebraska border. As it strengthens overnight into tomorrow morning, a cold front will develop and swing through the region. Once it pushes through early tomorrow morning, much colder air will fill in behind it. A piece of energy will move along and behind the front during the day Monday which could bring some snow with it. Right now it looks as though the snow will stay south and east of the Tri-Cities with accumulations no more than a half an inch. Much colder tomorrow morning with lows in the teens north to mid 20s south. Starting off with cloudy skies tomorrow but becoming partly sunny in the afternoon with day highs in the low to mid 30s. Winds of course will make it feel like it’s in the 20s as they will be out of the north between 10 and 20 mph.
q957.com
As cold weather continues, AAA South Dakota says it’s time to get your emergency kit prepared
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — With below-normal temperatures continuing, AAA South Dakota advises getting your winter emergency kit in your vehicle. Cold weather means being prepared in the event you break down or slide off the road. Emergency kits should include a blanket, hat, and gloves. Keep a bag of kitty litter in your vehicle to use for traction if you get stuck. Your kit should also include jumper cables, a flashlight with fresh batteries, a cell phone charger, bottled water, and non-perishable food items.
KELOLAND TV
The cold air is here to stay: Storm Center PM Update — Saturday, November 12
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Afternoon temperatures are remaining on the chilly side for the next several days. We are 20° below average in Sioux Falls this afternoon. Areas that have snow on the ground are in the teens in north central South Dakota. Winds are very light throughout KELOLAND. We also have plenty of clouds in eastern KELOLAND.
SE Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle Face Week Of Cold Weather
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says residents of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle are looking at a stretch of cold weather with possible snow towards late next week. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''A look at the week ahead forecast for southeast Wyoming...
MEDIA GALLERY: It’s winter in North Dakota! The state’s first snowstorm of the season
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If the recent winter storm to sweep our state this week is any indication, it’s officially wintertime here in North Dakota! Talk about a strong start to a season, too: the storm, at least in KX’s viewing area, was enough to leave feet of snow on the ground and close up […]
KELOLAND TV
Cold temperatures ahead across South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The extended forecast is quite cold for KELOLAND. While there’s no snow yet for these holiday decorations at Falls Park that won’t prevent the cold air from becoming a big story. As it turns out, the lack of snow is our only saving grace from preventing even harsher conditions.
osceolacountydailynews.com
Weather Service, Law Enforcement Give Winter Weather Tips
Northwest Iowa — This Thursday was Winter Weather Awareness Day in Iowa. We had a chance to talk with meteorologist Matthew Dux with the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls, and he tells us what the National Weather Service wants us to keep in mind. Dux says if...
KFYR-TV
Crews trying to restore power in southeast North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are out and about in the southeast corner of North Dakota, trying to restore power to homes after the winter storm this week. The Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative announced Saturday that more than 400 customers are still without power in counties like Dickey, Ransom, Richland and Sargent.
Eye Popping Snowfall Totals for North Dakota, NW Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is reporting some really big snowfall totals for central North Dakota into Northwestern Minnesota. The first snowstorm of the season produced a Blizzard Warning for much of that area on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service says Bismarck has had 24...
KELOLAND TV
Pork producers pleased with slaughterhouse outcome
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Agricultural producers across South Dakota are pleased with the Sioux Falls rejection of the slaughterhouse ban. It was a big win for the agricultural industry in South Dakota last week, as the slaughterhouse ban was rejected by voters in Sioux Falls, allowing the future Wholestone pork plant to be built in the city.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota statewide weather updates
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story will be updated throughout the day. Check here and on the KELOLAND Weather page for al the latest updates in your area. It may still technically be autumn in South Dakota, but wintery weather is in effect across the state. Drivers in...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota Game and Fish Department manages two species of deer
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department manages two species of deer in our state, and in this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors Mike Anderson explains the difference between the two. The two species of deer in North Dakota are white-tailed deer and mule...
100 Inches of Snow On The Ground, But Not in South Dakota or Minnesota
Don't arm yourself with eggs, I just want to ask a question. Would you go for 100 inches of snow before Thanksgiving? Me neither. I can think of only one or two who would like that much snow right now. Skiers and those who have a snowmobile. South Dakota, North...
Welcome to the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of South Dakota
Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
mprnews.org
Heavy snow, ice, wind rage across northern Minnesota; temps crash
Bright colors are lighting up the weather maps across northern Minnesota. Take your pick of red, pink, blue, or fuchsia. That’s your winter weather type. Blizzard warnings continue overnight for northwestern Minnesota and the Red River Valley. Including the cities of Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Roseau, Warroad, Greenbush, Warren, Stephen,...
Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution?
The western side of Pennington County doesn’t have enough water to last through an extended drought, according to a 2019 study by the South Dakota School of Mines. The region, which includes Rapid City, relies on ground and surface water to supply its city populations, commercial districts and agricultural needs. But given the increase in […] The post Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution? appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota breweries with the most highly ranked beers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying. The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale...
oilcity.news
Multiple crashes amid flash freezing, high winds on I-80 in Wyoming; various closures from Laramie to Evanston
CASPER, Wyo. — Multiple crashes and slide-offs have occurred Thursday along Interstate 80 in Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. There have been reports of flash freezing, high winds and reduced visibility in areas of I-80 on Thursday afternoon, and road conditions are expected to continue deteriorating as winds pick up, WYDOT said at around noon.
Comments / 0