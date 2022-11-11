ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KEVN

Another week of unseasonably cold weather

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Frigid temperatures continue this week with a strong northwest flow aloft bringing in several reinforcing shots of cold air. With each system, some snow will fall. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the northern hills and Wyoming black hills, as well as the Spearfish - Whitewood - Sundance area through Tuesday morning. Also, a Winter Weather Advisory for the Big Horns west of Sheridan. 2″-4″ of snow could fall in these areas, with lesser amounts on the surrounding plains.
WYOMING STATE
KELOLAND TV

More light snow and cold in the forecast

Some snow chances are ahead this week for much of KELOLAND. It certainly looks like winter in Aberdeen. A new coating of snow can also be found in Watertown. Here’s the latest road report. Winter weather advisories in effect this morning for areas east of Sioux Falls. We also...
WATERTOWN, SD
KSNB Local4

Feeling more like winter than the middle of fall

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Cloudy skies this evening and overnight as we have an area of low pressure strengthen to our north and move east along the South Dakota-Nebraska border. As it strengthens overnight into tomorrow morning, a cold front will develop and swing through the region. Once it pushes through early tomorrow morning, much colder air will fill in behind it. A piece of energy will move along and behind the front during the day Monday which could bring some snow with it. Right now it looks as though the snow will stay south and east of the Tri-Cities with accumulations no more than a half an inch. Much colder tomorrow morning with lows in the teens north to mid 20s south. Starting off with cloudy skies tomorrow but becoming partly sunny in the afternoon with day highs in the low to mid 30s. Winds of course will make it feel like it’s in the 20s as they will be out of the north between 10 and 20 mph.
NEBRASKA STATE
q957.com

As cold weather continues, AAA South Dakota says it’s time to get your emergency kit prepared

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — With below-normal temperatures continuing, AAA South Dakota advises getting your winter emergency kit in your vehicle. Cold weather means being prepared in the event you break down or slide off the road. Emergency kits should include a blanket, hat, and gloves. Keep a bag of kitty litter in your vehicle to use for traction if you get stuck. Your kit should also include jumper cables, a flashlight with fresh batteries, a cell phone charger, bottled water, and non-perishable food items.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

The cold air is here to stay: Storm Center PM Update — Saturday, November 12

SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Afternoon temperatures are remaining on the chilly side for the next several days. We are 20° below average in Sioux Falls this afternoon. Areas that have snow on the ground are in the teens in north central South Dakota. Winds are very light throughout KELOLAND. We also have plenty of clouds in eastern KELOLAND.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KGAB AM 650

SE Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle Face Week Of Cold Weather

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says residents of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle are looking at a stretch of cold weather with possible snow towards late next week. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''A look at the week ahead forecast for southeast Wyoming...
WYOMING STATE
KELOLAND TV

Cold temperatures ahead across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The extended forecast is quite cold for KELOLAND. While there’s no snow yet for these holiday decorations at Falls Park that won’t prevent the cold air from becoming a big story. As it turns out, the lack of snow is our only saving grace from preventing even harsher conditions.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
osceolacountydailynews.com

Weather Service, Law Enforcement Give Winter Weather Tips

Northwest Iowa — This Thursday was Winter Weather Awareness Day in Iowa. We had a chance to talk with meteorologist Matthew Dux with the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls, and he tells us what the National Weather Service wants us to keep in mind. Dux says if...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KFYR-TV

Crews trying to restore power in southeast North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are out and about in the southeast corner of North Dakota, trying to restore power to homes after the winter storm this week. The Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative announced Saturday that more than 400 customers are still without power in counties like Dickey, Ransom, Richland and Sargent.
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
KDHL AM 920

Eye Popping Snowfall Totals for North Dakota, NW Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is reporting some really big snowfall totals for central North Dakota into Northwestern Minnesota. The first snowstorm of the season produced a Blizzard Warning for much of that area on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service says Bismarck has had 24...
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND TV

South Dakota statewide weather updates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story will be updated throughout the day. Check here and on the KELOLAND Weather page for al the latest updates in your area. It may still technically be autumn in South Dakota, but wintery weather is in effect across the state. Drivers in...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Heavy snow, ice, wind rage across northern Minnesota; temps crash

Bright colors are lighting up the weather maps across northern Minnesota. Take your pick of red, pink, blue, or fuchsia. That’s your winter weather type. Blizzard warnings continue overnight for northwestern Minnesota and the Red River Valley. Including the cities of Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Roseau, Warroad, Greenbush, Warren, Stephen,...
MINNESOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

KELOLAND TV

oilcity.news

Multiple crashes amid flash freezing, high winds on I-80 in Wyoming; various closures from Laramie to Evanston

CASPER, Wyo. — Multiple crashes and slide-offs have occurred Thursday along Interstate 80 in Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. There have been reports of flash freezing, high winds and reduced visibility in areas of I-80 on Thursday afternoon, and road conditions are expected to continue deteriorating as winds pick up, WYDOT said at around noon.
LARAMIE, WY

