Benton senior Peyton Anderson signs her letter of intent to play for Northwest Soccer next year. Joe Patrick | News-Press NOW

Benton senior Peyton Anderson signed her national letter of intent today to play soccer for Northwest Missouri State University next fall.

Anderson will add her talents to a Northwest team that is currently 13-5-2 on the year, 8-3 in conference play and is set to take on Minnesota State tomorrow in the NCAA tournament.