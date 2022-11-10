Read full article on original website
Related
Roberta Flack has ALS and now finds it ‘impossible to sing’
A representative for Roberta Flack announced Monday that the Grammy-winning musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and can no longer sing.The progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak,” Flack's manager Suzanne Koga said in a release. She added: “But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon.”The announcement of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diagnosis comes just ahead of the premiere of “Roberta,” a feature-length documentary debuting Thursday at the DOCNYC film festival.The release says that the Grammy-winning singer and pianist, now 85, “plans to stay active in...
"Instagram Vs. Reality": This Woman Bought A House From DIY Influencers, And It Shows How Fake Social Media Can Be
"Honestly, it makes me really sad to think that there are pictures out there of my house that could be making people feel less than about theirs."
Men Are Sharing Less Common Dating Red Flags They've Noticed In Other Men That They Want To Warn Women About
"Any man who identifies as a 'lone wolf' should be avoided. They have been ostracized by everyone already. If the man doesn't have dudes, then there is something very wrong."
Designer Rebecca Taylor Unveils New Brand, A’Court
Designer and creative director Rebecca Taylor on Tuesday is marking her return with the debut of her new, self-funded fashion label, A’Court. “It’s called A’Court, which is my middle name and is a family name,” Taylor said during a New York preview appointment of the brand’s first edition capsule. “I love it because it doesn’t sound like a boy’s or girl’s name and I wanted to do a collection that reflected more of who I am. I’ve always been a bit more tomboy, ironically. I started in the ’90s — you turn down various roads and then you end up at a certain place…this was a time for me to be able to reset and come back to what I really felt passionate about. There are those key things that never leave me: beautiful shirting with feminine detail, and inspiration of Victorian [dress] of Victorian novels and how Victorian women lived.”
Comments / 0