‘Stranger Things’ Creel House Is for Sale at $1.5 Million: See Inside! (PHOTOS)
Navigating the current housing market can be a nightmare, but one realty opportunity may just be a dream come true for fans of Netflix's Stranger Things. The real-life location for the spooky "Creel House" featured in Season 4 of Stranger Things recently hit the market. The house located on East Second Avenue in Rome, Ga., is currently for sale at $1.5 million.
Forgotten Y2K Mary-Kate and Ashley Cartoon Was Their Last TV Show Together
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are perhaps best known for their side-by-side starring roles in film and television, including their breakout role as Michelle Tanner on Full House and their cult 2004 comedy New York Minute. One lesser-known on-screen gig, though, is the twins' short-lived animated series Mary-Kate and Ashley in...
Famous ‘Scooby-Doo’ Voice Actress Calls Katy Perry ‘100% Trash,’ Behind-the-Scenes ‘Nightmare’
The wave of backlash toward Katy Perry continues in the wake of her voting for former Republican politician Rick Caruso for mayor of Los Angeles in the 2022 midterm elections. This time around, the criticism comes from a famous Scooby-Doo voice actress. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), Grey DeLisle — character...
Stranger Things Fan? Don’t Miss What Netflix Is Sending New York
There’s no doubt that Netflix’s Stranger Things will be remembered as a decade defining TV show. It made superstars out of its young cast, introduced a new generation to artists like Metallica and Kate Bush, and gave us the joy that is David Harbour. New York Stranger Things...
Dad Defends Daughters’ Homecoming Dresses Against Karens: ‘It’s Your Job to Not Raise a Pervert': WATCH
A man in Florida was shocked after a photo of his daughters' homecoming dance dresses went viral for all the wrong reasons. Matt Austin, a news anchor in Orlando, posted a photo of him with his teenage daughters on Facebook just before the girls left for the event. "My daughters...
This Family from Central NY is Set to Be on ‘Family Feud’! When Can You See Them?
Of all the bad puns I came up with to begin this story, here's the one I'm unveiling to the public: survey says...Central New York!. Don't worry, I know it's pretty bad. Clunky puns aside, the actual story here is a very fun one. Family Feud is one of the most popular game shows in America right now, and is in the middle of airing its 24th season in 2022. Steve Harvey has been the show's host since 2010, and has had a tenure that is now rivaling the tenure of Richard Dawson for the most prolific host in the show's history.
Disneyland Guests Accused of Leaving Child Unattended in Stroller: WATCH
In a viral TikTok video, a young child appears to have been left alone in their stroller at Disneyland. Disneyland guest and TikTok user @marshmelow_cakez noticed the allegedly unsupervised boy outside of a women's restroom in the theme park and began recording a video. In the footage, the boy can...
Does ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Episode 1 Title Hint at Eddie Munson’s Return? Metallica Theory Takes Hold on TikTok
After the reveal of the title of Stranger Things Season 5's first episode, fans are speculating that Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn) might make his return to the series after all. ***Spoilers below***. Sweet, spirited metalhead Eddie Munson became a fan-favorite during Season 4 of Netflix's hit supernatural series....
TikTok Star Facing Charges After Hitting Golf Ball Into Grand Canyon for Viral Video
A viral stunt might land TikTok star Katie Sigmond in jail. The 19-year-old is under fire after posting a video of her hitting a golf ball into the Grand Canyon. According to a statement posted on the Grand Canyon National Park's official Facebook page, charges are currently pending against the TikTok influencer, who has 6.9 million followers on the platform.
Former Amish Man Details Night He ‘Ran Away’ From Family, Religion: WATCH
Deciding to leave one's family can be a mentally and emotionally anguishing process. On TikTok, one former Amish man detailed the night he decided to leave his family and religion behind to start a new life on his own. TikTok user Eddie A. Swartzentruber explained his situation while responding to...
Mortician Bride Gets Married in Funeral Home, Arrives in Hearse
A couple in California took Halloween to the extreme by dedicating their entire wedding to the spooky holiday, including getting married at a funeral home. Arriving at the funeral home in a hearse, Norma Nino, who works as a mortician, married husband Axel Nino surrounded by pumpkins and coffins. Norma,...
A Village Green Is the Heart of These 10 Small New York Towns
In countless small towns and villages across Upstate New York, we find one special place in each community. Sometimes it is a big place, sometimes, small. Sometimes it is called a village green and sometimes it is called a town square. No matter. These places are usually the beating heart of what makes these places so special.
Maid of Honor Drops Out of Cousin’s Wedding After ‘Petty’ Bridesmaids Accuse Her of Stealing
A woman was forced to step down as her cousin's Maid of Honor after the other bridesmaids accused her of stealing. On Reddit, the woman shared she was already uneasy when her cousin, the bride, asked four other friends who she didn't get along with to be bridesmaids. Eventually, a group text with all the bridesmaids ended with the woman relinquishing her Maid of Honor duties and dropping out of the wedding altogether.
Disney Theme Parks Adding Inclusive Dolls in Wheelchairs to It’s a Small World Ride
Disney is continuing its mission to be more inclusive by adding dolls in wheelchairs to the company's iconic It's a Small World ride at Disneyland. Los Angeles-based CNN correspondent Natasha Chen announced the ride update in a tweet Friday (Nov. 11). "Disneyland unveiled two brand new dolls *in wheelchairs* this...
Rare Total Blood Moon Eclipse Returns Tonight! NY’s Last Til 2025
This fall has been a phenomenal season for Upstate New York space lovers and stargazers. We’re coming off a beautiful few weeks of Orionid meteor showers, and tonight will feature one of the most-rare cosmic spectacles on Earth – a total lunar blood moon eclipse. Set your alarms...
Reddit Backs Woman Whose Dinner Was Ruined by Crying Baby: ‘Family Should’ve Gone Home’
Should parents not bring their babies to fancy restaurants?. On Reddit, a woman kick-started a conversation about dining-out etiquette after venting that her first time dining out with her husband since welcoming their second child was completely ruined by another couple's crying baby. The mother-of-two explained she was looking forward...
Reddit Suspects Affair After Woman Finds Babysitter With ‘Wet Hair’ From Shower, Husband Home Early From Work
Reddit is suspicious after a woman revealed she found her husband home early from work along with their babysitter freshly showered with wet hair. In her post, the anonymous woman explained she had "hired a babysitter for my 5- and 3-year-old kids two weeks ago," as her "husband works shifts while I work long hours at a marketing company."
Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York.
