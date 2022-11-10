ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

Forgotten Y2K Mary-Kate and Ashley Cartoon Was Their Last TV Show Together

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are perhaps best known for their side-by-side starring roles in film and television, including their breakout role as Michelle Tanner on Full House and their cult 2004 comedy New York Minute. One lesser-known on-screen gig, though, is the twins' short-lived animated series Mary-Kate and Ashley in...
This Family from Central NY is Set to Be on ‘Family Feud’! When Can You See Them?

Of all the bad puns I came up with to begin this story, here's the one I'm unveiling to the public: survey says...Central New York!. Don't worry, I know it's pretty bad. Clunky puns aside, the actual story here is a very fun one. Family Feud is one of the most popular game shows in America right now, and is in the middle of airing its 24th season in 2022. Steve Harvey has been the show's host since 2010, and has had a tenure that is now rivaling the tenure of Richard Dawson for the most prolific host in the show's history.
OSWEGO, NY
Disneyland Guests Accused of Leaving Child Unattended in Stroller: WATCH

In a viral TikTok video, a young child appears to have been left alone in their stroller at Disneyland. Disneyland guest and TikTok user @marshmelow_cakez noticed the allegedly unsupervised boy outside of a women's restroom in the theme park and began recording a video. In the footage, the boy can...
TikTok Star Facing Charges After Hitting Golf Ball Into Grand Canyon for Viral Video

A viral stunt might land TikTok star Katie Sigmond in jail. The 19-year-old is under fire after posting a video of her hitting a golf ball into the Grand Canyon. According to a statement posted on the Grand Canyon National Park's official Facebook page, charges are currently pending against the TikTok influencer, who has 6.9 million followers on the platform.
A Village Green Is the Heart of These 10 Small New York Towns

In countless small towns and villages across Upstate New York, we find one special place in each community. Sometimes it is a big place, sometimes, small. Sometimes it is called a village green and sometimes it is called a town square. No matter. These places are usually the beating heart of what makes these places so special.
Maid of Honor Drops Out of Cousin’s Wedding After ‘Petty’ Bridesmaids Accuse Her of Stealing

A woman was forced to step down as her cousin's Maid of Honor after the other bridesmaids accused her of stealing. On Reddit, the woman shared she was already uneasy when her cousin, the bride, asked four other friends who she didn't get along with to be bridesmaids. Eventually, a group text with all the bridesmaids ended with the woman relinquishing her Maid of Honor duties and dropping out of the wedding altogether.
Rare Total Blood Moon Eclipse Returns Tonight! NY’s Last Til 2025

This fall has been a phenomenal season for Upstate New York space lovers and stargazers. We’re coming off a beautiful few weeks of Orionid meteor showers, and tonight will feature one of the most-rare cosmic spectacles on Earth – a total lunar blood moon eclipse. Set your alarms...
Oneonta, NY
Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York.

 https://star939.com/

