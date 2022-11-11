Read full article on original website
Related
abc57.com
Indiana State Police to hold trooper hiring seminar
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. -- The Indiana State Police is set to host a trooper hiring seminar on Saturday. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Indiana State Police Lowell Post, which is located at 1550 East 181st Avenue. Participants are encouraged to come with questions as...
Fox 59
Winter-like pattern sets up over central Indiana
The wave of snow dumped more snow than originally anticipated. Heavy bands that set-up over central Indiana produced 2” to 3” in spots across central Indiana. More than 3” was reported in Terre Haute, Brazil, and in Speedway! Indianapolis broke the record for the date, which was 0.8” set back in 1991.
WTHI
New Indiana program works to improve mental health for farmers
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new mental health initiative is geared toward Hoosier farmers and those in the agricultural community. State-wide groups are hosting "Healthy Minds, Healthy Lives" mental health workshops. They involve regional community workshops and virtual suicide prevention training. Businesses and organizations can also host sessions. The...
WTHI
Organization receives grant money that will help prison inmates once released
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new grant will help prisoners prepare for life after incarceration in Indiana. The Duke Energy Foundation gave the HIRE program $250,000. HIRE stands for Hoosier Initiative for Re-Entry program. The goal is to train prisoners who are being released and connect them with jobs....
WANE-TV
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
WTHI
"This amendment affects everyone that kisses a loved one goodbye" Illinois unions expecting collective bargaining amendment to pass
ILLINOIS (WTHI) - An amendment to the Illinois state constitution could bring changes to the state's labor union laws. Illinois unions are declaring victory after the majority of people voted for the state to have collective bargaining rights. If the vote holds, the right for workers to unionize in Illinois...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana farmland values continue to rise
The latest data from the Seventh Federal Reserve District in Chicago shows the value of good quality Indiana farmland continues to skyrocket, climbing 29% year over year. It is the highest increase throughout the Chicago Fed’s Midwest region, which includes all or part of Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin.
WTHI
One of Indiana's only salt therapy caves opens in Parke County
MARSHALL, Ind. (WTHI) - If the stress of life has you in need of some relaxation you may need to head to Parke County. Hurricane Hill's Parke County Salt Cave is one of the only salt therapy rooms in the state of Indiana. Steve Brucken and his wife opened the...
Election recounts possible in tight Indiana House races
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The Republican candidate for a southern Indiana legislative seat plans to seek a recount after updated vote tallies showed him losing by 155 votes. The Clark County Election Board released unofficial results Friday that gave Democratic Rep. Rita Fleming of Jeffersonville the slight lead over Republican Scott Hawkins, wiping out a […]
WNDU
Indiana Leaders mourn the death of Rex Early
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Multiple Indiana leaders are morning the passing of former Indiana Republican chairman, Rex Early. Early made a campaign for state governor, and was an at large delegate for former President Donald Trump. Current Indiana Republican Chairman Kyle Hupfer released a statement on his passing:. “Rex...
indianapublicradio.org
Southern Indiana state Rep. retains seat after vote canvass
A vote canvass in Southern Indiana has changed the outcome in the race for state House District 71. Incumbent state Rep. Rita Fleming (D-Jeffersonville) will keep her seat, after Friday’s canvass in Clark County pushed her past Republican challenger Scott Hawkins. Hawkins, a teacher and Jeffersonville City Council member,...
WANE-TV
‘Am I in the right place?’ Gov. Holcomb addresses climate gathering in Egypt
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb (R) took his sunny message of Hoosier progress to Egypt this week to address the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27). “Far from being irrelevant to the world’s energy transition, Indiana is at the heart of it all,” Holcomb...
WTHI
State officials investigate Vincennes apartment arson
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is asking for community help as they investigate a Vincennes apartment fire. The fire happened around 11:30 Friday night at an apartment in the 1300 block of North 4th Street. Investigators say witnesses saw a White male enter the apartment,...
WTHI
VIGO CO. JAIL UPDATE
"I think we're doing the best we can." New Vigo Co. Security Center is fully operational. Vigo County inmates were moved into the new facilities earlier this week. Now, the sheriff's office is making sure its following proper guidelines to keep everyone safe.
95.3 MNC
Gov. Holcomb plans to build Indiana’s economy with “all of the above” approach
Governor Holcomb’s approach to building Indiana’s economy is an “all of the above” approach. Governor Eric Holcomb is heading to Egypt to address a global climate summit and talk energy investments and jobs for Indiana. Governor Holcomb tells Gerry Dick with Inside Indiana Business that his approach has always been to bring the world to Indiana and Indiana to the world.
cbs4indy.com
How investors are buying homes in Indiana and driving up prices
Andrew Kelley just closed on his dream home in Westfield. “Very excited about it, but it has been a long and arduous process,” said Kelley. It took months for Kelley to buy his home even though he’s well qualified, fully financed and has a good job as an environmental consultant.
Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule 2022-23 Season With Dates, Gametimes, TV
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball schedule is set, and the highly anticipated season begins on Nov. 7. Here is the full schedule, with dates, gametimes and TV information, plus links to the stories on the games already played.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana schools receive Purple Star designation
The Indiana Department of Education has named 20 new Purple Star schools. The designation, which is valid for three years, is awarded to schools for their commitment to current and retired military service members. To earn the designation, the IDOE says schools must meet certain criteria, such as a designated...
Time to move on from straight ticket voting
I’m just going to say it — it’s probably time for Indiana to join the rest of the country in eliminating straight ticket voting. It leads to choosing unqualified or questionable candidates because the R or D after the name is more important than the person who will hold the office. Also called straight party […] The post Time to move on from straight ticket voting appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indiana Daily Student
More than 500 without power on northeast side of Bloomington
A power outage occurred at 1:18 p.m. Sunday, causing 567 Duke Energy customers to lose power, according to Duke’s Outage Map. The power outage is affecting people in the northeast part of Bloomington along State Road 45 and the surrounding area, according to the map. According to Duke Energy,...
Comments / 0