wrestleview.com
Former WWE and IMPACT star wins the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at Hard Times 3 PPV
Tyrus (Former WWE Superstar Brodus Clay) is the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. In the main event of Hard Times 3, Tyrus defeated now former champion Trevor Murdoch and former champion Matt Cardona in a three-way match. The finish had Murdoch hitting Cardona with a DDT on the cement floor. After Tyrus went back into the ring, he grabbed Murdoch and put him in the Tongan death grip, choke-slamming him to score the pinfall.
Title Matches set for AEW Dynamite; Japanese wrestling legend to compete on AEW Rampage
Below is the current lineup for this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, which will be the go-home show for Full Gear. -Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara. -AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinal: Ethan Page vs. Bandido. -Interim AEW World Women’s Championship: Toni Storm vs. The...
AEW Rampage Ratings for 11/11/2022
Viewership for last Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT drew 456,000 viewers. These numbers are about even from last week’s number of 455,000. In the key 18-49 demographic, Rampage pulled in a 0.11 rating, which is down from last week’s number of 0.14. Rampage came in at number 55 for the night in cable television.
11/25 AEW Rampage set to air at a special earlier time
According to TNT’s website, the November 25 episode AEW Rampage will air at 4:00 pm ET due to TNT’s coverage of the NHL, beginning at 5:00 pm ET. As of this writing, AEW has yet to officially announce the time-slot change.
Title Match and Miz TV set for WWE Raw; Three matches announced for next week’s WWE SmackDown
During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that Seth Rollins will defend the United States Championship against Finn Balor of The Judgement Day. It was also announced that The Miz will address Dexter Lumis on Miz TV. Also, the following three matches have been announced for...
Former NXT and AEW star is 1-0 as a professional boxer
Bobby Fish is 1-0 as a professional boxer. In his professional boxing debut, the former NXT and AEW star defeated Boateng Prempeh in the second round by TKO, due to Prempeh suffering an apparent shoulder injury. Fish’s win was on the undercard of the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deji Olatunji exhibition, that took place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Saturday.
WWE Smackdown Ratings for 11/11/2022
Viewership for last Friday’s Smackdown on FOX drew and average of 2.263 million viewers, up from last week’s 2.138 million. In the key 18-49 demographic, Smackdown pulled in a 0.58 and was 7th in network television for the night. Friday’s Smackdown featured the New Day vs. The Usos...
