boxrox.com
STOP SQUATTING NOW – 4 Legs Exercises that are Better for Leg Muscle Gains (OPINION)
Legs exercises that are better that the back squat? Is it possible?. If you have small legs and you think the only way to grow them is by squatting heavy then you need to rethink your approach. Troy Adashun explains how he switched up his leg training and managed to...
boxrox.com
How to Build Incredible Leg Muscle and Strength WITHOUT SQUATS!
This great video from John Meadows (Mountain Dog) will teach you how to build incredible leg muscle and strength without squats. Squats are an excellent exercise, however there are other ways to build muscle and strength for the lower body. Whether you want to avoid squatting for any specific reason,...
boxrox.com
How to Build More Muscle, Strength and Better Pecs with the Z Press
This extensive guide to the Z Press will teach you everything you need to know about the exercise and how to use it to build strength, muscle and a better body. The Z Press is a seated pressing exercise that works with zero drive from the legs and core. This...
boxrox.com
TONED ARMS – 10 Biceps Exercises Better Than Traditional Curls (Opinion)
What is the best exercise for the biceps. Well, that is debatable as it depends on what your goal is. But we’re not here to talk about the best of the best, but rather for you to stop doing what you normally do and choose from this list of 10 biceps exercises better than traditional curls.
boxrox.com
Barbells vs Dumbbells for Muscle Growth – Which is Better?
So, barbells vs dumbbells, which is the better option when it comes to muscle building?. Jeremy Ethier tackles the topic in his illuminating video and text below. Barbells vs Dumbbells for Muscle Growth – Which is Better?. “When it comes to your choice of free weights exercises for muscle...
shefinds
4 High-Protein Foods You Should Eat Because They Boost Energy, Weight Loss And Digestion
When working towards healthy weight loss, eating a protein-filled diet and choosing foods that promote gut health is essential. We reached out to health experts for four go-to foods that all contain necessary protein for weight loss, and others with fiber for a smoother digestion. Read on for tips and suggestions from Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, Maegan Griffin, health and nutrition expert, founder, CEO and nurse practitioner at Skin Pharm, Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
shefinds
The Worst Type Of Meat For Inflammation And Weight Gain, According To Doctors
Protein is an important part of a balanced diet, especially if you’re trying to lose weight. It helps us retain and build muscle, stay full throughout the day, and get the energy we need to burn those calories. However, not all proteins are equally healthy. While experts agree that lean proteins can do wonders for your health, some are best to be avoided as much as possible if you want to live your longest, healthiest life possible. In fact, there’s on in particular that you should be weary of: red meat.
3 Ways To Add More Protein To Your Morning Egg Scramble For Faster Weight Loss
Protein is an essential nutrient for healthy weight loss, as it provides your body with enough energy to fuel your exercises, while also helping you gain muscle. With that said, we reached out to health experts for three tasty breakfast ideas that will revamp your usual egg recipes and provide more protein. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jay Cowin, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
3 Protein-Packed Foods You Should Eat Every Morning To Build Muscle And Lose Fat
If you’re trying to slim down, you may be focused on eating as few calories as possible. However, providing your body with the food it needs to thrive is essential. Protein, especially should always be a priority in your diet. This macronutrient plays a major role in your overall health, and it’s particularly vital if you’re trying to lose weight and build muscle. Luckily, starting your day with a hearty helping of protein can be easy when you educate yourself on the healthiest breakfast foods to choose from.
shefinds
3 Fiber-Packed Foods You Should Eat Every Day For Healthy Weight Loss
In addition to protein, carbs, and fats, fiber is a highly important macronutrient that our bodies need to thrive, and it should always be a priority in your diet. This is especially true if you’re trying to lose weight, as ample fiber intake can help aid you on your weight loss journey. As RDN Clara Lawson explains, “There is a strong association between higher fiber intake and lower body weight. This is since the body requires more time to digest fiber. For this reason, eating fiber keeps you full for a longer time and one doesn’t feel hungry and therefore, it becomes easier to avoid unhealthy snacking.” Nice!
Tom's Guide
This calisthenics workout only uses four exercises to build full-body strength
This killer calisthenics workout for beginners only uses four moves to build strength
Tom's Guide
This kettlebell workout takes only 15 minutes to work your entire body
A 15-minute kettlebell workout that works your entire body in only 5 exercises.
Tom's Guide
I tried this bodyweight Pilates ab workout for abs and glutes — and wow
Carve your abs and glutes using this Pilates ab workout
LiveScience
What's the best cardio workout?
The best cardio workouts are good for the heart and mood. We speak to sports scientist Jamal Ramsay to find out more.
shefinds
This Is The Worst Ultra-Processed Food That Is Slowing Your Weight Loss Progress
As tasty as processed foods can be (who doesn’t love a good frozen pizza or a crunchy handful of potato chips?!), they can take a real toll on our overall health and should especially be avoided by anyone looking to lose a few pounds. While treating yourself to a snack every now and then won’t kill you, the problem comes into play when you make ultra-processed foods a regular part of your diet.
boxrox.com
Crunches vs Planks – Which Is Better For Your Abs?
When it comes to crunches vs planks, which one is better for your abs? Check out a great in-depth analysis of these two common ab exercises. What are the similarities and differences between each exercise? Which one works better the rectus abdominis, known as the six-pack muscle? And which one works other muscles more? So many questions that you might have that will be answered below.
boxrox.com
Light Weights vs Heavy Weights – Which is Best to Build Muscle?
When it comes to light weights vs heavy weights, which is best for building muscle?. Jeff Cavaliere from Athlean X weighs in with his thoughts. Light Weights vs Heavy Weights – Which is Best to Build Muscle?. “The question of whether to use heavy weights or light weights to...
boxrox.com
How To Get Big Legs Without Squats – Build Unstoppable Power
Is it possible to improve your lower body’s athleticism and strength without doing the most basic movement? Yes, it is. Find out how to get big legs without squats below. For any reason, some people prefer to stay away from squats when it comes to leg workouts. It could be because of problems on their back, mobility, neck, or even shoulder or elbow difficulties when holding the barbell before squatting. So how to get big legs without squats? John Meadows explained how.
Jogging on a treadmill is boring — gain more health benefits from running with these short 20-30-minute HIIT workouts
Doing HIIT workouts on a treadmill is a great way to avoid the tediousness of running — and they're great for breaking a sweat and burning calories.
boxrox.com
The Science Behind Light vs Heavy Weights for Muscle Growth
Light vs heavy weights for muscle growth? Which one is best if you want to build muscle and get stronger?. Taking into consideration numeral studies published in the past, you should know which one is best for muscle growth. Fitness trainer and Kinesiology graduate Jeremy Ethier has weighed upon the...
