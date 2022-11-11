Read full article on original website
Related
wrestleview.com
Former WWE and IMPACT star wins the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at Hard Times 3 PPV
Tyrus (Former WWE Superstar Brodus Clay) is the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. In the main event of Hard Times 3, Tyrus defeated now former champion Trevor Murdoch and former champion Matt Cardona in a three-way match. The finish had Murdoch hitting Cardona with a DDT on the cement floor. After Tyrus went back into the ring, he grabbed Murdoch and put him in the Tongan death grip, choke-slamming him to score the pinfall.
wrestleview.com
Fans ejected, police called, drink thrown at Scarlett during WWE house show
Multiple fans were ejected and local police were called to the WWE house show held at the Peoria Civic Saturday night, Scarlett was said to have had a drink thrown at her by a fan. The incident took place and the local police were called during the match between Karrion...
wrestleview.com
11/25 AEW Rampage set to air at a special earlier time
According to TNT’s website, the November 25 episode AEW Rampage will air at 4:00 pm ET due to TNT’s coverage of the NHL, beginning at 5:00 pm ET. As of this writing, AEW has yet to officially announce the time-slot change.
wrestleview.com
Photos: IMPACT Wrestling stars get married
IMPACT Wrestling stars Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin were married on Friday. The couple announced their engagement this past February. Several wrestlers attended bridal party and the wedding ceremony, including Chelsea Green, Dr. Britt Baker, Wendy Choo, McKenzie Mitchell, and Tasha Steelz. Purrazzo is reportedly in contract renewal/extension negotiations with...
wrestleview.com
AEW Star Reportedly Injured Over the Weekend
AEW star Abadon reportedly suffered an injury over the weekend. A new report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider notes that Abadon suffered an injury while working Warriors of Wrestling’s Intergender Warfare event in Brooklyn, NYC on Saturday. Word going around is that she likely suffered a broken collarbone. Abadon...
wrestleview.com
Scarlett comments on drink tossed at her during WWE house show, more details
More details have emerged from the incident at the WWE house show at the Peoria Civic Saturday night, from an incident where a fan tossed a drink at Scarlett during the match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre. According to PWInsider, the breakdown of how the incident took place is...
wrestleview.com
Former NXT and AEW star is 1-0 as a professional boxer
Bobby Fish is 1-0 as a professional boxer. In his professional boxing debut, the former NXT and AEW star defeated Boateng Prempeh in the second round by TKO, due to Prempeh suffering an apparent shoulder injury. Fish’s win was on the undercard of the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deji Olatunji exhibition, that took place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Saturday.
wrestleview.com
Kevin Kelly announces new wrestling promotion, details on first show and location
NJPW play-by-play commentator Kevin Kelly announced on Twitter he is involved with a new American wrestling promotion called American eXcellence Wrestling. Kelly notes that he has a financial stake in the new promotion. He also said that the new promotion’s first-ever event is scheduled to take place on January 7, 2023 at the Historic Hamburg Fieldhouse, in Hamburg, PA.
wrestleview.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Live Show results – (11/12/2022)
WWE held its Saturday Night’s Main Event live event on November 12 from Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, IL. WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results (11/12) – WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sheamus ended in a no contest due to interference, setting up a six-man tag. –...
wrestleview.com
Top WWE star reportedly out with an injury
According to F4WOnline, Rey Mysterio was pulled from the WWE SmackDown World Cup tournament last Friday, due to an injury. Mysterio was replaced in the World Cup by Mustafa Ali after suffering an injury to either his foot or ankle. Mysterio was said to have been seen in a walking boot backstage at last Friday’s SmackDown in Indianapolis.
wrestleview.com
Former WWE Superstar served as an NXT producer and coached at Performance Center last week
According to Fightful Select, former WWE Superstar Kalisto was reportedly at Tuesday’s NXT television episode and Friday’s NXT house show, serving as a producer. He was also said to be at the WWE Performance Center to serve as a guest coach throughout this past week. The report further...
Comments / 0