Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
gobulldogs.com
Diamond 'Dogs ink 10 in signing class
FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State baseball program has announced the signings of 10 student-athletes to National Letters of Intents in the early signing period for the 2023-24 academic year. All 10 of the future 'Dogs are California natives with eight coming from the high school ranks and two from junior college as this class will give the Bulldogs great depth heading into the 2024 season.
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs falter to Rebels on Senior Day
FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State volleyball team fell in straight sets to UNLV on Saturday afternoon on Senior Day at the Save Mart Center. Fresno State (7-21, 1-15 MW) dropped sets to Mountain West leader UNLV (24-3, 15-1 MW), 17-25, 23-25, 20-25. Prior to the start of the match, the 'Dogs honored their lone senior, outside hitterLauren Sabbatini, who has appeared in 76 matches and 231 sets in her career at Fresno State.
Modesto beats Fresno City to win CVC title
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – In a lot of ways, Fresno State and Fresno City College have had seasons this year that mirror each other. Both teams began the year with one win in their first four games, both teams have dealt with injuries (including to their starting quarterbacks) and both teams entered this weekend on […]
gobulldogs.com
Divers wrap up action in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - Four Bulldog divers completed action on Sunday at the Trojan Diving Invitational at the Uytengsu Aquatics Center with senior Silvia Alessio placing top seven in all three events. In addition to Alessio, Emilie Hingray, Grace Ally and Jaden Fagundes all competed in all three events over the...
kingsriverlife.com
BooBoo Bean Bakery and Café
Here at KRL we love to find unique places whether they be shops, cafes, or coffee shops. Recently we discovered one that also had a very unique name—BooBoo Bean Bakery and Café located in Fresno. It opened in January of 2018. I took some time to chat with the Café’s owner Jenny Rivera and the timing couldn’t have been more perfect as they also offer holiday meals you can take home for the family–all of the great home cooking without any of the work.
GV Wire
Fresno Claims Top 10 Spot in Nation’s ‘Porch Pirate’ Theft Ranking
The SafeWise security website is reporting that around 260 million packages disappeared from porches across America over the last 12 months, according to its latest survey of 1,000 Americans. That’s 50 million more than were stolen the prior year, affecting eight out of every 10 Americans in the past 12...
Woman hit by a truck while jay-walking in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A woman is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Friday night while crossing outside of a crosswalk according to the Fresno Police Department. At about 7:30 P.M. police responed to the location of a vehicle versus a pedestrian on Olive Avune and Peach Avenue. Police located a woman who had […]
Missing Tulare man and car found in California aqueduct
On Friday, the Tulare County Dive team found 43-year-old Noe Soto of Avenal. Soto leaves behind two children.
Low-flying helicopter getting data for USGS above Fresno County
COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Starting around November 17, and lasting up to a month, a helicopter towing a large hoop from a cable will be making low-level flights over the areas of the western San Joaquin Valley in Fresno, Kings, and Kern counties near Coalinga, and the Pyramid Hills according to the United States Geological […]
IDENTIFIED: Hanford woman hit by car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who was hit by a car on Saturday has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out around 9:45 p.m. to Gettysburg Avenue and First Street for a collision involving a pedestrian. Investigators say 34-year-old Yohanna Gomez was trying […]
Player hits $1.13 million jackpot at Chukchansi
COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over a million dollars was won in a single jackpot at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week. Officials with the casino said the guest hit a $1.13 million jackpot after placing a $10 bet on the Wheel of Fortune slot machine. “It’s thrilling for us to see guest after guest […]
Popular Fresno boutique shop "Eye Candy" opens new Clovis location
Stacy Dewall is in the business of turning heads and now that Eye Candy Fashion Boutique has opened a Clovis location at 8th and Pollasky, she's expanding her brand and clientele.
KMPH.com
Caught On Camera: Mountain lion spotted in Merced backyard
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A mountain lion was caught on camera wandering around somebody’s backyard late at night in Merced. The video was captured in the backyard of a residence on Parsons Avenue, between 26th Street and Stretch Road. In one of the videos, you can see a...
thesungazette.com
Election Update: COS’ bond measure ‘C’s’ good standing in Visalia
TULARE COUNTY – Measure C has the potential to bring a university center to the College of the Sequoias, and although votes are still being counted, it seems that Visalians are voting in favor of funding the new center. The latest update from the Tulare County Elections Office shows...
F-15 forced to land in Fresno after accidentally dumping all its fuel
A training flight turned near-disastrous for one National Guard pilot, who had to make an emergency landing in Fresno after his entire tank of fuel was emptied mid-air.
clovisroundup.com
Clovis Veterans Memorial District hosts annual Veterans Day Celebration
The Clovis Veterans Memorial District observed this year’s Veterans Day with their annual Veterans Day celebration held in their block of Old Town Clovis. Events included a car show, documentaries played in their hall, a Patriotic Concert held in their Liberty Ballroom, along with photos of Veterans scattered throughout the area. A specific part of The District was reserved solely for photos of Veterans from the Clovis area.
Dine and Dish: FIVE Restaurant in northeast Fresno
Everything from the meatballs to the pasta and the bread is made fresh daily at FIVE Restaurant in northeast Fresno.
yourcentralvalley.com
New African bull elephant welcomed at the Chaffee Zoo
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The Fresno Chaffee Zoo recently welcomed a new addition to the family- a male African elephant. The pachyderm, named Mabu, will join the zoo’s two female African elephants named Amahle and Nolwazi in hopes they can produce offspring and add to the herd.
IDENTIFIED: 2 victims shot in truck in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two victims in a Saturday night shooting in Fresno have been identified by the Fresno Police Department. According to police, on Saturday night at 10:50 p.m., officers from the Central Policing District responded to the 1500 block of East Fedora Avenue regarding a Shot Spotter activation where thirteen gunshots were […]
$2.5 million to be invested in Central Valley trauma resource centers
The California Victim Compensation Board, or CalVCB is granting $2.5 million dollars for new Trauma Recovery Centers, or TRCs, in the Central Valley.
Comments / 1