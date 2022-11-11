SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. Mitt Romney stayed on the sideline in the Utah Senate race, endorsing neither fellow GOP Sen. Mike Lee nor Republican-turned-independent Evan McMullin. Romney considers both men friends. Back in March, he said he didn't think endorsements make much of a difference. "I'm not sure my endorsement is a plus or a minus, so maybe that's why no one is asking," he said.

11 HOURS AGO