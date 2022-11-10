ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Vanderbilt Hustler

GUEST EDITORIAL: We are in a Ph.D. stipend state of emergency

As peer Ph.D. programs raise their stipends to $40,000, Vanderbilt graduate students must act now to be paid a living wage come the 2023 academic year—and the university must listen. Vanderbilt Ph.D. students: How would you like to make $40,000 a year?. In September, our peers at Duke University...
NASHVILLE, TN

