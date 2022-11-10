Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest man in Columbus, OhioLuay RahilColumbus, OH
This Ohio couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergGranville, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: Sheldon, Mikulasikova record double-doubles, lead No. 14 Ohio State 82-64 over Boston CollegeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
WKYC
WinterFest coming back to Kings Island on Nov. 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kings Island is transitioning its park into a winter wonderland ahead of the upcoming holiday season. WinterFest will take over Kings Island beginning Nov. 25 through Dec. 31, turning the 364-acre amusement park into 11 different winter wonderlands. The event will have experiences and activities for...
WKYC
'King of Country' George Strait to headline 2023 Buckeye Country Superfest
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The “King of Country” George Strait will headline next year’s Buckeye Country Superfest when it returns to Ohio Stadium in May. On Monday, it was announced that the festival would return for its sixth year and will take place on May 27, 2023. Organizers say Buckeye Country Superfest saw its largest crowd on record this year with more than 63,000 music fans attending.
WKYC
Halftime Show: Ohio State Marching Band pays tribute to legendary rock band The Rolling Stones
COLUMBUS, Ohio — You can't always get what you want, but if it's the "best damn halftime show" from the Best Damn Band In The Land that you want, you got it. For the second consecutive performance at Ohio Stadium, the Ohio State University Marching Band is paying tribute to an iconic musical act. This time, The Rolling Stones.
Man found guilty of raping Ohio child
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A 61-year-old man is facing a possible life sentence to prison after being found guilty of raping a child, according to the Marion County prosecutor’s office. Thomas Chafin was convicted by a jury in Marion County after he was accused of raping a child in August 2021. The jury deliberated for […]
WKYC
Ohio man among those killed in Dallas air show crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Hilliard man was among the six who reportedly died during an air show crash in Texas Saturday, according to a statement from the Ohio Wing Civil Air Patrol. 10TV's sister station WFAA reported the incident saying the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show came...
Saint Ignatius wins 4th straight OHSAA Division I boys soccer championship
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The dynasty thunders on. Top-ranked Saint Ignatius defeated New Albany 2-0 Saturday at Columbus' Lower.com Field to win the OHSAA Division I boys soccer championship. It marks the fourth straight title for the Wildcats, and 12th overall. Ignatius (21-2) dominated from start to finish, out-shooting the...
WKYC
No. 2 Ohio State loses Miyan Williams in 56-14 rout of Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Miyan Williams rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown before leaving with an injury late in the first half, C.J Stroud threw five TD passes and No. 2 Ohio State buried Indiana 56-14 on Saturday. Williams went down awkwardly on his right ankle and had to...
WKYC
Ohio State holds No 2 spot in AP poll after 56-14 win over Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State kept its No. 2 spot in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday. The Buckeyes are coming off a 56-14 win over Indiana. C.J. Stroud threw for 297 yards and five touchdowns. Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (3) and...
WKYC
'What happened today in the stadium was magical': Kamryn Babb makes emotional on-field comeback
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Players, coaches and fans were overcome with emotion after Kamryn Babb caught a touchdown in the fourth quarter of Ohio State’s 56-14 win over Indiana. Pride and happiness flooded the field as Babb, a fifth-year wideout for the Buckeyes, dropped to his knees after the catch.
WKYC
Jamaal Brown, former Ohio State basketball captain, dies at 52
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University athletics department announced Monday that former men's basketball player Jamaal Brown passed away at his home in Texas over the weekend at the age of 52. Brown, a 4-year starter, appeared in 127 games for the Buckeyes from 1988-92. He led the...
WKYC
No. 14 Ohio State women's basketball hounds Boston College, rolls to 82-64 victory
BOSTON — Rebeka Mikulasikova and Jacy Sheldon had double-doubles and No. 14 Ohio State capped an impressive opening week with an 82-64 victory over Boston College on Sunday. Mikulasikova had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Buckeyes (2-0), who defeated No. 5 Tennessee 87-75 earlier in the week. Sheldon had the unusual double-double of 14 points and a school-record tying 11 steals. She had eight steals against Tennessee.
