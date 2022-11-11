Read full article on original website
KTBS
Arizona Wildcats LB Jacob Manu named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week
Arizona linebacker Jacob Manu has been named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week. Manu matched his career high with 10 tackles in the Wildcats’ 34-28 victory over No. 12 UCLA on Saturday night. He also had a pass breakup. Pro Football Focus credited Manu with four quarterback pressures, tied for second most on the team.
KTBS
Arizona Wildcats stun No. 12 UCLA, end losing streak, keep bowl hopes alive
PASADENA, Calif. — The Arizona Wildcats pulled off the upset of the year in the Pac-12 Saturday night — and the biggest win of the Jedd Fisch era. Arizona stunned No. 12 UCLA 34-28 in front of an announced crowd of 44,430 at the Rose Bowl. The Wildcats were 20-point underdogs.
KTBS
5 takeaways from the Arizona Wildcats’ 34-28 victory over No. 12 UCLA
Every week throughout the season, we take a look back at the Arizona Wildcats’ previous game after re-watching it via the TV broadcast. Here are five key takeaways from the UA’s 34-28 victory over UCLA on Saturday:. 1. J. FOOTBALL. Who does Jayden de Laura remind you of?...
KTBS
Headband back on, Kerr Kriisa posts triple-double as No. 17 Arizona blasts Southern, 95-78
Believe it or not, Kerr Kriisa says he was fine without the headband. Until some Arizona Wildcat fans apparently convinced him otherwise, that is. So, with his signature headband strapped back on after a one-game absence, Arizona’s demonstrative guard from Estonia posted his second career triple-double to lead the Wildcats to a 95-78 win over Southern on Friday at McKale Center.
KTBS
Seen and heard: Arizona salutes vets with 'Dress Whites'; Cats say farewell to Rose Bowl with upset win
LOS ANGELES — Arizona said goodbye (for now) to the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, with UCLA set to bolt for the Big Ten in 2024. Along the way, the Wildcats also paid their respects by donning military-themed uniforms for Veterans Day weekend. The result: a 34-28 stunner against the nation's No. 12-ranked team.
KTBS
What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats visit No. 12 UCLA
Here are three things to watch in the Arizona Wildcats’ game against No. 12 UCLA at the Rose Bowl (Saturday, 8:30 p.m. Tucson time, Fox/11), plus a score prediction and some pertinent preview links:. 1. JDL VS. DTR. Expect a bounce-back game from Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura. De...
KTBS
WR Jacob Cowing expected to start for Arizona Wildcats against No. 12 UCLA
PASADENA, Calif. – Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ game against No. 12 UCLA on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl (8:30 p.m. Tucson time, Fox/11):. * Leading receiver Jacob Cowing, who exited last week’s game at Utah in the second half because of a...
KTBS
LSU Arkansas Football
No. 7 LSU's defense secures 13-10 road win over Arkansas. Harold Perkins Jr. had four sacks and two forced fumbles to help No. 7 LSU to a 13-10 win over Arkansas. Perkins stripped Razorbacks' third-string quarterback Cade Fortin with just over a minute left in the game and the Tigers recovered to clinch the victory. LSU's lone touchdown came in the third quarter when Josh Williams, who ran for 122 yards, scored from 1 yard out. Fortin entered in the third quarter and pulled Arkansas within three early in the fourth.
KTBS
Live updates: Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 12 UCLA Bruins
Arizona (3-6) faces No. 12 UCLA Bruins (8-1) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Follow along with our live updates below!
KTBS
Demons can't dig out of first-half hole, fall to No. 25 Southeastern
HAMMOND – The Northwestern State football team built its best Southland Conference start in three-plus decades in part by winning the third-down battle, slowing opposing offenses. The Demons could not find that same success Saturday afternoon at No. 25 Southeastern as the Lions halted NSU’s four-game conference win streak...
