Baton Rouge, LA

KTBS

Arizona Wildcats LB Jacob Manu named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Arizona linebacker Jacob Manu has been named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week. Manu matched his career high with 10 tackles in the Wildcats’ 34-28 victory over No. 12 UCLA on Saturday night. He also had a pass breakup. Pro Football Focus credited Manu with four quarterback pressures, tied for second most on the team.
TUCSON, AZ
KTBS

Headband back on, Kerr Kriisa posts triple-double as No. 17 Arizona blasts Southern, 95-78

Believe it or not, Kerr Kriisa says he was fine without the headband. Until some Arizona Wildcat fans apparently convinced him otherwise, that is. So, with his signature headband strapped back on after a one-game absence, Arizona’s demonstrative guard from Estonia posted his second career triple-double to lead the Wildcats to a 95-78 win over Southern on Friday at McKale Center.
TUCSON, AZ
KTBS

What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats visit No. 12 UCLA

Here are three things to watch in the Arizona Wildcats’ game against No. 12 UCLA at the Rose Bowl (Saturday, 8:30 p.m. Tucson time, Fox/11), plus a score prediction and some pertinent preview links:. 1. JDL VS. DTR. Expect a bounce-back game from Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura. De...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTBS

LSU Arkansas Football

No. 7 LSU's defense secures 13-10 road win over Arkansas. Harold Perkins Jr. had four sacks and two forced fumbles to help No. 7 LSU to a 13-10 win over Arkansas. Perkins stripped Razorbacks' third-string quarterback Cade Fortin with just over a minute left in the game and the Tigers recovered to clinch the victory. LSU's lone touchdown came in the third quarter when Josh Williams, who ran for 122 yards, scored from 1 yard out. Fortin entered in the third quarter and pulled Arkansas within three early in the fourth.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTBS

Demons can't dig out of first-half hole, fall to No. 25 Southeastern

HAMMOND – The Northwestern State football team built its best Southland Conference start in three-plus decades in part by winning the third-down battle, slowing opposing offenses. The Demons could not find that same success Saturday afternoon at No. 25 Southeastern as the Lions halted NSU’s four-game conference win streak...
NATCHITOCHES, LA

