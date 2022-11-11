Believe it or not, Kerr Kriisa says he was fine without the headband. Until some Arizona Wildcat fans apparently convinced him otherwise, that is. So, with his signature headband strapped back on after a one-game absence, Arizona’s demonstrative guard from Estonia posted his second career triple-double to lead the Wildcats to a 95-78 win over Southern on Friday at McKale Center.

