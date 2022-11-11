ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Eastern Progress

Arizona Wildcats LB Jacob Manu named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Arizona linebacker Jacob Manu has been named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week. Manu matched his career high with 10 tackles in the Wildcats’ 34-28 victory over No. 12 UCLA on Saturday night. He also had a pass breakup. Pro Football Focus credited Manu with four quarterback pressures, tied for second most on the team.
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Headband back on, Kerr Kriisa posts triple-double as No. 17 Arizona blasts Southern, 95-78

Believe it or not, Kerr Kriisa says he was fine without the headband. Until some Arizona Wildcat fans apparently convinced him otherwise, that is. So, with his signature headband strapped back on after a one-game absence, Arizona’s demonstrative guard from Estonia posted his second career triple-double to lead the Wildcats to a 95-78 win over Southern on Friday at McKale Center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Eastern Progress

What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats visit No. 12 UCLA

Here are three things to watch in the Arizona Wildcats’ game against No. 12 UCLA at the Rose Bowl (Saturday, 8:30 p.m. Tucson time, Fox/11), plus a score prediction and some pertinent preview links:. 1. JDL VS. DTR. Expect a bounce-back game from Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura. De...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KOLD-TV

Thousands of ballots still left to count throughout Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Election crews in both Pima and Maricopa counties say they’ll have all the ballots counted early this week. As of Monday morning, Nov. 14, Pima County workers have a little less than 40,000 votes to count. Meanwhile, in Maricopa County, there are about 95,000 ballots left.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ

