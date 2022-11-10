Nov. 12, 2022: Despite redshirt freshman QB Athan Kaliakmanis struggling (7/13, 64 yds/4 car, 28 yds), Mo Ibrahim was able to lead Minnesota past Northwestern 31-3 First-Quarter: Athan Kaliakmanis got the starting nod at QB for the Gophers. After exchanging a pair of punts to open the game, Northwestern was first to get things going off a 37-yard pass, but the Gophers’ defense responded, taking over on downs on their own 20-yard line. That was the momentum shift they needed, driving 82 yards on only 9 plays and Mohamed Ibrahim found six for the first points of the day. Gophers led 7-0 after one.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO