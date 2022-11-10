Read full article on original website
Related
Could Cal Coax Troy Taylor Back to Become Offensive Coordinator?
The Bears' former star quarterback is a successful head coach at Sac State.
usfdons.com
Dons Down Bobcats for Third Straight Win
Box Score SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Handling business to close out their homestand, the University of San Francisco men's basketball team (3-0) took down UC Merced (3-3), 88-71, behind four Dons in double figures on Sunday afternoon at War Memorial at the Sobrato Center. With the win, USF improved...
THE PLAY, as Told by the People Who Lived It
On the 40th anniversary of the five-lateral play in the 1982 Cal-Stanford game, we present a story that appeared in the San Francisco Chronicle in 1992
Bay Area high school football team ends blowout loss with wild cheap shot
The program has come under scrutiny for unsportsmanlike conduct before.
usfdons.com
Volleyball Sweeps Gonzaga on the Road
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Returning to action in Pacific Northwest for the second time this week, the USF Dons volleyball program (14-13, 7-9) put together a dominant performance on the road as they swept the Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-20, 2-13) 3-0 to pick up the road split on Saturday afternoon. The Dons...
usfdons.com
USF to Host UC Merced in Sunday Matinee
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Closing out their three-game homestand to open the regular season, the University of San Francisco men's basketball team (2-0) is set to host UC Merced (2-2) in a matinee on Sunday afternoon at War Memorial at the Sobrato Center. GAME 3 DETAILS:. Date: Sunday, Nov....
usfdons.com
Dons Finish Fifth Overall at National Championships
TEMPE, Ariz. – Returning to the desert for their biggest race yet, the University of San Francisco triathlon team placed fifth overall at the 2022 USAT Collegiate National Championships in Tempe, Arizona on Saturday afternoon. Notably, Kira Gupta Baltazar, last year's individual national champion, finished tenth overall in this...
Richmond, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The St Bernard's Academy football team will have a game with De Anza High School on November 12, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
sfbayview.com
Hunters Point wordsmith Yung Lott drops a new album on 12/12
Hunters Point has always been a cauldron for Bay Area talent, but it has been rare until rather recently that the neighborhood’s artists have begun to get their just due of recognition on the Northern California music scene. Yung Lott is a veteran Hunters Point wordsmith that I had heard about prior to me meeting him.
kblx.com
Win Tickets: Anita Baker
102.9 KBLX General Contest Rules Apply. Online Contest Entry Period: 11/11/2022 at 4:00 p.m. PT through 12/04/2022 at 11:59 p.m. PT Prize: Five (5) winner will receive two (2) tickets to “Anita Baker – The Songstress” on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA. Tickets are valid for Saturday, December 23, 2023 ONLY. ARV $76.00. Winners will be chosen by eligible entries on 12/05/2022 at approximately 12:00p.m. PT. The Contest is open to all persons who are legal U.S. residents of the state of California, eighteen (18) years of age or older, and who reside in one (1) of the nine (9) jurisdictions that makes up the listening area of the Greater San Francisco / Bay Area (San Francisco, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, Solano, Napa, and Sonoma Counties). No purchase or payment of any kind is required to enter or win this contest.
How a fatal gunfight between San Francisco politicians became California's last great duel
The little-known story of how San Francisco political drama helped start the Civil War.
Longtime Concord sports store closing
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A business inspired by a man’s career as a concessionaire is closing up shop. The owner of Heads Up Sports in Concord is shutting down after more than 25 years in operation. His store survived the pandemic but continued supply chain issues and a desire to travel are leading to the […]
Former UC Davis Ph.D. student found dead at People's Park in Berkeley
A man found dead at People's Park in Berkeley on Friday afternoon was identified as 31-year-old Tyler Cary, a former UC Davis Ph.D. student, the Alameda County coroner's office said.
7 Bay Area restaurants recognized by the Michelin Guide
A total of 37 California restaurants are being added to this year’s Michelin Guide under new discoveries according to an announcement on Wednesday.
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants in Pleasanton, CA
Are you planning a trip to the bay area of California? If so, don’t miss visiting the beautiful city of Pleasanton. It is known for beautiful weather, trendy boutiques, a variety of recreational activities, parks, and more. Take in the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park. It has hiking and cycling...
Routes: Bay Area company announces 1st route for commercial flying taxi
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Antioch, CA
Situated along the San Joaquin River, Antioch is a city off Highway 4 in Contra Costa County, California. It was founded as Smith’s Landing in 1849, later renamed after the biblical Antioch of Syria during a town picnic in 1851. Antioch started as an agricultural community until industries and...
postnewsgroup.com
Loren Taylor, Sheng Thao in Front to Become Mayor of Oakland, 70,000 Votes Left to Count
Progressive/Liberal Coalition Leads in City Council Races. Results for District Attorney, Board of Supervisors and State Assembly Contests. With thousands of votes remaining to be counted, Councilmember Loren Taylor is ahead of Councilmember Sheng Thao in what has shaped up as a two-candidate race for mayor of Oakland. Final vote...
Disney, ESPN host 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' premiere party in Oakland
Those in attendance were treated to a red carpet welcome, a photoshoot and the best Wakanda-inspired outfits around.
Jury convicts San Francisco man of 'cold-blooded killing' in Bayview District
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 46-year-old San Francisco man was found guilty of the February 21, 2020 slaying of Michael Hampton as he sat in his car in the city's Bayview District.San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced the first-degree murder conviction by jury of Fasi Fotu, who shot Hampton in the back after a brief verbal confrontation.Following the shooting, Hampton drove his car before losing control of the vehicle and crashing near the intersection of Wallace and Ingalls. Responding officers rendered aid at the scene, but Hampton was pronounced dead shortly after at San Francisco General Hospital. "Fotu's unprovoked cold-blooded killing of an unarmed man is chilling," Jenkins said in a news release. "Today's verdict delivers justice for Mr. Hampton's family and sends another message that there is no place for gun violence in our community and perpetrators will face consequences." "The jury's verdict holds Fotu accountable for the cold and calculated murder of Michael Hampton, Jr," added Assistant District Attorney Ryan King. "Mr. Hampton will be missed by many." Fotu has been in custody since his arrest on March 3, 2020. Sentencing will be set at a future date not yet set.
Comments / 0