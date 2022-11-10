SAN FRANCISCO -- A 46-year-old San Francisco man was found guilty of the February 21, 2020 slaying of Michael Hampton as he sat in his car in the city's Bayview District.San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced the first-degree murder conviction by jury of Fasi Fotu, who shot Hampton in the back after a brief verbal confrontation.Following the shooting, Hampton drove his car before losing control of the vehicle and crashing near the intersection of Wallace and Ingalls. Responding officers rendered aid at the scene, but Hampton was pronounced dead shortly after at San Francisco General Hospital. "Fotu's unprovoked cold-blooded killing of an unarmed man is chilling," Jenkins said in a news release. "Today's verdict delivers justice for Mr. Hampton's family and sends another message that there is no place for gun violence in our community and perpetrators will face consequences." "The jury's verdict holds Fotu accountable for the cold and calculated murder of Michael Hampton, Jr," added Assistant District Attorney Ryan King. "Mr. Hampton will be missed by many." Fotu has been in custody since his arrest on March 3, 2020. Sentencing will be set at a future date not yet set.

