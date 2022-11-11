Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Canada police charge Hydro-Québec employee with China spying
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police have charged a Hydro-Québec employee on Monday with espionage for allegedly sending trade secrets to China. Yuesheng Wang will appear in court in Longueuil, Quebec, Tuesday to face charges of obtaining trade secrets, using a computer without authorization, and with fraud and breach of trust by a public officer. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say its national security enforcement team began an investigation in August after receiving a complaint from Hydro-Québec’s corporate security branch. RCMP Inspector David Beaudoin says it is alleged that while employed with Hydro-Québec, Wang used his position to conduct research for a Chinese university and other Chinese research centers.
KEYT
CIA Director Bill Burns met with Russian counterpart Monday
CIA Director Bill Burns met with his Russian intelligence counterpart, Sergey Naryshkin, in Ankara Monday as part of an ongoing effort by the US to “communicate with Russia on managing risk” and to discuss the cases of “unjustly detained US citizens,” a National Security Council spokesperson tells CNN.
KEYT
US studying how to modify powerful armed drone as Ukrainian demand grows
As Russian forces have retreated in Ukraine’s south, the Biden administration has announced a slew of new military aid packages for Ukraine, but all were missing a piece of weaponry that Ukraine’s military has long sought: the multi-use Gray Eagle drone, armed with Hellfire missiles. According to two...
KEYT
Moldova anti-govt protesters return amid energy crisis
CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Thousands of anti-government protesters returned to the streets of Moldova’s capital to express their dismay amid an acute winter energy crisis and skyrocketing inflation. The protesters converged Sunday in the capital, Chisinau, calling for an early election and the resignation of Moldova’s pro-Western President Maia Sandu. Moldova has taken a distinctly Western-oriented path over the last year, but over the past two months, a protests initiated by the populist Shor Party have rocked the country. The Shor Party’s leader, Ilan Shor, is a Moldovan oligarch currently in exile in Israel. The U.S. says he is working with Russian interests to create political unrest in Moldova, Europe’s poorest country.
KEYT
New Zealand targets cow burps to help reduce global warming
PALMERSTON NORTH, New Zealand (AP) — How do you stop a cow from burping?. It might sound like the start of a humorous riddle, but it’s the subject of a huge scientific inquiry in New Zealand. And the answer could have profound effects on the health of the planet.
KEYT
EU warns Serbia, Kosovo against returning to the past
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is warning Serbia and Kosovo that they must resolve their dispute over vehicle license plates before next week or face the prospect of a return to their violent past. Tensions between Serbia and its former province mounted in recent weeks over Kosovo’s decision to ban Serbia-issued license plates. Serb lawmakers, prosecutors and police officers in Kosovo’s northern Mitrovica region resigned over the move. EU EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday that “in this vacuum the worst can happen.” He says that if an agreement is not found by Nov. 21, “we will be on the edge of a dangerous situation.”
KEYT
Biden’s past promises for US to defend Taiwan under microscope in meeting with China’s Xi
When President Joe Biden first declared that the United States had an obligation to protect Taiwan should China move on it, his words were written off by some as a casual, if unfortunate, mischaracterization of American policy. The fourth time Biden made the same statement, it was evident he wasn’t...
KEYT
Israel Defense Minister: US probes Shireen Abu Akleh killing
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Defense Minister says the United States government has started an investigation into the fatal shooting of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Israel is condemning the probe as a “grave mistake” and vowing not to cooperate. Defense Minister Benny Gantz made the statement on Twitter Monday, saying Israel has made it clear to the U.S. “that we won’t cooperate with any external investigation.” The U.S. Justice Department did not respond to a request for comment. Palestinian officials, Abu Akleh’s family and Al Jazeera accuse Israel of intentionally targeting and killing the 51-year-old journalist, a claim Israel denies.
KEYT
French border checks in force over Italy’s migrant policy
ROME (AP) — Lines have formed at one of Italy’s northern border crossings with France following Paris’ decision to reinforce border controls over a diplomatic standoff with Italy about migration policy and humanitarian rescue ships. The Ventimiglia-Menton crossing along the otherwise picturesque Mediterranean coast has often been a flashpoint of the migrant debate, with makeshift camps giving shelter to migrants who try to cross into France after arriving in Italy. On Sunday morning, several dozen migrants were sleeping on mattresses under a highway overpass — numbers that could begin to swell as France cracks down on crossings. Italy has complained about having charity ships unload migrants rescued at sea in its ports, but France actually processes many more asylum-claims than Italy.
KEYT
Moderna says updated booster generated ‘significantly higher’ neutralizing antibodies against BA.4/BA.5 subvariants
Moderna said on Monday its updated Covid-19 booster generated “significantly higher” neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants than its earlier shot. The bivalent booster used in the United States is known as mRNA-1273.222; it contains Moderna’s original vaccine and a vaccine specifically designed against the BA.4 and...
KEYT
N Macedonia, Albania boost ties amid common push to join EU
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — The prime ministers of North Macedonia and Albania have agreed to boost energy and infrastructure cooperation, as both Balkan neighbors work to realize their ambitions of moving toward European Union membership. During a meeting Monday in North Macedonia’s capital of Skopje, Dimitar Kovachevski and visiting Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama pledged to cooperate on their EU accession bids and address the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The two countries started membership negotiations with the EU in July, in a process that is expected to take years.
Frontier, 5 other airlines to refund more than $600 million
Frontier Airlines and five foreign carriers have agreed to refund more than $600 million combined to travelers whose trips were canceled or significantly delayed since the start of the pandemic, federal officials said Monday.
Jeff Bezos advises to 'take some risk off the table,' says economy currently 'does not look great'
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on Saturday offered some advice to individuals and small business owners as he noted the economy "does not look great right now."
KEYT
Feds end Ukraine-related foreign lobbying investigation into Rudy Giuliani without filing charges
Federal prosecutors investigating Rudy Giuliani’s activities in Ukraine have closed their investigation after more than two years and said no criminal charges will be brought. Prosecutors with the office of US Attorney for the Southern District of New York have been investigating Giuliani, the former personal attorney to former...
KEYT
Pakistan reverses course, bans ‘Joyland’ from cinemas
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani official says the country’s Oscar entry, “Joyland,” is banned from cinemas, despite being previously approved for release. The movie features a love story between a married man and a transgender woman and caused controversy in the Muslim-majority country even before it hit the big screen. Transgender people are considered outcasts by many in Pakistan, especially in conservative areas, where they are often sexually abused, assaulted and even murdered. A government spokesman said Monday the film was uncertified, meaning it cannot be screened in movie theaters under the jurisdiction of the central censor board. He did not explain the reason for the U-turn. The film’s director has condemned the decision, calling it unconstitutional and illegal.
KEYT
Suspected people smugglers open fire at police in Hungary
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Two suspected people smugglers fired shots at Hungarian police from a van carrying migrants on Monday during and after a car chase that ended without injuries in the country’s capital. The suspects fired at police from a van with Hungarian license plates after refusing an order to pull over on the M5 highway near the town of Inarcs. The van was forced to stop on the outskirts of Budapest, after which the suspects fled into a forest and fired more shots at police. The two men, who claimed Iraqi citizenship, were taken into custody in Budapest by Hungarian counterterrorism agents. Police said 21 Syrian migrants were found in the van.
KEYT
Massive turnout in defense of Mexico’s electoral authority
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tens of thousands of people packed the Mexican capital’s main boulevard Sunday to protest President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s proposal to overhaul the country’s electoral authority in the largest demonstration against one of the president’s efforts during his nearly four years in office.
KEYT
US embassy convoy attacked in Haiti
A US embassy convoy was attacked in Haiti on Monday, according to a senior US official and a State Department spokesperson. A Haitian driver was slightly injured but no embassy staff were hurt, the official said. “Armed individuals fired shots at the Haitian National Police vehicles, US Embassy vehicles, and...
KEYT
Estonia changes tack, won’t side against Israel in UN votes
HELSINKI (AP) — Estonia’s foreign minister says the Baltic country has changed its policy toward Israel and will no longer vote for U.N. resolutions condemning Tel Aviv’s actions in the occupied Palestinian territories including the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. Instead, the European country is looking from now on to align its U.N. voting position in such matters with Washington, its closest security policy ally. According to a report Monday by the Estonian public broadcaster ERR, Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said Estonia — an European Union and NATO member — recently voted with the United States against the condemnation of Israel at the UN.
KEYT
Pakistani judge sentences two Islamic militants to death
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani court has convicted and sentenced to death two Islamic militants over a suicide attack last year that killed nine Chinese engineers, two paramilitary troops and two other locals in the country’s northwest. Police on Monday said Judge Sajjad Ahmed Jan sentenced Mohammad Hussain and Mohammad Ayaz to death for for killing 13 people. Hussain and Ayaz were found guilty of orchestrating the July 14, 2021 suicide attack on a bus in the mountainous Kohistan region. Nine Chinese were killed and 27 wounded as the blast toppled the bus a deep ravine. Two Pakistani troops escorting the Chinese and two others were also killed.
Comments / 0