Read full article on original website
Related
Jana Kramer says she dated Chris Evans but he ghosted her after 'embarrassing' bathroom incident
The "One Tree Hill" star has spoken about their fling which fizzled out after she ate a particular vegetable while on a "sleepover" at his house.
WHAS 11
John Stamos Tells Dax Shepard He Was Almost Set Up With Kristen Bell
Dax Shepard could have had a future without Kristen Bell. On the latest episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, the comedian is joined by John Stamos, who revealed that someone tried to set him up with the Frozen star following his divorce from Rebecca Romijn. "I was freshly divorced, there...
WHAS 11
Letitia Wright Tells Heartbreaking Story of Finding Out About Chadwick Boseman's Death Via Email
With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the cast is remembering the franchise's late star, Chadwick Boseman. Letitia Wright, who plays Boseman's on-screen sister, Shuri, opened up over the weekend in an emotional Q&A following a SAG Awards screening of the new Marvel film. The 29-year-old actress shared the...
WHAS 11
'Disenchanted': Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph Share What's Good About Playing Bad in Upcoming Sequel (Exclusive)
Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph head to the dark side in Disenchanted -- and they couldn't have had a better time!. In the highly anticipated sequel to 2007's Enchanted, Adams reprises her role as Giselle, a fairy-tale princess who comes to the real world and falls in love with a straight-laced, cynical divorce attorney.
WHAS 11
Cardi B Pens Emotional Tribute to Takeoff Following Migos Rapper's Celebration of Life: 'Rest In Power'
Cardi B expressed "great deal of pain and sorrow" but also the beautiful love she had for Takeoff in an emotional tribute to the late Migos rapper. Not long after attending Takeoff's Celebration of Life on Friday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia alongside her husband, Offset, the "I Like It" rapper took to Instagram and posted seven photos featuring Takeoff at various points in his life. He's seen enjoying the luxury life in some while hanging out with Offset, his cousin, and uncle, Quavo, in others.
WHAS 11
Phoebe Robinson's 'Everything's Trash' Canceled After One Season on Freeform
Freeform has opted not to renew Everything's Trash -- the comedy series starring, written by and executive produced by Phoebe Robinson -- after one season on the network, ET has confirmed. Inspired by Robinson's book of essays with a similar name, Everything's Trash, But It's Okay, the series premiered on...
WHAS 11
Michelle Obama on How She and Barack Are Handling Daughters Sasha and Malia Dating
Michelle and Barack Obama are doing just fine with their daughters dating! The former FLOTUS talked about Sasha, 21, and Malia, 24, having grown-up relationships. "I think it's wonderful," Michelle tells Robin Roberts during Sunday’s special 20/20 interview. "I want them to know what they want and who they are in a relationship. And that takes trying on some people."
WHAS 11
Bob Saget's Daughter Aubrey Gets Married in Mexico
It was a time for celebrating this weekend for the family of Bob Saget. The late Full House star's eldest daughter, Aubrey Saget, tied the knot with Andy Kabel in Tulum, Mexico, with many of their loved ones in attendance. Bob's wife, Kelly Rizzo, attended the picturesque event, snapping a...
WHAS 11
John Aniston, 'Days of Our Lives' Actor and Jennifer Aniston's Father, Dead at 89
Jennifer Aniston is grieving the death of her father, John Aniston, who died on Nov. 11. He was 89. In a touching tribute posted to Instagram on Monday, the 53-year-old Friends star remembers her dad by sharing photos of the two of them from when she was a baby to more recently.
WHAS 11
Kim Kardashian Accepts The Giving Tree Award During 2022 Baby2Baby Gala
Kim Kardashian was pretty in pink as she arrived at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on Saturday in West Hollywood. The 42-year-old Kardashians star wore a chic pink cutout dress by Balenciaga as she strolled down the carpet, telling ET she was "excited" to be part of the ceremony. Kim had the support of her mother, Kris Jenner and baby sister, Kylie Jenner, as she accepted the night's highest honor.
WHAS 11
'Chappelle’s Show' Characters Come to Westeros in 'House of the Dragon' Parody on 'SNL'
Whenever Dave Chappelle hosts Saturday Night Live, he makes sure to give longtime fans a little treat by bringing back some iconic characters from his famed sketch comedy series Chappelle's Show. This time around, Chappelle once again introduced the segment (just like he used to do on his own show)...
WHAS 11
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Reveal Why the Holiday Planning Pressure is On (Exclusive)
The holidays are just around the corner! This year Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are gearing up to host, and it seems like the stakes are high. The cute couple walked the carpet at this year's Baby2Baby Gala, presented by Paul Mitchell, at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, on Saturday, and spoke with ET's Denny Directo about their Christmas plans.
WHAS 11
Nicola Peltz Reacts to Husband Brooklyn Beckham Wanting 10 Kids (Exclusive)
Nicola Peltz Beckham is all in for a big family! In August, the actresses’ husband, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, dished to ET that he wants to have 10 children with his wife. Nicola doesn’t mind that number at all. "That is really sweet," she tells ET’s Deidre Behar. "We...
WHAS 11
Inside Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream's Butterfly-Themed 6th Birthday Party
Dream Kardashian had the cutest celebration! On Saturday, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter had a butterfly-themed birthday party. "Welcome to Dreamy’s butterfly 6th birthday extravaganza," Khloe Kardashian said in a video shared on her Instagram Story. In the clip, the Good American founder is greeted by a set of pink butterfly streamers that lead to a hallway filled with pink and purple balloon arches filled with more butterflies.
WHAS 11
Gisele Bündchen Has Dinner With Her Martial Arts Instructor Joaquim Valente: Here's What We Know
Gisele Bündchen was spotted having dinner in Costa Rica with martial arts instructor Joaquim Valente. In pictures, obtained by Page Six, the 42-year-old model and the fighter are seen leaving Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas with his brother, Jordan, and Bündchen’s two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.
WHAS 11
Margot Robbie Reveals the Fate of Her Female-Led 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Spinoff Movie
Not exactly smooth sailing for this spinoff. Margot Robbie has weighed in on plans for a female-led Pirates of the Caribbean sequel series, and it looks like the project has been made to walk the plank. Robbie opened up for a profile interview with Vanity Fairrecently about the long-gestating project,...
15 Husbands And Boyfriends Who Didn't Do Their Best Work Here, But Dammit If They Didn't Try
These fails aren't pretty, but they sure are hilarious.
WHAS 11
'Little People, Big World': Tori and Zach Talk Parenting Struggles With Three Kids (Exclusive)
Zach and Tori Roloff are feeling the strain of having three kids. In an exclusive sneak peek clip for Tuesday's episode of TLC's Little People, Big World, the young parents keep it real about raising three kids on their own. "There's times, yeah, we feel outnumbered. Jackson has his needs,...
WHAS 11
Aaron Carter's Memoir Publisher Postpones Release 'Out of Respect for the Carter Family'
The publisher behind Aaron Carter's memoir has decided not to move forward with publishing the book "out of respect for the Carter family." In a statement to ET, attorney Scott Atherton, founder of Atherton Galardi Mullen & Reeder PLLC and who represents Ballast Books and author Andy Symonds, says despite the late singer wanting his story "with all its beauty and rawness" told, they've decided to put the book on hold for the time being.
WHAS 11
The Neighbourhood Fires Drummer Brandon Fried After Groping Allegations From Maria Zardoya
The rock band The Neighbourhood announced Sunday evening that they have ousted their drummer, Brandon Fried, after being accused of groping María Zardoya, of the band The Marias. The first allegation came Sunday when Zardoya took to her Instagram story to level an allegation against Fried. "I was at...
Comments / 0