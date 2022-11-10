Police: 10-year-old son of Miami-Dade Corrections officer fatally shot at NE Miami-Dade apartment

Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
Broward judge rebukes suspect’s mom after she tries to ‘blame the victims’ of fatal crash
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Monday was an incredibly emotional day for Carlos Hunter, Sr., as he appeared in Broward County court Monday to testify against the man police say is responsible for the loss of his 11-year-old son and both of his legs. Hunter and his son Carlos, Jr....
NBC Miami
Family Pleads for Help to Find Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash in SW Miami-Dade
The family of a man struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in southwest Miami-Dade earlier this month is pleading for help to find the driver involved. Sean Wood Jr., 35 was struck by a pickup truck as he crossed the street near Southwest 280th Street and 142nd Court just before midnight on Nov. 6, Miami-Dade Police officials said.
Click10.com
2 men injured in accidental shooting at Doral restaurant
DORAL, Fla. – Two men were injured Sunday night in an accidental shooting at a restaurant and gourmet market in Doral. According to authorities, the shooting occurred at the NAHUÉN Gourmet Market at 10375 NW 41st St. Doral police spokesman Rey Valdes said two men were having dinner...
Click10.com
Police: Argument over PlayStation account escalates to shooting in Wynwood
MIAMI – An argument over a PlayStation account led to a shooting in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood Friday, according to police. According to an arrest report, 23-year-old Javon Knight, known by the street name “Jit,” shot his neighbor in the 500 block of Northwest 33rd Street just before 5 p.m.
WSVN-TV
Sports agent Drew Rosenhaus’ stolen Bentley found at Hialeah Gardens gas station; man arrested
HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A pricey car that was stolen from the driveway of sports agent Drew Rosenhaus’ Miami Beach home has been recovered, and police confirmed they have made an arrest in the case. 7News cameras on Monday captured Rosenhaus as he walked toward his white Bentley...
WSVN-TV
Family of city employee worried after disappearance near Fort Lauderdale; BSO investigating
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) — Distraught family members are asking for answers and fearing the worst after their loved one, a city employee with deep ties to the community, went missing near Fort Lauderdale. The family of Mimose Dulcio told 7News that she went missing on Thursday afternoon. “Time...
WSVN-TV
Motorcyclist critical after crashing into car in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital after he collided with a car in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, the incident happened along Southwest 19th Avenue and 22nd Street, at around 3:30 a.m., Sunday. Investigators said the man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in...
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian killed by Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a Tri-Rail train struck and killed a pedestrian in Oakland Park. 7Skyforce hovered above the scene along the CSX tracks in the area of Powerline Road and Prospect Road, near Commercial Boulevard, just before 6 p.m., Monday. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies...
NBC Miami
Security Guard Shoots Man During Altercation at Overtown Transit: Police
A security guard shot and critically injured a patron during an altercation Friday at the Overtown Transit station, police said. The shooting happened in the area of Northwest 1st Court and 7th Street, according to Miami-Dade Police. The security guard, who was on duty, fired his gun during the altercation,...
Traffic dispute leads to road rage shooting in SW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - A dispute between a tow truck driver and another driver led to a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade Friday afternoon. We're following more breaking news out of southwest Miami-Dade -- where police say a road rage incident broke out.Chopper 4 flew over the scene along Southwest 122nd Avenue and 128th Street.According to investigators -- two men got into a heated argument in the middle of the road and one of the men -- a tow truck driver -- pulled out a gun and shot the other man.Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in stable condition. The shooter is currently in police custody and Miami-Dade Police detectives are investigating.
WSVN-TV
2 poodles abandoned at pet salon in Southwest Miami-Dade by man
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two dogs were left at a South Florida groomer, and two weeks later, no one has come back to pick them up. Now, the owner of the business is searching for answers. “There’s something to this story,” Gabriella Otey said. Otey has been...
WSVN-TV
Young child found wandering North Miami Beach reunited with family, police investigating
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A child found wandering the streets of North Miami Beach in the early morning hours has been reunited with his family, and now police have opened an investigation. The child was found shoe-less near Northeast 15th Avenue and 173rd Street around 1:30 a.m., Friday.
Person shot at Miami-Dade Metromover station by security guard
MIAMI -- A security guard at a Miami-Dade Metromover train station shot and wounded a person Friday afternoon during an altercation between the two, police said.The unidentified shooting victim was rushed for treatment to Ryder Trauma Center after the incident, which occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Information about the patient's condition was pending.Police said the fight happened at the Overtown Transit Village North station. It was not immediately clear what led to the dispute between the two.It was not clear if charges would be filed in the case.
WSVN-TV
Metrorail security guard shoots rider following fight at Overtown station, 1 hospitalized
MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he was shot by a security guard at the Overtown Metrorail station, police said. According to Miami-Dade Police, the rider and security guard got into an altercation inside the station, located at 701 NW First Court, just before 1 p.m., Friday.
WSVN-TV
10-year-old boy dies after shooting at NE Miami-Dade apartment complex
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 10-year-old boy has died after he was shot at an apartment complex in Northeast Miami-Dade, police said. 7News captured Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews as they wheeled the child toward an ambulance outside the Horizons West complex, located in the area of Northeast 199th Street and Sixth Avenue, right off Ives Dairy Road, at around 5:30 p.m., Thursday.
WSVN-TV
Firefighters respond to smoky high-rise in Miami; no injuries reported
MIAMI (WSVN) - A smoky situation happened overnight at a South Florida high-rise. Firefighters responded to the scene at 524 NW First St. where residents were seen being evacuated from the building. At this point, it remains unclear whether there was any smoke or fire at all, but there were...
WSVN-TV
Child hospitalized after shooting at NE Miami-Dade apartment complex
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews are transporting a child to the hospital after the victim was shot at an apartment complex in Northeast Miami-Dade. 7News captured Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews as they wheeled the child toward an ambulance outside the complex, located along the 600 block of Northeast 199th Street, at around 5:30 p.m., Thursday.
NBC Miami
Miami Police Find Teenager Who Went Missing With Infant Child
Miami Police said they have found a missing teenage girl who was last seen with her infant child. Police said 17-year-old Yailin Vargas was last seen Friday morning in the area of Brickell with her five-month-old son. The two were reported missing by Vargas' mother, who said they live in the area.
WSVN-TV
Small plane crashes in Everglades in NW Miami-Dade; pilot and passenger OK
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a small, familiar airplane crashed in the Everglades in Northwest Miami-Dade with two people on board. The aircraft bears a striking resemblance to a plane that was flown from Cuba to South Florida last month. “This is the craziest end to...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 72-year-old man who went missing in Little Havana
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 72-year-old man who went missing in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, Juan Balbuena was reported missing from the Little Havana neighborhood on Saturday. Balbuena stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 125 pounds,...
