4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44Roger MarshCatoosa, OK
okcfox.com
Frankoma Pottery Company announces opening day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Frankoma Pottery Company has announced the opening day for it's first ever retail store in Glenpool. The new business sits at U.S. Highway 75 and 171st Street in Glenpool, and will allow an expansion of operations and development of new products. The grand opening...
okcfox.com
Lizzo coming to BOK Center in 2023
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Lizzo will be making a stop in Tulsa during her world tour promoting her new album, "Special." The BOK Center unveiled Lizzo's name above the front lobby during the grand announcement Monday morning. Lizzo will perform at the arena on Saturday, May 20. This will...
okcfox.com
Officials warn of peak season for Oklahomans hitting deer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahomans are more likely to hit a deer with their car right now than any other time of year. The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office says 836 cars struck deer in 2021, but most deer impacts aren’t reported, so the true number is much higher.
okcfox.com
Person of interest in Okmulgee murders brought to Oklahoma jail on unrelated charges
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Joseph Kennedy, a person of interest in the quadruple murder of four Okmulgee men, was extradited to an Oklahoma jail Saturday, according to the Director of the Moore Detention Center Christopher Cook. Kennedy was arrested in Florida in connection to a stolen vehicle out of...
okcfox.com
"Tulsa King" premieres, city holds special screening
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sylvester Stallone TV series “Tulsa King” premiered on the Paramount+ streaming service Sunday. The crime drama follows Stallone, playing a mobster, as he leaves New York to set up shop in Tulsa. The city celebrated its premiere with a special screening at the Cox Business Convention Center. Local officials feel the show’s setting will help put Tulsa on the map.
okcfox.com
Two dead in Pittsburg County crash after driver hits deer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed one driver and one passenger are dead following a single-vehicle collision in Pittsburg County. OHP said on Nov. 12 around 7:45 p.m. 33-year-old Christopher Pierson of Norman was driving a 2014 Jeep Patriot with 28-year-old passenger Darci Pierson also of Norman on Indian Nation Turnpike, 15 miles north of McAlester.
okcfox.com
BAPS band places third in Grand National Championships in Indiana
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow Public Schools' band The Pride competed in the Bands Of America Grand National Championships this weekend. The school announced it placed third at the competition in Indiana with a score of 96.05. The band won its Super Regionals competition in St. Louis and...
okcfox.com
Tulsa to welcome 2023 USA Gymnastics Championships to BOK, Cox Centers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's BOK Center along with Cox Business Center announced they will welcome over 1,600 of the nation's top acrobatic, rhythmic, trampoline, and tumbling gymnasts. Hundreds of coaches, judges, and support staff will join the gymnasts from June 20 through 24 for the 2023 USA Gymnastics...
okcfox.com
Man arrested for shooting alleged burglar
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested a man who shot another man whom he believed to be a thief. TPD says at 3 a.m. Monday morning, officers responded to a call at a home near 81st and Harvard in reference to a shooting. When police...
okcfox.com
Seminole Police Department seizes over 1,700 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KOKH) — An officer with the Seminole Police Department conducted a traffic stop last week that ended with the confiscation of over 1,700 pounds of marijuana. On Nov. 9, an officer and his narcotics canine stopped a U-haul truck for defective equipment. During the traffic stop, the...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma State tries to remain in Big 12 hunt vs. Iowa St.
Series record: Oklahoma State leads 33-20-3. Oklahoma State still has an outside shot at reaching the Big 12 championship game, and a win against Iowa State would help. A loss would be the third straight for a team that just a month ago had been in the top 10 and had aspirations of winning a conference title and reaching the College Football Playoff. The Cyclones are trying to get to being bowl eligible and need to win two of three with Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and TCU remaining on the schedule.
