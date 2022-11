COPY OF UFC Vegas 64: Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos full card, broadcast information, odds and results

Anthony "Rumble" Johnson, who went 13-6 in the UFC from 2007 through 2017 and compiled a 23-6 overall MMA record, died Sunday at age 38. The cause of death was organ failure due to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis. Johnson competed in the UFC at welterweight, middleweight and light...

