Local Veteran turns 107 years old
A local veteran is celebrating both his 107th birthday and being honored for his service during World War II on Veterans Day. John Curran spends two days a week at the Joslyn Center playing bingo among friends. He lives a quiet and slow life now under the care of his great-nephew, JD Lewis. But life The post Local Veteran turns 107 years old appeared first on KESQ.
tsl.news
Scripps, Pomona announce post-Thanksgiving mandatory testing; Pitzer, Harvey Mudd to require booster
With COVID-19 cases rising and a busy travel season looming, several 5Cs announced updates to testing and booster requirements. On Tuesday, Shawnice Ross, Scripps College’s student affairs service coordinator, emailed students that everyone outside a 90-day-infection period must test this week since the college did not meet its 15 percent voluntary testing threshold last week.
Where did the name ‘California’ come from? And other lesser-known facts
California is known worldwide for its beautiful coastline, mild coastal weather and tourist hotspots like Disneyland, the Golden Gate Bridge, SeaWorld and Hollywood. However, some facts about California are unknown to many, including some residents. California got its name from a best-selling novel The state’s name is derived from a bestselling novel published in 1510. […]
foxla.com
Toy drive being held for children of incarcerated parents
LOS ANGELES - With Christmas just around the corner, a toy drive is underway for children whose parents are incarcerated. The 3rd annual toy drive, sponsored by the nonprofit No More Locked Doors, will be held Saturday in Montclair. People are asked to bring an unwrapped toy or gift card.
nomadlawyer.org
Ontario: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Ontario, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ontario California. The city of Ontario, California, is home to many attractions that make it a great place to visit. If you are looking for a fun, family-friendly vacation spot, It is a great place to explore. Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park features lakes, picnic areas, and a swim complex.
NBC Los Angeles
Visit a Cat Café in Southern California and Adopt a Furry Friend
The first cat café opened in Taipei, Taiwan in 1998. People from all over, especially Japan, enjoyed going to the café because it gave them a chance to meet some furry friends. The first cat café in the U.S. originated in Oakland in 2014 after a long struggle for regulatory approval.
Southern California hospitals erect tents to cope with rise in flu
SAN DIEGO — Several Southern California hospitals have begun using overflow tents outside emergency rooms to cope with a rising number of patients with flu and other respiratory illness. The San Diego-Union Tribune reported Friday that tents were put up at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, Jacobs Medical Center...
Coast News
Local Patriot Guard Riders bring message of duty, respect and hope
REGION — Born from a Kansas group of motorcycle-riding veterans whose roaring engines drowned out Westboro Baptist Church’s attempts to disrupt military funerals, the Southern California Patriot Guard Riders continue the ride to honor their fallen brothers and sisters in North County San Diego and beyond. The Patriot...
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Long Beach, California – (With Photos)
Known by the locals as “LBC,” Long beach is a lively port city in southern Los Angeles. The city has a small-town provincial vibe despite it being the sixth largest in California and the 42nd-most populous in the United States. With its bike-friendly streets, active neighborhood community, and artists collectives, this city attracts tourists from all over the globe.
pepperbough.com
Colton VFW celebrates Marine Corps birthday with unique ceremony
During her presentation of the significance of the red poppy, Rita Acueto-Colton shared the poem “In Flanders Fields” by Lt. Col. John McCrae. Written on May 3, 1915 after McCrae attended the funeral of his friend, Lt. Alexis Helmer, it refers to the red poppies blooming on the graves of fallen soldiers, which has since turned the image of the red poppy into a symbol of remembrance.
westsidestorynewspaper.com
The San Bernardino MLK Day Parade Extravaganza is What It Do!
Join the committee for the upcoming San Bernardino MLK Day Parade and Extravaganza. The next meeting is this on Thursday, November 10 at 6:30 p.m. at 555 N. Arrowhead Avenue in San Bernardino. We hope you can make it. Parade details can be located on the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce website at Blackchamberofcommerce.org.
sfstandard.com
Why Are Marines Working Unpaid Shifts as Security Guards at California Concerts?
Thanks to their depiction in Hollywood movies and military recruitment ads, members of the United States Marine Corps have a reputation for being highly trained soldiers, ready to ship off to the front lines at a moment’s notice. But at San Francisco’s inaugural Portola Festival this past September, PJ Lusk, a Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton, found himself corralling concertgoers as a volunteer security guard.
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los Angeles
Witness illustration from September 13, 2010, case in Hoffman, NC.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching a “translucent or camouflaged” triangle-shaped object at about 8:10 p.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
nomadlawyer.org
San Bernardino: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In San Bernardino, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In San Bernardino California. If you are looking for a getaway that has a lot to offer, look no further than San Bernardino, California. This city is one of the largest in the Inland Empire, and is home to many attractions and events. The city...
Artists who have performed at California prisons
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — What do Sammy Davis Jr. and Metallica have in common? They both performed at a prison in California. You may not usually see these musicians on a list together but they all share one similar experience. They all performed at a prison in California. Here is a list of musicians who […]
KTLA.com
You could win a trip to the island of Hawaii from Hawaiian Airlines
KTLA 5 and Hawaiian Airlines want to send you on an epic getaway to the island of Hawaii, where endless adventure and awe-inspiring views are a part of everyday life. Now, our partners at Hawaiian Airlines and Marriott are furnishing a truly fabulous getaway package for one lucky KTLA viewer to win. Complete and submit the form below for your chance to win first-class round-trip airfare for two to the island of Hawaii aboard Hawaiian Airlines. The winner also receives five nights in an Ocean View suite at the Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort and Spa, premium seating for two at the sunset luau, customized massage for two and daily breakfast buffet for two. It’s an extraordinary getaway package that’s going to make one winner very happy. Enter now for your chance to win, and good luck!
Norway's reform inspires California to make prison life more humane
SOLEDAD -- An estimated 95 percent of inmates serving time in California prisons will be released eventually. Based on statistics, it is likely that two-thirds of them will re-offend and return to prison within three years. But a new push within the prison system aims to change that.A solution might be found more than 5,000 miles from the Golden State.There isn't much Ed Borla hasn't seen in his 25 years in California's criminal justice system, first as a corrections officer and now as the deputy chief warden at Salinas Valley State Prison.As the second in command there, he's in charge...
CA State Parks hosted the 2nd Dunes Safety Day event to inform ATV riders
California State Parks said properly strapping on a helmet is a safety tip that can save a life but is the most common mistake among ATV riders.
Holiday events in Southern California
Here's a list of festive holiday events in Southern California, organized by county.
citynewsgroup.com
CIELO Fund: Call for Applications Now Open
The Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) is now accepting applications for the first round of grants from the Cultivating Inland Empire Latino Opportunity Fund, also known as the CIELO Fund, through December 5, 2022. The CIELO Fund intends to support nonprofit organizations and initiatives that are led by – and serve – Latinos in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
