As I write this, it has been just 26 days since Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s southwestern coast just north of Sanibel Island. I spent a good deal of time in that area as a youngster. We were close friends with a family who lived in Fort Myers and we visited often. They lived right on the Caloosahatchee River which flowed across the north end of town into the Gulf of Mexico. Sanibel and Captiva are sister islands which serve as “barrier islands” to the communities of Fort Myers and nearby Port Charlotte. I have wonderful memories of catching catfish on the shores of the Caloosahatchee and snorkeling with my friends around the tip of Sanibel which, at that time, had no more than two or three buildings on it. The beaches were unspoiled and stone crabs abounded in the shallow waters.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO