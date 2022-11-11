ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fgcuathletics.com

Women's Tennis Closes Out Fall Season With Three Wins Versus Memphis

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - FGCU Women's Tennis wrapped up both the fall season and the Bonita Bay Classic on Sunday as the Eagles scratched three more wins over Memphis, an NCAA Tournament team a season ago. "We had a very challenging match with Memphis today," head coach Courtney Vernon said....
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Volleyball Secures No. 2 Seed for ASUN Tournament With Sweep of North Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. - FGCU Volleyball swept North Florida (25-19, 25-22, 25-23) in the regular-season finale on Sunday. With the win, the Eagles locked up the No. 2 overall seed for the upcoming ASUN Tournament on Nov. 17-19 from Nashville, Tennessee. FGCU capped the regular season on a seven-game win streak, finishing 23-6 overall and 13-3 in the ASUN. North Florida fell to 12-16 and 9-7 in league play as FGCU avenged its conference-opening loss against the Ospreys.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

FGCU Women's Basketball Drains 15 3-pointers in 92-63 Victory Over FIU

MIAMI – The FGCU women's basketball team maintained its perfect record against FIU on Sunday, as four Eagles reached double figures in scoring and junior guard Alyza Winston (Muskegon, Mich./Mississippi State) connected for a game-best 19 points in the 92-63 victory. Fifth-year guard Sha Carter (Southfield, Mich./Walsh) and junior...
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Men's Basketball Drills Record 17 Threes in 105-61 Victory in Chambers' Alico Arena Debut

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The more things change, the more they stay the same. The FGCU men's basketball team enjoyed another successful home opener Sunday night, swamping Ave Maria, 105-61, at Alico Arena in coach Pat Chambers' Southwest Florida debut. The Eagles began the 2022-23 home slate with a high-powered offense that flirted with the program's single-game scoring record.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Men's Tennis Wraps up Fall Season

Box Score BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – The FGCU men's tennis team wrapped up the fall season on Sunday at the Bonita Bay Classic. The Eagles took on Memphis and despite a couple of matches that went three sets, the Tigers pulled off a sweep. "Memphis really took it to...
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Johnston Named ASUN Player of the Week

FORT MYERS, Fla. – After a spectacular opening week to the season, FGCU men's basketball junior guard Chase Johnston (Boca Raton, Fla./Westminster Academy/Stetson) has been named ASUN Player of the Week. "Chase had a great week for us," said head coach Pat Chambers. "He is an extremely hard worker...
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Strong Doubles Play Highlights Day Two of Bonita Bay Classic

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – The FGCU men's tennis team took on Virginia Tech on day two of the Bonita Bay Classic, collecting wins in three of four doubles matches while also adding a singles win. "Virginia Tech was too tough for us in the singles, but we had some...
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Men's Tennis Picks Up Four Wins on Day One of Bonita Bay Classic

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – The FGCU men's tennis team played in Southwest Florida for the first time this fall as they kicked off the Bonita Bay Classic, Friday. Playing a combination of players from Nebraska and Virginia Tech, the Eagles picked up a pair of wins in both singles and doubles.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Women's Tennis Notches Three Wins Against Purdue to Begin Bonita Bay Classic

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - FGCU Women's Tennis notched three wins over Purdue on Friday kick off the Bonita Bay Classic. "Today was a great opportunity to compete," head coach Courtney Vernon said. "The ladies really enjoyed playing a Bonita Bay again, and we had some great matches this afternoon. We are looking forward to playing Notre Dame tomorrow."
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Women's Soccer Falls to #1 Florida State in NCAA First Round

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The FGCU women's soccer team played an NCAA Tournament game for the first time since 2017, Friday night against #1 Florida State. The Eagles put up a valiant effort, but ultimately fell 3-0 to the defending national champions. The game was similar to the matchup in...
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Lockey Breaks All-Time Career Assist Record As Eagles Sweep Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - FGCU Volleyball recorded a 3-0 sweep of Jacksonville (25-19, 25-12, 25-16) on Friday as setter Chelsey Lockey (Eaton, Colo.) became the program's all-time leader in career assists. With the 14th sweep of the year and the season sweep of in-state opponent Jacksonville, the Eagles improved to 22-6...
FORT MYERS, FL
High School Soccer PRO

Naples, November 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Fort Myers High School soccer team will have a game with Golden Gate High School on November 14, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Red tide affects blooming and cooler air returns (Soon!)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide continues to hit our southern beaches hardest. Nokomis, Venice and Manasota beaches all reported Intense respiratory irritation and many dead fish Saturday. From Siesta Key north to Anna Maria Island have only Slight respiratory irritation and, so far, no dead fish reported. These conditions will fluctuate for the coming week, but red tide is likely to linger for some time. Cooler air could help lessen the red tide and fortunately we have slightly cooler air. We’re tracking a series of cold fronts moving into Florida. Most of these will be dry for us, but it will be cooler to end the week and next weekend.
VENICE, FL
BoardingArea

Spirit Airlines Cuts 37 Routes

Spirit Airlines is trimming its schedule with most cuts coming in Florida. The low-cost carrier will cut 37 routes from its schedule, based on flight schedule data from Cirium that was first reported by TPG. Tampa, Fort Myers and Fort Lauderdale are the hardest hit airports. Tampa is losing eight...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
policeandsecuritynews.com

…AND NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH November/December 2022

As I write this, it has been just 26 days since Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s southwestern coast just north of Sanibel Island. I spent a good deal of time in that area as a youngster. We were close friends with a family who lived in Fort Myers and we visited often. They lived right on the Caloosahatchee River which flowed across the north end of town into the Gulf of Mexico. Sanibel and Captiva are sister islands which serve as “barrier islands” to the communities of Fort Myers and nearby Port Charlotte. I have wonderful memories of catching catfish on the shores of the Caloosahatchee and snorkeling with my friends around the tip of Sanibel which, at that time, had no more than two or three buildings on it. The beaches were unspoiled and stone crabs abounded in the shallow waters.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

First place to reopen on Fort Myers Beach after Ian

Bayfront Bistro is the first to reopen on Fort Myers Beach since Hurricane Ian washed away homes and decimated businesses. One of the perks of being the only business open in the area, you get all the customers to yourself. Even if the menu is a little bit smaller, for...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

McCollum Hall restoration efforts in Dunbar

Saturday was a big step forward in terms of restoring the historic McCollum Hall in Dunbar. It’s been a long time since the building’s glory days with performers like Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington taking the stage, but the goal is to bring all of it back. Developers...
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy