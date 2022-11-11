Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Women's Tennis Closes Out Fall Season With Three Wins Versus Memphis
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - FGCU Women's Tennis wrapped up both the fall season and the Bonita Bay Classic on Sunday as the Eagles scratched three more wins over Memphis, an NCAA Tournament team a season ago. "We had a very challenging match with Memphis today," head coach Courtney Vernon said....
Volleyball Secures No. 2 Seed for ASUN Tournament With Sweep of North Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. - FGCU Volleyball swept North Florida (25-19, 25-22, 25-23) in the regular-season finale on Sunday. With the win, the Eagles locked up the No. 2 overall seed for the upcoming ASUN Tournament on Nov. 17-19 from Nashville, Tennessee. FGCU capped the regular season on a seven-game win streak, finishing 23-6 overall and 13-3 in the ASUN. North Florida fell to 12-16 and 9-7 in league play as FGCU avenged its conference-opening loss against the Ospreys.
FGCU Women's Basketball Drains 15 3-pointers in 92-63 Victory Over FIU
MIAMI – The FGCU women's basketball team maintained its perfect record against FIU on Sunday, as four Eagles reached double figures in scoring and junior guard Alyza Winston (Muskegon, Mich./Mississippi State) connected for a game-best 19 points in the 92-63 victory. Fifth-year guard Sha Carter (Southfield, Mich./Walsh) and junior...
Men's Basketball Drills Record 17 Threes in 105-61 Victory in Chambers' Alico Arena Debut
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The more things change, the more they stay the same. The FGCU men's basketball team enjoyed another successful home opener Sunday night, swamping Ave Maria, 105-61, at Alico Arena in coach Pat Chambers' Southwest Florida debut. The Eagles began the 2022-23 home slate with a high-powered offense that flirted with the program's single-game scoring record.
Six Eagles Superstars to Enter FGCU Athletics Hall of Fame as Class of 2023
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Six iconic individuals who wrote their place in FGCU athletics history with excellence on the field, court, and course will be inducted to the FGCU Athletics Hall of Fame as the Class of 2023, the school announced Monday. Women's basketball's Kate (Schrader) Bruce, baseball's Richard...
Men's Tennis Wraps up Fall Season
Box Score BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – The FGCU men's tennis team wrapped up the fall season on Sunday at the Bonita Bay Classic. The Eagles took on Memphis and despite a couple of matches that went three sets, the Tigers pulled off a sweep. "Memphis really took it to...
Johnston Named ASUN Player of the Week
FORT MYERS, Fla. – After a spectacular opening week to the season, FGCU men's basketball junior guard Chase Johnston (Boca Raton, Fla./Westminster Academy/Stetson) has been named ASUN Player of the Week. "Chase had a great week for us," said head coach Pat Chambers. "He is an extremely hard worker...
Strong Doubles Play Highlights Day Two of Bonita Bay Classic
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – The FGCU men's tennis team took on Virginia Tech on day two of the Bonita Bay Classic, collecting wins in three of four doubles matches while also adding a singles win. "Virginia Tech was too tough for us in the singles, but we had some...
Men's Tennis Picks Up Four Wins on Day One of Bonita Bay Classic
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – The FGCU men's tennis team played in Southwest Florida for the first time this fall as they kicked off the Bonita Bay Classic, Friday. Playing a combination of players from Nebraska and Virginia Tech, the Eagles picked up a pair of wins in both singles and doubles.
Women's Tennis Notches Three Wins Against Purdue to Begin Bonita Bay Classic
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - FGCU Women's Tennis notched three wins over Purdue on Friday kick off the Bonita Bay Classic. "Today was a great opportunity to compete," head coach Courtney Vernon said. "The ladies really enjoyed playing a Bonita Bay again, and we had some great matches this afternoon. We are looking forward to playing Notre Dame tomorrow."
Women's Soccer Falls to #1 Florida State in NCAA First Round
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The FGCU women's soccer team played an NCAA Tournament game for the first time since 2017, Friday night against #1 Florida State. The Eagles put up a valiant effort, but ultimately fell 3-0 to the defending national champions. The game was similar to the matchup in...
Lockey Breaks All-Time Career Assist Record As Eagles Sweep Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - FGCU Volleyball recorded a 3-0 sweep of Jacksonville (25-19, 25-12, 25-16) on Friday as setter Chelsey Lockey (Eaton, Colo.) became the program's all-time leader in career assists. With the 14th sweep of the year and the season sweep of in-state opponent Jacksonville, the Eagles improved to 22-6...
Naples, November 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Jensen Beach rebounds from two years ago, wins Class 5A state championship over Naples Barron Collier
Jensen Beach rebounds from two years ago, wins Class 5A state championship over Naples Barron Collier
WINTER HAVEN, Fla.– Raegan Richardson admitted that the state-finals stage overwhelmed Jensen Beach two years ago. Richardson and senior outside hitter Lindsay Walch dominated the stage Saturday, propelling the Falcons past second-time state finalist Naples Barron Collier 25-17, 25-15, 25-22 ...
Red tide affects blooming and cooler air returns (Soon!)
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide continues to hit our southern beaches hardest. Nokomis, Venice and Manasota beaches all reported Intense respiratory irritation and many dead fish Saturday. From Siesta Key north to Anna Maria Island have only Slight respiratory irritation and, so far, no dead fish reported. These conditions will fluctuate for the coming week, but red tide is likely to linger for some time. Cooler air could help lessen the red tide and fortunately we have slightly cooler air. We’re tracking a series of cold fronts moving into Florida. Most of these will be dry for us, but it will be cooler to end the week and next weekend.
Spirit Airlines Cuts 37 Routes
Spirit Airlines is trimming its schedule with most cuts coming in Florida. The low-cost carrier will cut 37 routes from its schedule, based on flight schedule data from Cirium that was first reported by TPG. Tampa, Fort Myers and Fort Lauderdale are the hardest hit airports. Tampa is losing eight...
…AND NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH November/December 2022
As I write this, it has been just 26 days since Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s southwestern coast just north of Sanibel Island. I spent a good deal of time in that area as a youngster. We were close friends with a family who lived in Fort Myers and we visited often. They lived right on the Caloosahatchee River which flowed across the north end of town into the Gulf of Mexico. Sanibel and Captiva are sister islands which serve as “barrier islands” to the communities of Fort Myers and nearby Port Charlotte. I have wonderful memories of catching catfish on the shores of the Caloosahatchee and snorkeling with my friends around the tip of Sanibel which, at that time, had no more than two or three buildings on it. The beaches were unspoiled and stone crabs abounded in the shallow waters.
First place to reopen on Fort Myers Beach after Ian
Bayfront Bistro is the first to reopen on Fort Myers Beach since Hurricane Ian washed away homes and decimated businesses. One of the perks of being the only business open in the area, you get all the customers to yourself. Even if the menu is a little bit smaller, for...
Time’s running out to remove your boats on Fort Myers Beach
Time is running out to take care of damaged vessels from Hurricane Ian because Tuesday is the last day to get them out of the water. WINK News went to three marinas on Fort Myers Beach and didn’t see a single person getting any damaged boats out. Although, there...
McCollum Hall restoration efforts in Dunbar
Saturday was a big step forward in terms of restoring the historic McCollum Hall in Dunbar. It’s been a long time since the building’s glory days with performers like Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington taking the stage, but the goal is to bring all of it back. Developers...
