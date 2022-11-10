Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New MexicoUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
q973radio.com
The Shreveport Connection To Childrens’s TV Show BARNEY
Over the weekend of I watched the documentary “I Love You, You Hate Me” about the children’s TV show “Barney and Friends” — yes that’s BARNEY! The purple dinosaur. If you haven’t seen this documentary yet you totally should watch it, we all watched or remember “Barney.” I remember people not liking Barney back in the day but, I don’t remember, or didn’t know, all the hate surrounding the purple dinosaur.
Cyndi Lauper & Michael McDonald Performed In Shreveport This Week
Its true. All of that social media buzz around Shreveport and Bossier about music icons Cyndi Lauper and Michael McDonald playing in Shreveport last week is all true. The party was celebrate the 40th anniversary of Metro Aviation, and took place in Downtown Shreveport. To celebrate their founding in 1982, the company took it back to the 80s with a huge party. Including two 80s music legends...
How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?
If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
3rd Largest Grocery Chain in Nation Coming to Shreveport
Good news for those who want more options for groceries in Shreveport. One of the biggest grocery chains is moving into Louisiana and Shreveport is on the list. ALDI is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But the company is expanding to more sites across the nation. We have now learned Shreveport is on the list.
bossierpress.com
Veteran owned business opens in Haughton
The Bossier Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting event for Stacy Berry Real Estate in Haughton on Friday November 11, 2022. Stacy Berry Real Estate is a Veteran owned business, but that’s not all. Everybody in the company’s office is either a military child or the spouse of active duty military personnel.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Shreveport, LA
Shreveport is a city in the northwestern region of Louisiana, situated in two parishes, Caddo and Bossier. It is known for its rich history, booming art scene, and riverside casinos. As one of the biggest cities in Louisiana, Shreveport is the third most populous city in the state. The city...
ktalnews.com
Talking Fashion with Agora Borealis Owner, Katy Larsen
(Loving Living Local)- Join host Susan Kirton as she talks all things fashion with the owner of Agora Borealis and head of Louisiana Fashion Prize, Katy Larsen. And be sure to check out Agora Borealis on Lake Street in downtown Shreveport for all of your holiday shopping needs.
cenlanow.com
Shreveport home destroyed by fire Sunday evening
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Approximately 20 personal and 13 Shreveport Fire Department units responded to a house fire at 5512 Ben Jai Drive. The blaze broke out around 6:30 on Sunday evening. Dispatch was contacted just before 7:00 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 7:02. According to authorities...
q973radio.com
Aldi Is Expanding Into Shrevpeort
ALDI is the nations 3rd largest grocery retailer and they just announced their plans to expand and open more stores throughout the south, including Louisiana — and guess what – SHREVEPORT IS ON THE LIST! If you’ve never shopped at ALDI it’s definitely an experience, just looking up ALDI groups on Facebook and you’ll see the cult following the nations 3rd largest grocer has!
q973radio.com
A Peppermint Frosty Is Coming To Shreveport Wendy’s
Raise your hand if you LOVED the Strawberry Frosty this summer at Wendy’s… well, Wendy’s is now coming out with a Peppermint Frosty for the holidays.. and it will arrive at Shreveport area Wendy’s starting on TUESDAY November 15th!. It’s only the third new Frosty flavor...
q973radio.com
An Earthquake in Caddo Parish?
KTBS TV is reporting an earthquake has happened in parts of Caddo Parish in the Shreveport area. Reports coming in from the Blanchard area. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they have received multiple calls referring to either an explosion or earthquake around the Blanchard area. Reports have also been coming in from Mooringsport Latex Road, Calm St., and Larry Lane.
brproud.com
Two 3.0 earthquakes in two years for Mooringsport, La.
A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near Mooringsport, La. just after noon on Sunday. The event occurred SSW of Mooringsport at 12:43 p.m., at a depth of 2.7 miles. The United States Geological Service also reported the earthquake took place 16.1 miles WNW of Shreveport, La. A 3.0 earthquake was also...
Shreveport has twice national average of meth in its wastewater
A report shows Shreveport’s wastewater contains double the amount of meth in the system than anywhere else in the country. Nick Goeders, Executive Director of the Louisiana Addiction Research Center, said it does not surprise him whatsoever.
q973radio.com
Second 3.0 Magnitude Earthquake To Hit Caddo Parish In Two Years!
The second 3.0 magnitude earthquake hit parts of Caddo Parish near Shreveport in 2 years on Sunday. The earthquake struck near Mooringsport around 12:00pm. According to our news partners at KTAL NBC 6 The United States Geological Service also reported the earthquake took place 16.1 miles WNW of Shreveport and that a A 3.0 earthquake was also felt in Mooringsport in April of 2021.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man gets life for murder downtown
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KSHV) – A Shreveport man found guilty of murder earlier this month is now sentenced to life in prison. Larry Delanta Gardner Jr. was found guilty on Nov. 4 of second-degree murder for the shooting death of Bruce Randle. Randle was shot multiple times in the head on the 1200 block of Marshall St. in 2019.
ktalnews.com
Haughton shocks Airline in playoff rematch
SWEPCO along with Triton Stone Group of Shreveport gave back to the local organization for Veterans Day. Minden students honor the nations veterans with a …. Minden High School JOTC students placed flags from each branch of the military around the campus in honor of Veterans Day. Veteran’s Day parade...
q973radio.com
5 Gift Cards Your Friends and Family In The ArkLaTex Will Love
GROCERIES — HELLO! The cost of food and groceries has been one of the things talked about the most with inflation. Help your friends and family out with a gift certificate to this regional grocery — actually any grocery store would be nice!. WALMART Or Target. I mean...
Shreveport Brothers Win CMA Song of the Year
Shreveport native and Byrd High School graduate Jordan Davis was shocked by his CMA Award for Song of the Year at Wednesday night's CMA Awards. “Oh, man! I did not expect that,” Jordan said over the microphone. “.... These guys behind me, Jake, Josh, Matt, and Paul DiGiovanni, love you, buddy. Oh my god, I want them to say something too. Everyone has played this song. Fans, we wrote a song about faith and family. If that’s not country music, I don’t know what is!”
Huge Christmas Event Is Back in Shreveport This Year
In just a couple of weeks, one of the biggest Christmas events of the season returns to Shreveport and Bossier City. Rockets Over the Red is back this year. It will be happening in Riverview Park in downtown Shreveport and the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City on Saturday, November 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can bring the family and enjoy the Christmas season with live music, activities, food trucks, Santa and more.
KSLA
Shreveport church opens healing garden for processing grief
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport nonprofit, Moms on a Mission, hosted a day of healing at Williams Memorial CME Temple’s new healing garden. The group aims to help mothers who have lost loved ones to gun violence and bring awareness to the issue. In the garden, there are flowers honor those lost and a bell tower that stands as a symbol of prayer.
