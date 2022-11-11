Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants are Stranded and Sleeping in this Texas AirportTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Through Street ManholesTom HandyEl Paso, TX
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City StreetsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
2022 El Paso Sun Bowl Parade Ready to Roll – Here’s What You Need to Know
A holiday fixture for almost nine decades, the Sun Bowl Parade is a Turkey Day tradition for many El Paso families who have no problem getting up at an ungodly hour on Thanksgiving morning to stake out a spot along Montana. Every year hundreds of thousands of El Pasoans line...
Light Up El Paso in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
Renowned chefs return to hometown El Paso to help food bank
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ten chefs returned to El Paso on Sunday, Nov. 13, to host a “Family Meal,” which was said to be a special collaborative benefit dinner. The evening was designed to expose local and talented chefs, artists, and musicians while bringing El Paso natives together for an evening of cooking and […]
KVIA
General manager of downtown El Paso bar arrested for accident involving death
EL PASO, Texas -- Hector Saenz, 42, the general manager for The Reagan bar in downtown El Paso, was arrested by El Paso police and charged with accident involving death. On November 6, police say 25-year-old Kayci Deaundre McCrory was riding an electric bike in the far right lane of I-10 east when he was hit from behind by a black Ford Raptor. Police say the truck left the scene and McCrory was hit by another car that was exiting the freeway. McCrory died at the scene.
Family Outing to Cut Your Own Christmas Tree Is Just a Short Drive From El Paso
El Pasoans not satisfied with procuring their Christmas tree from a big box store or parking lot vendor can pick out and cut down their own at the Lincoln National Forest in New Mexico. Christmas may still be weeks away, but it’s time to start making plans if you want...
El Paso Figures That I’d Love To See Be Made Into A Biopic
Lately we've seen some truly outstanding biopics of Queen, Elton John, Weird Al Yankovic & there's even one about Ozzy in the works. But that got me thinking... what about El Paso? We've had celebrities & important figures from El Paso that I think would be PERFECT for a biopic. Like...
3 Naughty & 3 Nice Things To Do In El Paso This Holiday Season
Whether you're lookin' to be naughty or nice this holiday season (..and let's be honest, the best are both..), here are some local ideas for a festive stay-cation. I like to space them out by taking on 1 each weekend which is why I give you 6. Plenty of time to fit them in between Halloween and the new year. Plus- head all the way to the bottom for the bonus bonanza. It's NAUGHTY, AND it's NICE, and it's everything SPICE.
El Paso’s Union Plaza Welcomes First-Ever Dueling Piano Bar, Elton’s Dueling Pianos
There’s a new music venue in town and it’s the first of its kind in El Paso!. El Pasoans Michael Sarabia and his partner Alex Diaz have experienced dueling piano bars in other parts of town and when the time came for them to think of a new idea to bring to the borderland, they quickly knew what it was El Paso needed.
El Paso’s Fire Station 10 to receive renovation
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fire Station 10 in Central El Paso is joining the list of firehouses the City of El Paso is renovating as part of the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond. Renovations for Fire Station 10, located at 1801 Montana Ave., is getting upgrades valued at approximately $2.2 million. The renovations include […]
Local Breweries Are Not Really All That New To The El Paso Area
El Paso has a number of local breweries to brag about but they are not a "new" thing to Borderland beer fans. The last few years have seen quite a bit of activity in the beer brewing world but El Paso has had local breweries since the turn of the century.
El Paso Electric infrastructure upgrades begin in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric will be making improvements to its electrical infrastructure by replacing transmission and distribution power lines as well as installing steel poles in East El Paso starting Nov. 14, 2022, through January 23, 2023. Road closures are expected in the following areas along N. Zaragoza Rd to Saul Kleinfeld […]
Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police Department officials confirm one woman has been arrested following a stabbing. Investigators told ABC-7, a 29-year-old man had been admitted to Sierra Providence East Sunday morning with a laceration to the torso. 34-year-old Christina Saenz and the victim got into a verbal argument while out at a bar, The post Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Body of man found in Juarez Valley in area used by migrants, human traffickers
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The body of man in an advanced state of composition was found Sunday afternoon, Nov. 13, not far from the U.S.-Mexico border. The body was found a few meters from the border mesh wall near the town of San Isidro in the Juarez Valley, across from San Elizario on the […]
El Paso has highest percentage of cash only businesses
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study of 50 large U.S. cities shows that El Paso has the highest percentage of businesses that only accept cash. The research provided by Secure Data concluded that 29-percent of businesses in El Paso still only accept cash, which is by far the largest percentage of any major […]
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: First freeze of the season this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting ready to see its first freeze of the season this week. On average, El Paso sees its first freeze November 13th, but this year we expect to see it November 16th. This comes as we see a series of cold...
6 Criminally Underrated Restaurants in South Central El Paso
El Paso is full of great restaurants. Just look at the numerous foodie pages on Facebook where many El Pasoans are eager to tell everyone about their favorite El Paso restaurants. El Paso truly has something for everyone- so much so, that sometimes it feels like you're missing out on...
5 Upcoming Texas Hunting Dates for In-Season Game
Apr. 1 - June 30, 2023. *What most people don't know is that doves, or the signs of peace and the holy spirit, are actually delicious! It takes about 3 to 5 breasts to make a regular portion. Regular Season. Sept. 1 - Nov. 13, 2022. Dec. 17, 2022 -...
El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers Market hosts Northeast Fall Festival
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department in partnership with Destination El Paso and the El Paso Water Parks will be hosting a Fall Festival Downtown Art and Farmers Market on Saturday Nov. 12. The festival is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the […]
Watch As El Paso Chihuahuas Stadium Is Built In Under 2 Minutes
It seemed like Southwest University Park took forever to build but you can watch it all happen in about a minute and a half. Relatively speaking, the El Paso Chihuahuas stadium, aka Southwest University Park, was built fairly quickly. Construction spanned from late 2013 to early 2014 and was barely completed on time.
El Paso’s WinterFest returns this holiday season
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s annual WinterFest is returning on Saturday, Nov. 19 in downtown El Paso. This year the downtown destination event will be packed with six-weeks of lights, holiday spirit, joy and family-friendly festivities, starting on Nov. 19, 2022, through January 1, 2023. The celebration starts at 2 p.m. with […]
95.5 KLAQ
El Paso, TX
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0