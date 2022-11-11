ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

Renowned chefs return to hometown El Paso to help food bank

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ten chefs returned to El Paso on Sunday, Nov. 13, to host a “Family Meal,” which was said to be a special collaborative benefit dinner. The evening was designed to expose local and talented chefs, artists, and musicians while bringing El Paso natives together for an evening of cooking and […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

General manager of downtown El Paso bar arrested for accident involving death

EL PASO, Texas -- Hector Saenz, 42, the general manager for The Reagan bar in downtown El Paso, was arrested by El Paso police and charged with accident involving death. On November 6, police say 25-year-old Kayci Deaundre McCrory was riding an electric bike in the far right lane of I-10 east when he was hit from behind by a black Ford Raptor. Police say the truck left the scene and McCrory was hit by another car that was exiting the freeway. McCrory died at the scene.
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

3 Naughty & 3 Nice Things To Do In El Paso This Holiday Season

Whether you're lookin' to be naughty or nice this holiday season (..and let's be honest, the best are both..), here are some local ideas for a festive stay-cation. I like to space them out by taking on 1 each weekend which is why I give you 6. Plenty of time to fit them in between Halloween and the new year. Plus- head all the way to the bottom for the bonus bonanza. It's NAUGHTY, AND it's NICE, and it's everything SPICE.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso’s Fire Station 10 to receive renovation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fire Station 10 in Central El Paso is joining the list of firehouses the City of El Paso is renovating as part of the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond. Renovations for Fire Station 10, located at 1801 Montana Ave., is getting upgrades valued at approximately $2.2 million. The renovations include […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Electric infrastructure upgrades begin in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric will be making improvements to its electrical infrastructure by replacing transmission and distribution power lines as well as installing steel poles in East El Paso starting Nov. 14, 2022, through January 23, 2023. Road closures are expected in the following areas along N. Zaragoza Rd to Saul Kleinfeld […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police Department officials confirm one woman has been arrested following a stabbing. Investigators told ABC-7, a 29-year-old man had been admitted to Sierra Providence East Sunday morning with a laceration to the torso. 34-year-old Christina Saenz and the victim got into a verbal argument while out at a bar, The post Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso has highest percentage of cash only businesses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study of 50 large U.S. cities shows that El Paso has the highest percentage of businesses that only accept cash. The research provided by Secure Data concluded that 29-percent of businesses in El Paso still only accept cash, which is by far the largest percentage of any major […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers Market hosts Northeast Fall Festival

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department in partnership with Destination El Paso and the El Paso Water Parks will be hosting a Fall Festival Downtown Art and Farmers Market on Saturday Nov. 12. The festival is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Watch As El Paso Chihuahuas Stadium Is Built In Under 2 Minutes

It seemed like Southwest University Park took forever to build but you can watch it all happen in about a minute and a half. Relatively speaking, the El Paso Chihuahuas stadium, aka Southwest University Park, was built fairly quickly. Construction spanned from late 2013 to early 2014 and was barely completed on time.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso’s WinterFest returns this holiday season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s annual WinterFest is returning on Saturday, Nov. 19 in downtown El Paso.   This year the downtown destination event will be packed with six-weeks of lights, holiday spirit, joy and family-friendly festivities, starting on Nov. 19, 2022, through January 1, 2023. The celebration starts at 2 p.m. with […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas.

