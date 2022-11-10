Indianapolis, Ind. -- Laura Pellicoro qualifies for the 2022 NCAA D1 Cross Country Championships. Following her second place finish at the NCAA West Regional Championships, the highest ever for a Pilot woman, Pellicoro earns a qualifying berth to the NCAA Cross Country Championships set in Stillwater, Okla. She is the first Pilot to qualify for the NCAA Championships since the 2020 season, and it will also be the first time in her career that she will compete at these championships. This will be Pellicoro's third time competing at an NCAA Championship event, as she has competed in both the indoor track and outdoor track championships prior, where she competed in the mile and 800 meter events, respectively.

