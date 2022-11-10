ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We're in! Pilots to Host UC Riverside in First Round of NCAA Tournament

PORTLAND, Ore. -- For the third time in four fall seasons, the Portland Pilots men's soccer will host a first-round match in the NCAA Tournament, welcoming the UC Riverside Highlanders to The Bluff. The two teams will play on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. "We're really excited," Portland head...
Pilots Host No. 2 Stanford in ESPN2 Matchup

PORTLAND PILOTS (2-0, 0-0 WCC) Last: POR 55, STAN 77 (11/16/2021) • The Portland Pilots face their toughest test yet, hosting the No. 2 Stanford Cardinal at the Chiles Center. • They'll play on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. • The game will be televised on ESPN2. • An...
No. 18 Pilots Close Regular Season With 4-0 Rout of Tigers

STOCKTON, Calif. -- The No. 18 Portland Pilots finished the regular season with a dominant 4-0 win over the Pacific Tigers in Stockton. The victory improved Portland's record to 12-2-3 overall and 6-1-0 in WCC play. How it Happened. Portland grabbed a 1-0 lead when Brandon Cambridge notched his 12th...
Pilots Fall in Hard-fought 5-set Match to Santa Clara

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland volleyball team lost in five sets (20-25, 25-23, 15-25, 26-24, 13-15) to the Santa Clara Broncos Saturday at home at Chiles Center. The loss dropped Portland's record to 10-16 overall and 3-12 in WCC play. The Pilots were led by a double-double from Jayde Harris,...
Laura Pellicoro Qualifies for NCAA Cross Country Championships

Indianapolis, Ind. -- Laura Pellicoro qualifies for the 2022 NCAA D1 Cross Country Championships. Following her second place finish at the NCAA West Regional Championships, the highest ever for a Pilot woman, Pellicoro earns a qualifying berth to the NCAA Cross Country Championships set in Stillwater, Okla. She is the first Pilot to qualify for the NCAA Championships since the 2020 season, and it will also be the first time in her career that she will compete at these championships. This will be Pellicoro's third time competing at an NCAA Championship event, as she has competed in both the indoor track and outdoor track championships prior, where she competed in the mile and 800 meter events, respectively.
