Company Slammed for Sending Employee Voided Check 6 Months Late
"They sent payment well after they were legally required to and with a form of payment that was already void when they mailed it," one user commented.
Because of Two New Laws, many employers will be required to post salary information in the near Future
Next week, job seekers and existing employees will have a much better understanding of what many employers are willing to pay. Despite the fact that there is already a patchwork of state and local laws aimed at improving pay transparency, many companies still do not advertise what they pay upfront. However, two new laws that will go into effect soon may have the greatest impact on employers and job seekers across the country.
Gen Z doesn’t care as much about salary transparency as their boomer and millennial coworkers. Their cynicism is valid
Gen Z workers are far less likely to support pay transparency regulations than older generations—and more skeptical these rules will increase competition.
Up to $6,700 could be coming to you in stimulus money
Photo of money spread outPhoto by John Guccione (Creative Commons) Did you get all of your stimulus money from the IRS?. It's definitely worth checking as the IRS says that there are are many unclaimed stimulus checks that are worth between $1,500 and $6,700. If you have a loved one that doesn't normally file taxes or even if you haven't filed taxes, this could apply to you.
msn.com
Should You Keep Working After Retirement?
There are benefits to working after retirement, and not all about the money. Part-time jobs for retirees provide income and life fulfillment. Retirement is the goal of many a worker. Those just starting out in the workforce often dream of the day they will get to kick back, relax and just do nothing.
Can I Retire At 60 With 500k?
Can I retire at 60 with 500k in retirement? It is amazing to me how many people really hate their jobs. I used to be the same way when I was working more IT support jobs. Just really couldn’t handle angry people or the long hours.
freightwaves.com
Comments come in from trucking sector on proposed DOL independent contractor rule
Doing a search on the word “trucking” embedded in comments on the Department of Labor’s proposed independent contract rule results mostly in criticisms of the proposal, but it’s far from unanimous. Most of the comments to the rule read by FreightWaves had the same basic thrust:...
heckhome.com
Is it Wise to Look up Contractors Before Hiring Them?
Covid-19 sped up many changes that were anticipated in the employment landscape. Many sectors of the economy experienced surging demand for contractors, which will only keep growing. The best contractors can generate value for you personally or for your business. When you find one you like, should you look them...
constructiondive.com
How private employers can recruit and retain veterans
Wendy Buckingham is an associate attorney at Littler and currently serves as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserves, Judge Advocate General’s Corps. Views are the author’s own. Veterans Day originally began as a day of remembrance to mark the end of World War I. In...
Know your worth when interviewing- Sites Like LinkedIn now required to provide the pay scale for all job postings
The Pay Transparency for Pay Equity Act was recently signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom. SB-1162 specifies that,. Employer[s] with 15 or more employees that engage a third party to announce, or otherwise make known a job posting, to provide the pay scale to the third party, and would require the third party to include the pay scale in the job posting. [i]
Opinion: Finally companies have to be upfront about job pay ranges
In New York City, a new law requires employers of four or more people to provide "good faith" pay range minimums and maximums for all advertised jobs there. The significance of pay transparency laws is their role in moving American workplaces away from bias or favoritism and closer to equal opportunity, writes Kanter.
studyfinds.org
Freelance dream: Average gig worker plans to retire by age 58
NEW YORK — More than half (52%) of freelance workers are expected to remain part of the gig economy — opting out of corporate jobs — until they retire. A recent survey of 2,000 gig workers finds that three in four (75%) are confident their ongoing job will help them reach their retirement savings goal.
