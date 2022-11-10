Read full article on original website
No one could save their son. Prominent CNY family hopes their story and $1M will save others
Pulaski, N.Y. — Vinny Lobdell still has to stop for a breath when he tells the story of the last time his brother hugged him. Vinny, then 15, was finishing up hockey practice at the rink in Pulaski. Rusty, 19, stopped by to check on his little brother. “I...
Frank Castiglia Jr.: The Rest Of The Story
The date was Thursday November 10th, the place was Oswego County Building, Oswego New York. The event, the monthly Oswego County Legislative meeting. A resolution FP-3 was presented for a vote by the full legislative body. It was a resolution requesting a Public Hearing on Salaries for Select Elected Officials.
Pulaski family donates $1 million to new Oswego mental health center
Oswego, N.Y. -- The Lobdell family is donating $1 million to Oswego Health’s Lakeview Center for Mental Health and Wellness. The gift is the largest the Oswego Health system has ever received, and among the largest donations to a mental health facility in Upstate New York. The family, who...
How Brandon Williams defied the odds (again) in race for Central NY House seat
Syracuse, N.Y. — Brandon Williams knew the odds were against him from the beginning when he launched an improbable bid to become Central New York’s next representative in Congress. He was a political novice, an outsider from Texas who had no roots in the community. Rep. John Katko...
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per Month
You are facing high inflation, which leveled off at 8.2%. This economic phenomenon has made everything more expensive. Jobs are also laying off thousands of workers. Employers are finding your replacements via remote work in cheaper countries. It is a challenge to afford your usual basics. But state officials have a new program to help you with your financial predicament.
‘Tis the season: Syracuse radio station flips to all Christmas music
‘Tis the season: Snow is in the forecast, holiday coffee cups are out, and Christmas music is on the radio. Syracuse radio station Y94FM (WYYY-FM) flipped its format to all Christmas music on Friday, almost two full weeks before Thanksgiving. “Merry Christmas Syracuse!” Y94FM’s Facebook page said Friday night, alongside...
localsyr.com
Port of Oswego set to see a pretty pricey upgrade
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Over the past year, Oswego residents may have noticed cranes, trucks, and local construction workers heading for the port. On November 14, William Scriber, Executive Director and CEO, at the Port of Oswego Authority announced that over the last 18 months, the port of Oswego has received over $3.5 million in upgrades.
wxxinews.org
Hill Cumorah site 'makeover' is almost complete
An effort to return the site of the annual Hill Cumorah pageant to its natural state is almost complete. The site in the Manchester-Palmyra area was the location for a major festival for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for more than 80 years. Thousands of people flocked to that event, and several hundred individuals took part in the pageant, which included the re-enactment of scenes from the Book of Mormon.
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — If you’ve been on the hunt for the best Italian restaurants in Syracuse, look no further than this list from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor has gathered the highest-rated restaurants in the area and NewsChannel 9 has made a list for those who are craving one of the three Italian p’s, pizza, pasta or paninis. […]
whcuradio.com
Cortland couple donates 15 acres to Finger Lakes Land Trust
NILES, N.Y. (WHCU) – A couple from Cortland makes a generous donation. Residents Karen and Chet Seibert have given 15 acres of forested hillside to the Finger Lakes Land Trust. The property is in the Town of Niles in Cayuga County, on the southwestern shore of Skaneateles Lake. The couple said they made the donation to protect the land and water for future generations. The property has multiple creeks that flow into the lake, which supplies drinking water for the City of Syracuse. Keeping the hillside undeveloped will decrease contaminant runoff into the lake.
Here’s Francis Conole’s best hope for a longshot comeback in Central NY race for Congress
Syracuse, N.Y. – Francis Conole is relying on a very difficult path to come from behind against Brandon Williams in the election for the 22nd Congressional District seat in Central New York. Conole would need to win at least 69% of the remaining votes if every absentee ballot issued...
wwnytv.com
New Carthage café just may become part of your Morning Ritual
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Although it opened last week, The Morning Ritual shows no signs of slowing down. The Carthage café is the passion project of one Paegan Thatcher, who worked to get it’s doors opened for over a year. “I personally love a café. I said...
Woman stabbed on Seneca Manor Dr.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a woman in her 20s was stabbed early Sunday morning in Rochester on Seneca Manor Drive. The victim is being treated at Rochester General Hospital. Her injury is not considered life-threatening. The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with additional information […]
waynetimes.com
Wayne County Unofficial Election Results
While there many contested races within Wayne County this year, there were a few noteable races. Here are the unofficial results of the Federal, State, County and local town/village elections. The voting remains unofficial until next week, when mail-in ballots are counted. VILLAGE OF NEWARK:. To begin, the race between...
YS: What percentage of Onondaga County voted?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As the votes from the midterm election on November 8 are still being counted, we’re being asked to dive deeper into the numbers. Anita writes, “What percentage of voters in Onondaga County voted in the midterm election?” She also is hoping for a breakdown of the voters by age and party. […]
newyorkupstate.com
Winter weather alerts issued in Upstate NY for snow, ice
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The season’s first winter weather alerts have been issued for a big chunk of Upstate New York, where a messy mixture of snow and ice could hit for Wednesday morning’s commute. “A period of snow moves into the area Tuesday evening before likely changing over...
thenewshouse.com
What’s a witch?
Hendricks Chapel is creating a safe space for all spiritualities, not just the mainstream, well-known religions. Many people don’t know that Syracuse University recognizes paganism as a religion through the organization SPIRAL (Student Pagan Information, Relations and Learning). However, paganism is extremely stigmatized. Many people associate this religion with...
Baldwinsville school board lodges disciplinary charges against superintendent
Baldwinsville, N.Y. – The Baldwinsville school board voted 7 to 1 Thursday night to bring disciplinary charges against Superintendent Jason Thomson. The charges will result in a hearing. These appear to be steps that are required before firing a superintendent. The board approved several disciplinary charges which include misconduct,...
Conole leads Williams by 15,000 votes with 70% of districts reporting in NY Congressional District 22
Syracuse, N.Y. — Democrat Francis Conole has built a 15,000-vote lead in the race for the House of Representatives seat in New York’s 22nd Congressional District with about 72% of the votes counted, according to The Associated Press. Conole leads Republican Brandon Williams 53.9% to 46.1%, AP said....
