Oswego, NY

Oswego County Today

Frank Castiglia Jr.: The Rest Of The Story

The date was Thursday November 10th, the place was Oswego County Building, Oswego New York. The event, the monthly Oswego County Legislative meeting. A resolution FP-3 was presented for a vote by the full legislative body. It was a resolution requesting a Public Hearing on Salaries for Select Elected Officials.
OSWEGO, NY
Cadrene Heslop

New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per Month

You are facing high inflation, which leveled off at 8.2%. This economic phenomenon has made everything more expensive. Jobs are also laying off thousands of workers. Employers are finding your replacements via remote work in cheaper countries. It is a challenge to afford your usual basics. But state officials have a new program to help you with your financial predicament.
ROCHESTER, NY
localsyr.com

Port of Oswego set to see a pretty pricey upgrade

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Over the past year, Oswego residents may have noticed cranes, trucks, and local construction workers heading for the port. On November 14, William Scriber, Executive Director and CEO, at the Port of Oswego Authority announced that over the last 18 months, the port of Oswego has received over $3.5 million in upgrades.
OSWEGO, NY
wxxinews.org

Hill Cumorah site 'makeover' is almost complete

An effort to return the site of the annual Hill Cumorah pageant to its natural state is almost complete. The site in the Manchester-Palmyra area was the location for a major festival for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for more than 80 years. Thousands of people flocked to that event, and several hundred individuals took part in the pageant, which included the re-enactment of scenes from the Book of Mormon.
MANCHESTER, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland couple donates 15 acres to Finger Lakes Land Trust

NILES, N.Y. (WHCU) – A couple from Cortland makes a generous donation. Residents Karen and Chet Seibert have given 15 acres of forested hillside to the Finger Lakes Land Trust. The property is in the Town of Niles in Cayuga County, on the southwestern shore of Skaneateles Lake. The couple said they made the donation to protect the land and water for future generations. The property has multiple creeks that flow into the lake, which supplies drinking water for the City of Syracuse. Keeping the hillside undeveloped will decrease contaminant runoff into the lake.
CORTLAND, NY
wwnytv.com

New Carthage café just may become part of your Morning Ritual

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Although it opened last week, The Morning Ritual shows no signs of slowing down. The Carthage café is the passion project of one Paegan Thatcher, who worked to get it’s doors opened for over a year. “I personally love a café. I said...
CARTHAGE, NY
News 8 WROC

Woman stabbed on Seneca Manor Dr.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a woman in her 20s was stabbed early Sunday morning in Rochester on Seneca Manor Drive. The victim is being treated at Rochester General Hospital. Her injury is not considered life-threatening. The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with additional information […]
ROCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

Wayne County Unofficial Election Results

While there many contested races within Wayne County this year, there were a few noteable races. Here are the unofficial results of the Federal, State, County and local town/village elections. The voting remains unofficial until next week, when mail-in ballots are counted. VILLAGE OF NEWARK:. To begin, the race between...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

YS: What percentage of Onondaga County voted?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As the votes from the midterm election on November 8 are still being counted, we’re being asked to dive deeper into the numbers. Anita writes, “What percentage of voters in Onondaga County voted in the midterm election?” She also is hoping for a breakdown of the voters by age and party. […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Winter weather alerts issued in Upstate NY for snow, ice

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The season’s first winter weather alerts have been issued for a big chunk of Upstate New York, where a messy mixture of snow and ice could hit for Wednesday morning’s commute. “A period of snow moves into the area Tuesday evening before likely changing over...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
thenewshouse.com

What’s a witch?

Hendricks Chapel is creating a safe space for all spiritualities, not just the mainstream, well-known religions. Many people don’t know that Syracuse University recognizes paganism as a religion through the organization SPIRAL (Student Pagan Information, Relations and Learning). However, paganism is extremely stigmatized. Many people associate this religion with...
SYRACUSE, NY

