Tyler, TX

East Texas tradition of lighting derricks ushers in holiday season

An East Texas tradition marked the start of the holiday season on Saturday. Kilgore’s annual derrick lighting ceremony featured performances, Christmas music, shopping, and turning on the switch to light more than 20 derricks that make up with downtown skyline with thousands of Christmas lights. Gem Meacham flipped the...
KILGORE, TX
Smith County Animal Control and Shelter to hold free Pupsgiving adoption event

No person, or animal, should spend the holidays alone, which is why the Smith County Animal Control is hosting Pupsgiving this month. In celebration of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, the shelter will be offering free adoptions and also encouraging people to foster for the holiday. Pupsgiving will be happening Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the shelter, 322 E. Ferguson St.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Jan. 6 defendant, East Texan granted pretrial release

An East Texas man being held on charges from the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol has been released from pretrial detention after 20 months, in advance of a Nov. 22 hearing to discuss the terms of his release from prison. Ryan Nichols, of Longview, was ordered released by...
LONGVIEW, TX
New business brings the fun to you with its mobile axe throwing trailer

A new mobile axe throwing business is on the move and bringing the entertainment to its customers. Lindale-based Ramblin’ Axe Throwing, which officially opened last month, offers a unique service for events such as birthday parties, weddings, team building events, festivals, and more in East Texas. The business is...
LINDALE, TX

