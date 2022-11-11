No person, or animal, should spend the holidays alone, which is why the Smith County Animal Control is hosting Pupsgiving this month. In celebration of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, the shelter will be offering free adoptions and also encouraging people to foster for the holiday. Pupsgiving will be happening Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the shelter, 322 E. Ferguson St.

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO