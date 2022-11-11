Two hit, killed in Wichita; driver suspected of DUI

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the man and woman who were hit outside their SUV while changing a tire Thursday.

It happened at 6:45 p.m. on the northbound onramp from Interstate 135 to Kansas Highway 96.

Christian Evans, 20, of Elk City and Emily Stein, 18, of Wichita, died at the scene. The KHP says both were fixing a tire on a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer in the grass off the highway when a man driving a Dodge Ram went off the shoulder of the road and hit them.

The KHP has identified the truck driver who hit Evans and Stein as Travis L. Mock. He has been booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of driving while impaired.

Three people were in the Trailblazer at the time of the crash, including a toddler and another teen. None of them were injured.

The area was temporarily closed off but has since reopened. Trooper Chad Crittenden says to reach out if you ever need help on the highway.

“If you ever need assistance and you’re on the highway anywhere across the state of Kansas, if you dial *47 or HP from your cellphone, that goes directly to KHP dispatch or you can call 911 and ask for an officer, trooper or even the motor assist technician pick up to come out and either sit behind you or help you with the tire change, help you with fuel, whatever,” Trooper Chad said.

