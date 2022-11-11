ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

gsutigers.com

GSU’s Two-Game Winning Streak Snapped at TSU

HOUSTON, Texas | The Grambling State University football team saw its two-game winning streak snapped on Saturday night as the Tigers fell to Texas Southern, 41-7, in a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) game at PNC Stadium. After both teams traded punts to begin the game, Texas Southern set up shop...
GRAMBLING, LA
gsutigers.com

Morrow and Maples Pace GSU at Grand Canyon, Lady Tigers Fall Late

PHOENIX, Ariz. | The Grambling State University women's basketball team gave the Lopes of Grand Canyon University all they could handle, but a late rally by GCU had the Lady Tigers come up just short, 63-56, on Saturday night at GCU arena. The duo of Colbi Maples and Leah Morrow...
GRAMBLING, LA
KTLO

Connley throws 5 TDs in Prairie View A&M’s victory at UAPB

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) – Trazon Connley threw a career-high five touchdown passes on eight completions and Prairie View A&M beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 55-24 on Saturday. Connley was 8 of 15 for 193 yards for the Southwestern Athletic Conference West leaders (6-4, 5-2). His touchdowns went to five different receivers.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
gsutigers.com

STUNNER! Tigers Pull Off Shocker, defeat Buffs

GRAMBLING, La. | For the second time in school history, the Grambling State University men's basketball team has defeated a member of a Power 5 conference. Grambling State (2-0) led from start to finish on Friday night as the Tigers held off Colorado, 83-74, in the SWAC/Pac-12 Legacy Series at the Fredrick C.. Hobdy Assembly.
GRAMBLING, LA
gsutigers.com

Saxon Notches Double-Double in GSU loss at Arizona State

GRAMBLING, La. | Miracle Saxon scored 12 points and snagged 12 rebounds for Grambling State as the Lady Tigers fell 62-49 at Arizona State on Friday afternoon at Desert Financial Arena. GSU weathered nearly every punch the Sun Devils threw, keeping pace with ASU for much of the game. Saxon...
GRAMBLING, LA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Dumas, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Dollarway High School basketball team will have a game with Dumas High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
DUMAS, AR
hopeprescott.com

Wolves blank Pirates, 35-0, face Salem in round two

PRESCOTT – A 35-0 win over Drew Central moves the Curley Wolves to the second round of the AAA state playoffs. The Wolves had no problem with the Pirates, but couldn’t escape the penalty bug as 21 penalties were called in the game, most against Prescott, 12. Conditions...
PRESCOTT, AR
Highschool Basketball Pro

North Little Rock, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Stuttgart High School basketball team will have a game with Central Arkansas Christian School on November 14, 2022, 14:30:00.
STUTTGART, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain moves in late this afternoon and evening. A change to snow is possible.

We’re not expecting rain in Central Arkansas today until the end of the afternoon. It will start off mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 30s and upper 20s. There will be periods of sunshine today, but the clouds really fill in this afternoon before rain moves in. It will stay chilly all day. Little Rock will not get out of the 40 today. Little Rock will have a high of 47°.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: First snowflakes of the season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first snow of the season has officially been recorded in Arkansas! The highest snowfall totals were found across northern Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, an inch was recorded in both Mountain Home and Flippin. Closer to a half inch was also reported in Harrison and Biggers. Reports of sleet and flurries were also reported as far south as Little Rock and Mena.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain returns this evening and some changeover to snow is possible

Are you ready for a cold rain that may contain some snow overnight? As temperatures fall into the 40s this evening, more rain will move in from the southwest. This evening temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 30s in North Arkansas and some snow will mix in with the rain. Around Midnight the temperatures in Central Arkansas will drop to the upper 30s and some changeover to snow will be possible as far south as Little Rock and Benton as well.
ARKANSAS STATE
lincolnparishjournal.com

One dead after post-homecoming party

Four Arkansas-Pine Bluff students were shot, one fatally, at an unsanctioned party in Bienville Parish after the Grambling State-Pine Bluff football game. Sheriff John Ballance of the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 gunshots were fired at the event at the Bonnie & Clyde Trade Days site on La. Highway 9 south of Arcadia.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Freeze warning on for Columbia County and South Arkansas

Columbia County and neighboring areas of South Arkansas and North Louisiana are under a freeze warning until 8 a.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said the region may expect sub-freezing temperatures from 25-30 degrees though Sunday morning. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Vibe

Bankroll Freddie One Of 45 Arrested In Federal Trafficking Bust

Bankroll Freddie has been arrested in a federal trafficking drug bust. According to KAIT 8, on Wednesday (Nov. 9) three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that impacted central Arkansas, California, and Texas resulted in a total of 80 people indicted and 45 arrested. Two of the inquiries were carried out by the FBI looking into gang violence and drug trafficking. The third, a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation, discovered methamphetamine and fentanyl being mailed from California and distributed into the cities of Little Rock Ark., and Pine Bluff Ark., as well as Houston.More from VIBE.comRoddy Ricch Says Canada Border Patrol Still...
CALIFORNIA STATE

