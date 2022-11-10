Players with both the Buford and North Gwinnett varsity softball teams received recognition for their hard work this season when they won awards in their regions. In Region 8-AAAAAAA, the Player of the Year award went to Buford freshman Caroline Stanton. She had a remarkable freshman season leading her teammates with the highest batting average (.425), home runs (14), RBIs (37), slugging percentage (1.013) and OPS (1.492). In addition to a great season at the plate, she also gave a good solid performance on the mound where she was 11-0 with a 0.79 earned run average or ERA. Besides pitching for Buford, she also plays left field.

