Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenPlymouth County, MA
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
Related
Watertown News
A Pair of Watertown Field Hockey Players Sign Letters to Play at Division I Colleges
For many years, well before they became members of the Watertown High School field hockey team, Maggie Driscoll and Lizzie Loftus grew up playing the game with one another. Last Friday, they continued their journey together by signing letters of intent to play in college. While both will be at NCAA Div. I programs, Loftus is headed to Brown, and Driscoll will play at Boston University.
thelocalne.ws
Cheerleaders win regional title
IPSWICH — The IHS varsity cheerleaders won first place in their division in the MSAA North Regionals on Sunday at Billerica High School. They will compete against winners from the South and Central/West regionals in the state tournament on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Worcester.
hot969boston.com
Boston is the SECOND Best Sports City in America, NO WAY This City is #1
When you think of sports cities, Boston is definitely on the list. Other cities you may think of are Pittsburgh and of course New York City. Now, the #1 city on the list may surprise you. Wallet Hub has released its list of the best sports cities in America. Let’s take a look at how this list was determined. According to Wallet Hub (you can find the entire list on their website HERE) “In search of the best sports cities from the fan’s perspective, WalletHub compared 392 cities across more than 50 key metrics related to the five largest sports in the U.S.: football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer.”
universalhub.com
Historical marker on Hyde Park Avenue bears witness to a lost age
This historical marker on Hyde Park Avenue in Hyde Park beckons you to another time, when people rummaged through their pockets for a dime or quarter to call for a ride home or, failing that, made a collect call (station to station, of course, so much cheaper than person to person).
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where to Find the Best Burgers in Boston
Charlie's Kitchen is a local institution serving burgers and beers late into the night. They have a year-round beer garden where you can enjoy a late-night meal. The menu includes classics like double-decker burgers and buffalo wings. Charlie's Kitchen is located in Harvard Square and has been around for 65...
The Swellesley Report
Natick Select Board chooses removal over repair of Charles River dam & waterfall
Upriver from Wellesley, the Natick Select Board this week voted 4-1 against repairing the Charles River Dam & spillway (aka, waterfall), and instead removing the spillway to allow the river to run unimpeded. The fate of the spillway has been under discussion for years, and the Board made its tough...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Could North Washington Bridge Delays Create Space for a Permanent Busway to Charlestown?
For three years now, while workers build a new North Washington Street Bridge over the Charles River between the North End and Charlestown, all bridge traffic – including foot traffic along Boston’s famous Freedom Trail – has been confined to a narrow 3-lane “temporary” bridge running just upstream from the construction site.
When a Boston Comedy Legend Stole a Trolley While Running for Mayor
Two issues have dominated the news in New England this fall: contentious elections and the dysfunction of mass transit. And once upon a time, a man in Cambridge took on both at once, long before his days as a standup comedian, actor, and Boston comedy legend. While still serving as...
Part of Route 1 in Revere closed after garbage truck crashes into guardrail
REVERE, Mass — All northbound lanes of Route 1 in Revere are closed after a garbage truck crashed into a guardrail. Mass State Police responded to the scene just after 7:40 a.m. Traffic is being diverted off of Route 1 and onto Route 60. All northbound lanes are shut...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man planning some fun and relaxation after hitting $1 million on scratch ticket
A Massachusetts man is planning some fun and relaxation after hitting it big on a lottery scratch ticket. According to Massachusetts State Lottery, Mariano Raposo is the first $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new “$1,000,000 Holiday Bonus” instant ticket game. Raposo, a landscaper...
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
'Worcester Should Be Embarrassed’: Patrons Lament Closure Of Smokehouse Urban BBQ
One of the longest-running businesses in Worcester's Canal District will officially close at the end of the week. Smokestack Urban BBQ, located at 139 Green Street in Worcester, will be permanently closing on Saturday, Nov. 19, the restaurant said in a Facebook post. "We've had an incredible run here in...
ABC6.com
Police search for man using aliases in Massachusetts, Rhode Island
UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WLNE) — Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for a man, who police say goes by several aliases, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Uxbridge police said Friday that Peter Reynolds allegedly used false information to steal cars and other items. Reynolds may also go by Peter Riley,...
WCVB
16-year-old girl dies after New Bedford shooting
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A 16-year-old girl who was shot in New Bedford late Saturday night has died. Anali Farias, of New Bedford was shot during an incident in the area of Bullard and North Front streets at 11:30 p.m. New Bedford Police received multiple 911 calls for shots...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
The Parker Commences Closings in Boston's Theater District
National real estate developer Fortis Property Group has announced the official commencement of closings at The Parker, a new luxury condominium development overlooking Boston Common. The Parker creates a first-of-its-kind attainable yet luxe living experience at the convergence of Boston’s coveted Back Bay, Beacon Hill and Theater District neighborhoods. With move-ins now underway, The Parker offers the unique opportunity to own a fully furnished turnkey home in Boston.
liveboston617.org
State and Dedham Police Assisting Norfolk DA in Fatal Dirt Bike Crash Investigation
On Friday, November 11, 2022, at approximately 15:30 hours, Fallon EMTs, Dedham Police and Dedham Fire responded to multiple 911 calls reporting that a dirt bike had crashed into a parked car in the area of 107 Milton Street in Dedham. First responders quickly arrived at the scene and were...
Turnto10.com
'She was the glue': Brother of Taunton crash victim sad, angry over sister's death
(WJAR) — The family of an innocent Middleborough woman says they are still processing her sudden death. Massachusetts State Police say Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, was driving when she was tragically struck by a drug trafficking suspect fleeing police in Taunton on Monday. Officials said 34-year-old Hector Bannister Sanchez...
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Two people injured including Police officer after a crash in Boston
BOSTON — Two people were sent to the hospital Friday night, including a Boston Police officer after a motor vehicle crash. According to officers on the scene, a police cruiser and another vehicle were involved in a crash at the intersection of Norfolk St. at Crowell St. in Dorchester around 9:15 p.m.
NECN
2 Men Arrested After Fight Outside Motel 6 in Tewksbury
Two men were arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon at a Motel 6 in Tewksbury early Saturday morning. Police say they received a 911 call reporting that a man pulled a knife on another man during an altercation. The two men, identified as 41-year-old Brian Donahue, of...
Comments / 0