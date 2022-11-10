ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Watertown News

A Pair of Watertown Field Hockey Players Sign Letters to Play at Division I Colleges

For many years, well before they became members of the Watertown High School field hockey team, Maggie Driscoll and Lizzie Loftus grew up playing the game with one another. Last Friday, they continued their journey together by signing letters of intent to play in college. While both will be at NCAA Div. I programs, Loftus is headed to Brown, and Driscoll will play at Boston University.
WATERTOWN, MA
thelocalne.ws

Cheerleaders win regional title

IPSWICH — The IHS varsity cheerleaders won first place in their division in the MSAA North Regionals on Sunday at Billerica High School. They will compete against winners from the South and Central/West regionals in the state tournament on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Worcester.
BILLERICA, MA
hot969boston.com

Boston is the SECOND Best Sports City in America, NO WAY This City is #1

When you think of sports cities, Boston is definitely on the list. Other cities you may think of are Pittsburgh and of course New York City. Now, the #1 city on the list may surprise you. Wallet Hub has released its list of the best sports cities in America. Let’s take a look at how this list was determined. According to Wallet Hub (you can find the entire list on their website HERE) “In search of the best sports cities from the fan’s perspective, WalletHub compared 392 cities across more than 50 key metrics related to the five largest sports in the U.S.: football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer.”
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Historical marker on Hyde Park Avenue bears witness to a lost age

This historical marker on Hyde Park Avenue in Hyde Park beckons you to another time, when people rummaged through their pockets for a dime or quarter to call for a ride home or, failing that, made a collect call (station to station, of course, so much cheaper than person to person).
BOSTON, MA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where to Find the Best Burgers in Boston

Charlie's Kitchen is a local institution serving burgers and beers late into the night. They have a year-round beer garden where you can enjoy a late-night meal. The menu includes classics like double-decker burgers and buffalo wings. Charlie's Kitchen is located in Harvard Square and has been around for 65...
BOSTON, MA
94.9 HOM

Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England

This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ABC6.com

Police search for man using aliases in Massachusetts, Rhode Island

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WLNE) — Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for a man, who police say goes by several aliases, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Uxbridge police said Friday that Peter Reynolds allegedly used false information to steal cars and other items. Reynolds may also go by Peter Riley,...
UXBRIDGE, MA
WCVB

16-year-old girl dies after New Bedford shooting

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A 16-year-old girl who was shot in New Bedford late Saturday night has died. Anali Farias, of New Bedford was shot during an incident in the area of Bullard and North Front streets at 11:30 p.m. New Bedford Police received multiple 911 calls for shots...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Parker Commences Closings in Boston's Theater District

National real estate developer Fortis Property Group has announced the official commencement of closings at The Parker, a new luxury condominium development overlooking Boston Common. The Parker creates a first-of-its-kind attainable yet luxe living experience at the convergence of Boston’s coveted Back Bay, Beacon Hill and Theater District neighborhoods. With move-ins now underway, The Parker offers the unique opportunity to own a fully furnished turnkey home in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

2 Men Arrested After Fight Outside Motel 6 in Tewksbury

Two men were arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon at a Motel 6 in Tewksbury early Saturday morning. Police say they received a 911 call reporting that a man pulled a knife on another man during an altercation. The two men, identified as 41-year-old Brian Donahue, of...
TEWKSBURY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy