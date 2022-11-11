Read full article on original website
President Elect Buu Nygren attends EAC men’s basketball game in Chinle
THATCHER, Ariz.— Dr. Buu Nygren, the newly elected president of the Navajo Nation, made his first official appearance since the recent election at the Eastern Arizona College men’s basketball game held in Chinle against the College of Southern Nevada. “We are honored that President Elect Nygren chose EAC’s...
SHS winter sports raising money with dinner, bake sale
SAFFORD — Safford High School basketball and soccer athletes are teaming with the Booster Club for a fund-raising dinner and bake sale. The event will take place Friday, Nov. 18, from 5-7 p.m., in the high school cafeteria. The dinner is being catered by Kainoa’s and cost is $15...
Distracted driving causes rollover
GRAHAM COUNTY — Graham County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a rollover at the Graham County Fairgrounds. The incident occurred in the area of the Fairgounds lower fields. The driver said he was looking down at his radio, when his vehicle hit a stake in the ground, causing the...
