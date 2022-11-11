ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon WBB recap: Ducks take first SWAC legacy series matchup

Kelly Graves’ halftime talk must have been about defense because the Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team’s effort on that end of the floor ratcheted up a notch or two in the third quarter. The Ducks went on an 18-0 run to start the second half and cruised to an 83-46 win over Southern. The trip to Baton Rouge is part of the scheduling agreement between the Pac-12 and the SWAC in both men’s and women’s basketball. Oregon’s size and overall talent overwhelmed the Jaguars, who fell to 0-3 this year. No one can accuse Southern in scheduling cupcakes. They lost to No....
