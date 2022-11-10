ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailybruin.com

UCLA women’s volleyball falls to Stanford in final regular season home match

Despite several comeback attempts and lead changes, the Bruins got swept in their final home match of the season. On Saturday afternoon, UCLA (14-11, 8-8 Pac-12) lost to No. 8 Stanford (20-4, 15-1) by a score of 3-0. With the victory, the Cardinal snapped the Bruins’ four-match win streak while extending their own win streak to 14.
STANFORD, CA
dailybruin.com

UCLA swim and dive sees success in Trojan Diving Invitational

On both days of springboard competition, all UCLA divers finished in the top 10. No. 20 UCLA swim and dive (4-0, 3-0 Pac-12 ) competed in two days of the Trojan Diving Invitational at the Uytengsu Aquatics Center on Friday and Sunday. The blue and gold competed with seven other teams, including two Pac-12 foes – No. 8 University of Southern California (3-0, 3-0) and No. 9 California (3-0, 2-0).
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailybruin.com

Five Things: UCLA vs. Arizona

No. 12 UCLA football (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) was upset by Arizona (4-6, 2-5) at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, putting a dent in the Bruins’ Pac-12 championship hopes. Sports Editor Sam Settleman gives his five main takeaways from UCLA’s second loss of the season. One stop away.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailybruin.com

UCLA women’s basketball extends winning streak to 3 with triumph over Troy

This post was updated Nov. 13 at 11:35 p.m. After ceding an 11-0 run that depleted their first-half lead to three, the Bruins followed their leader to a runaway victory. In the first-ever matchup between the two schools, UCLA women’s basketball (3-0) put up 24 points in the first eight minutes and jumped out to an early 14-point lead against Troy (2-1). But after the Trojans brought the game within one possession midway through the first half, senior guard Charisma Osborne scored 23 of her 29 points to lead the Bruins to a 95-83 win Sunday in Pauley Pavilion.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailybruin.com

Gameday predictions: UCLA vs. Arizona

Nothing is more fun than watching a bad team with no fear. A team that knows it can’t win without throwing the ball 50 times or dropping eight into coverage and hoping for the best. Arizona is exactly that team. But unfortunately for the Wildcats, they might not be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailybruin.com

UCLA football prepares to go head-to-head offensively against Arizona

The Bruins and Wildcats will each bring their high-powered offenses to the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, but the similarities between the two squads end there. Fresh off a 50-point showing without senior running back Zach Charbonnet, No. 12 UCLA football (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) and its potent rushing attack will look to outpace Arizona’s (3-6, 1-5) pass-heavy offense in what figures to be a Pac-12 After Dark shootout.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailybruin.com

UCLA men’s water polo ends conference play with 3rd straight victory over USC

Down three goals with 1:19 remaining on the clock, the Bruins’ fate appeared to be sealed. Then redshirt sophomore attacker Gianpiero Di Martire dented the twine on three consecutive possessions in the final 1:05 of the game to force overtime. No. 2 UCLA men’s water polo (21-2, 2-1 MPSF)...
dailybruin.com

UCLA women’s volleyball reverse sweeps California to keep winning streak

Down two sets to none, the Bruins were on the brink of gifting the Golden Bears their first win in 50 conference matches. But they swiftly flipped the script. UCLA women’s volleyball (14-10, 8-7 Pac-12) reverse swept California (7-18, 0-15) on Thursday at Pauley Pavilion. The victory marked the Bruins’ fourth straight win, and the team’s first time this season with an above-.500 record in conference play. On the opposing side, the Golden Bears suffered their 50th straight conference loss, although they did bring their total number of sets won against Pac-12 foes this season from six to eight.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailybruin.com

North Westwood Neighborhood Council recap – Nov. 9

The North Westwood Neighborhood Council discussed transit and the climate crisis and called on Los Angeles City Council members to resign. The NWWNC is the official neighborhood council representing Westwood Village and UCLA to the LA City Council. The meetings are open to the public via Zoom, and the next meeting will be held Dec. 7.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailybruin.com

Restaurant review: Egg Tuck’s new location scrambles to meet expectations

Westwood’s newest breakfast joint is taking its time to get tucked in. Sandwiched between Westwood Village and UCLA, Egg Tuck officially cracked open its doors with a grand opening on Gayley Avenue in the first week of November. At the breakfast chain’s third location, Egg Tuck continues to carve out its niche in the Los Angeles brunch scene by serving up a novel spin on a classic: the egg sandwich. Egg Tuck serves a short and specialized menu featuring just 10 items, advertising Korean-style egg sandwiches on house-made brioche buns and galbi breakfast burritos. But while the sandwiches look excellent at first glance, they ultimately fall short of the expectations they cook up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy