California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized Following "Severe Medical Emergency"News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy BuildingSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles: The Best City in America for Soccer FansAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattooist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s volleyball falls to Stanford in final regular season home match
Despite several comeback attempts and lead changes, the Bruins got swept in their final home match of the season. On Saturday afternoon, UCLA (14-11, 8-8 Pac-12) lost to No. 8 Stanford (20-4, 15-1) by a score of 3-0. With the victory, the Cardinal snapped the Bruins’ four-match win streak while extending their own win streak to 14.
dailybruin.com
UCLA swim and dive sees success in Trojan Diving Invitational
On both days of springboard competition, all UCLA divers finished in the top 10. No. 20 UCLA swim and dive (4-0, 3-0 Pac-12 ) competed in two days of the Trojan Diving Invitational at the Uytengsu Aquatics Center on Friday and Sunday. The blue and gold competed with seven other teams, including two Pac-12 foes – No. 8 University of Southern California (3-0, 3-0) and No. 9 California (3-0, 2-0).
dailybruin.com
UCLA men’s soccer defeats SDSU in final conference match ahead of NCAA tournament
Following the cancellation of an Oregon State rematch last Sunday, the Bruins have capped off their regular season on a high note. UCLA men’s soccer (10-6-1, 4-4-1 Pac-12) defeated conference foe San Diego State (5-9-4, 1-6-3) 2-1 on the road Friday evening in its final game of the 2022 regular season.
dailybruin.com
Five Things: UCLA vs. Arizona
No. 12 UCLA football (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) was upset by Arizona (4-6, 2-5) at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, putting a dent in the Bruins’ Pac-12 championship hopes. Sports Editor Sam Settleman gives his five main takeaways from UCLA’s second loss of the season. One stop away.
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s basketball extends winning streak to 3 with triumph over Troy
This post was updated Nov. 13 at 11:35 p.m. After ceding an 11-0 run that depleted their first-half lead to three, the Bruins followed their leader to a runaway victory. In the first-ever matchup between the two schools, UCLA women’s basketball (3-0) put up 24 points in the first eight minutes and jumped out to an early 14-point lead against Troy (2-1). But after the Trojans brought the game within one possession midway through the first half, senior guard Charisma Osborne scored 23 of her 29 points to lead the Bruins to a 95-83 win Sunday in Pauley Pavilion.
dailybruin.com
Gameday predictions: UCLA vs. Arizona
Nothing is more fun than watching a bad team with no fear. A team that knows it can’t win without throwing the ball 50 times or dropping eight into coverage and hoping for the best. Arizona is exactly that team. But unfortunately for the Wildcats, they might not be...
dailybruin.com
Arizona Wildcats claw their way to an upset over No. 12 UCLA football
This post was updated Nov. 13 at 11:48 p.m. One stop stood between the Bruins and a chance to clinch win No. 9. It’s a tale as old as time for the blue and gold. The trailing Wildcats lined up on 4th-and-4 desperately in need of a score. Quarterback...
dailybruin.com
Gallery: No.1 seed UCLA women’s soccer finds redemption in NCAA opening round
Greenberg-Bell is currently a Sports reporter. He was previously a contributor on the men's soccer, women's soccer and men's volleyball beats.
dailybruin.com
UCLA football prepares to go head-to-head offensively against Arizona
The Bruins and Wildcats will each bring their high-powered offenses to the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, but the similarities between the two squads end there. Fresh off a 50-point showing without senior running back Zach Charbonnet, No. 12 UCLA football (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) and its potent rushing attack will look to outpace Arizona’s (3-6, 1-5) pass-heavy offense in what figures to be a Pac-12 After Dark shootout.
dailybruin.com
UCLA men’s water polo ends conference play with 3rd straight victory over USC
Down three goals with 1:19 remaining on the clock, the Bruins’ fate appeared to be sealed. Then redshirt sophomore attacker Gianpiero Di Martire dented the twine on three consecutive possessions in the final 1:05 of the game to force overtime. No. 2 UCLA men’s water polo (21-2, 2-1 MPSF)...
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s volleyball reverse sweeps California to keep winning streak
Down two sets to none, the Bruins were on the brink of gifting the Golden Bears their first win in 50 conference matches. But they swiftly flipped the script. UCLA women’s volleyball (14-10, 8-7 Pac-12) reverse swept California (7-18, 0-15) on Thursday at Pauley Pavilion. The victory marked the Bruins’ fourth straight win, and the team’s first time this season with an above-.500 record in conference play. On the opposing side, the Golden Bears suffered their 50th straight conference loss, although they did bring their total number of sets won against Pac-12 foes this season from six to eight.
dailybruin.com
Opinion: UCLA must address overcrowding, prioritize well-being of students
Walking through Bruin Plate, a girl on FaceTime showed her friend how crowded the dining hall was. Almost all the tables were taken, there were long lines for the herb-roasted chicken and flank steak, and the rotating chain of dishes was overflowing. The signs of crowding aren’t limited to dining...
dailybruin.com
North Westwood Neighborhood Council recap – Nov. 9
The North Westwood Neighborhood Council discussed transit and the climate crisis and called on Los Angeles City Council members to resign. The NWWNC is the official neighborhood council representing Westwood Village and UCLA to the LA City Council. The meetings are open to the public via Zoom, and the next meeting will be held Dec. 7.
dailybruin.com
Restaurant review: Egg Tuck’s new location scrambles to meet expectations
Westwood’s newest breakfast joint is taking its time to get tucked in. Sandwiched between Westwood Village and UCLA, Egg Tuck officially cracked open its doors with a grand opening on Gayley Avenue in the first week of November. At the breakfast chain’s third location, Egg Tuck continues to carve out its niche in the Los Angeles brunch scene by serving up a novel spin on a classic: the egg sandwich. Egg Tuck serves a short and specialized menu featuring just 10 items, advertising Korean-style egg sandwiches on house-made brioche buns and galbi breakfast burritos. But while the sandwiches look excellent at first glance, they ultimately fall short of the expectations they cook up.
