This post was updated Nov. 13 at 11:35 p.m. After ceding an 11-0 run that depleted their first-half lead to three, the Bruins followed their leader to a runaway victory. In the first-ever matchup between the two schools, UCLA women’s basketball (3-0) put up 24 points in the first eight minutes and jumped out to an early 14-point lead against Troy (2-1). But after the Trojans brought the game within one possession midway through the first half, senior guard Charisma Osborne scored 23 of her 29 points to lead the Bruins to a 95-83 win Sunday in Pauley Pavilion.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO