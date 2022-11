NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez and Atlanta’s Michael Harris II had a lot in common — perhaps too much. The 21-year-old center fielders were runaway winners in Rookie of the Year voting on Monday after seasons of power and speed that led to lucrative long-term contracts but ultimately concluded with early postseason eliminations. They both made jumps from Double-A straight to the majors. “I feel like the whole season was unrealistic,” Harris said. “I was just going day to day and I guess living the dream. But now that the season’s over, I guess I can actually look back and think about how crazy of a year it was and how fast it went.”

